WPIAL basketball Top 10: Most playoff appearances
By:
George Guido
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 4:33 PM
The Top 10
Here is a list of the schools with the most WPIAL basketball playoff seasons:
School, Playoff seasons, First, Most recent
Boys
1. Uniontown, 68, 1925, 2019
2t. Monessen, 63, 1919, 2019
2t. Washington, 63, 1931, 2019
4. Aliquippa, 59, 1929, 2019
5. Mt. Lebanon, 50, 1932, 2019
6. Ford City, 49, 1921, 2015
7t. Beaver Falls, 47, 1917, 2019
7t. McKeesport, 47, 1920, 2019
9. Penn Hills, 46, 1955, 2019
10t. Duquesne, 45, 1922, 2007
10t. Jeannette, 45, 1949, 2019
10t. New Castle, 45, 1926, 2019
Girls
1t. Avonworth, 44, 1973, 2019
1t. North Catholic, 44, 1976, 2019
3t. Greensburg Central Catholic, 38, 1981, 2019
3t. Mt. Lebanon, 38, 1974, 2019
5. Washington, 37, 1978, 2019
6t. Elizabeth Forward, 35, 1974, 2019
6t. Mars, 35, 1975, 2019
6t. Serra Catholic, 35, 1980, 2019
9t. Bishop Canevin, 34, 1976, 2019
9t. Mt. Alvernia, 34, 1975, 2010
Note: Includes section tiebreaker games played prior to 1978
