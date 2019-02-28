WPIAL basketball Top 10: Longest playoff streaks

By: George Guido

Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 8:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Monessen’s Dishon Howell drives to the basket between St. Joseph’s defenders during their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at West Allegheny High School.

The Top 10

If it seems like some schools are making the WPIAL playoffs continuously, you’re probably right. Here is a list of the top 10 playoff streaks:

Boys

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. Monessen, 38, 1982-2019

2. Blackhawk, 31, 1984-2014

3. Aliquippa, 23, 1997-2019

4. Penn Hills, 22, 1980-2001

5t. Beaver Falls, 17, 2001-2017

5t. Jeannette, 17, 2003-2019

5t. North Catholic, 17, 2003-2019

8t. Hampton, 15, 2005-2019

8t. Uniontown, 15, 1991-2005

8t. Washington, 15, 1996-2010

Girls

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. North Catholic, 44, 1976-2019

2. Avonworth, 28, 1992-2019

3. Monessen, 25, 1990-2014

4t. Oakland Catholic, 24, 1990-2013

4t. Serra Catholic, 24, 1989-2012

6. Mars, 23, 1997-2019

7t. Aliquippa, 21, 1979-1999

7t. Mount Alvernia, 21, 1978-1998

9t. Ford City, 20, 1996-2015

9t. Washington, 20, 2000-2019

