WPIAL basketball playoff push among Monday’s 3 things to watch in HS sports

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, February 4, 2019 | 2:15 AM

The pairings meeting for the WPIAL basketball playoffs is exactly one week away and a number of postseason spots remain up for grabs.

There are at least 15 playoff berths unclaimed in the boys brackets and 18 for the girls brackets . There’s a full slate of girls games Monday night and a number of boys games, some postponed from Friday.

Among the playoff-crucial matchups is a girls game between Burgettstown (8-10, 4-5) and host Chartiers-Houston (7-11, 5-4) in Section 3-3A. Burgettstown won their first matchup 35-33 on Jan. 10.

Those two teams along with Fort Cherry (5-5) are competing for third and fourth place in the section. The top four finishers (and unbreakable ties for fourth) advance to the WPIAL playoffs.

Listen to the TribLive HSSN broadcast here at 7:20 p.m .

Section favorites face challenge

Monday’s schedule also includes late-season tests for a couple of first-place teams.

On the girls schedule, first-place Greensburg Central Catholic (16-2, 8-0) visits second-place Clairton (16-3, 8-1) in Section 3-A. GCC won their first matchup 73-63 on Jan. 14.

Listen to the TribLive HSSN broadcast here at 7:20 p.m.

On the boys side, first-place Deer Lakes (13-4, 9-0) visits second-place Steel Valley (11-7, 7-3) in Section 3-3A.

The Lancers have a solid three-game lead in the standings, but the Ironmen came close to upsetting them in the first matchup. Deer Lakes won 59-58 at home on Jan. 8.

Listen to the TribLive HSSN broadcast here at 7:20 p.m.

PIAA team wrestling begins

The PIAA team wrestling tournament starts Monday for two WPIAL teams.

In Class AAA, third-place Canon-McMillan visits City League champion Carrick at 7 p.m. In Class AA, third-place Beth-Center travels north to face District 10 runner-up Conneaut at 7 p.m.

