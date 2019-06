WPIAL basketball star Isiah Warfield transferring from Sewickley Academy

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 | 11:42 AM

Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Isiah Warfield drives between Serra Catholic’s Jayden Bristol (left) and Chris Salemi in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Feb. 26, 2019, at Peters Township.

WPIAL basketball standout Isiah Warfield, a 25-point scorer last season at Sewickley Academy, has transferred home to Central Valley for his senior year.

The move was not basketball related, said Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer.

“Win was great to us. Sewickley was great to us,” said Isiah’s father Mike Warfield. “It wasn’t a decision about athletics. It was a family decision.”

Warfield committed to Liberty in March. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and led Sewickley Academy to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. He was a Trib 10 selection.

Tags: Central Valley, Sewickley Academy