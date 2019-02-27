WPIAL basketball Top 10: Most playoff appearances

By: George Guido

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 4:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Johnny Crise grabs a rebound over Uniontown’s Bryant Grady during quarterfinal WPIAL action Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Norwin High School.

The Top 10

Here is a list of the schools with the most WPIAL basketball playoff seasons:

School, Playoff seasons, First, Most recent

Boys

1. Uniontown, 68, 1925, 2019

2t. Monessen, 63, 1919, 2019

2t. Washington, 63, 1931, 2019

4. Aliquippa, 59, 1929, 2019

5. Mt. Lebanon, 50, 1932, 2019

6. Ford City, 49, 1921, 2015

7t. Beaver Falls, 47, 1917, 2019

7t. McKeesport, 47, 1920, 2019

9. Penn Hills, 46, 1955, 2019

10t. Duquesne, 45, 1922, 2007

10t. Jeannette, 45, 1949, 2019

10t. New Castle, 45, 1926, 2019

Girls

1t. Avonworth, 44, 1973, 2019

1t. North Catholic, 44, 1976, 2019

3t. Greensburg Central Catholic, 38, 1981, 2019

3t. Mt. Lebanon, 38, 1974, 2019

5. Washington, 37, 1978, 2019

6t. Elizabeth Forward, 35, 1974, 2019

6t. Mars, 35, 1975, 2019

6t. Serra Catholic, 35, 1980, 2019

9t. Bishop Canevin, 34, 1976, 2019

9t. Mt. Alvernia, 34, 1975, 2010

Note: Includes section tiebreaker games played prior to 1978

*Watch all 12 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championships via live and archived video stream Thursday, Friday and Saturday at TribHSSN.triblive.com.

