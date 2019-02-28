WPIAL basketball Top 10: Longest playoff streaks
By:
George Guido
Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 8:00 AM
The Top 10
If it seems like some schools are making the WPIAL playoffs continuously, you’re probably right. Here is a list of the top 10 playoff streaks:
Boys
School, Playoff streak, Years covered
1. Monessen, 38, 1982-2019
2. Blackhawk, 31, 1984-2014
3. Aliquippa, 23, 1997-2019
4. Penn Hills, 22, 1980-2001
5t. Beaver Falls, 17, 2001-2017
5t. Jeannette, 17, 2003-2019
5t. North Catholic, 17, 2003-2019
8t. Hampton, 15, 2005-2019
8t. Uniontown, 15, 1991-2005
8t. Washington, 15, 1996-2010
Girls
School, Playoff streak, Years covered
1. North Catholic, 44, 1976-2019
2. Avonworth, 28, 1992-2019
3. Monessen, 25, 1990-2014
4t. Oakland Catholic, 24, 1990-2013
4t. Serra Catholic, 24, 1989-2012
6. Mars, 23, 1997-2019
7t. Aliquippa, 21, 1979-1999
7t. Mount Alvernia, 21, 1978-1998
9t. Ford City, 20, 1996-2015
9t. Washington, 20, 2000-2019
*Watch all 12 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championships via live and archived video stream Thursday, Friday and Saturday at TribHSSN.triblive.com.
Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Blackhawk, Hampton, Jeannette, Mars, Monessen, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, Uniontown, Washington
- Loading...