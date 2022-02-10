WPIAL boys basketball clinching scenarios as of Feb. 9, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:40 PM
Less than a week remains in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Hills Indians
Pine-Richland Rams
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Baldwin Highlanders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
6A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 3, Norwin (3-6) and Hempfield (3-6) are tied for fourth place with one section game remaining. Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford on Friday while Hempfield is home to Greensburg Salem. If the Knights and Spartans both win or both lose, they will both qualify for the postseason.
Class 5A (14 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Albert Gallatin Colonials
West Mifflin Titans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
New Castle Red Hurricane
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
West Allegheny Indians
Penn Hills Indians
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Hampton Talbots
Shaler Titans
5A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, Moon (3-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at West Allegheny (4-5) on Friday.
• In Section 3, Kiski Area (5-6), Woodland Hills (5-6) and Franklin Regional (5-6) are tied for third place with McKeesport (5-7) a half-game back. On Friday, Kiski Area is at Latrobe, Woodland Hills at Penn Hills and Franklin Regional hosts Gateway. If two of those three win, McKeesport is out. In a three-way tie between KA, WH and FR, Kiski Area is 3-1, Franklin Regional 2-2 and Woodland Hills 1-3. McKeesport wins tiebreaker against Kiski Area, splits with Franklin Regional and loses tiebreaker to Woodland Hills. If Kiski Area, Woodland Hills and Franklin Regional all lose, all three plus McKeesport would qualify because they are all 3-3 in a four-way tiebreaker.
Class 4A (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Quaker Valley Quakers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
Central Valley Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
Uniontown Red Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Yough Cougars
4A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 3, Southmoreland (4-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home over Yough (5-6) on Friday.
Class 3A (Set with 16 playoff teams — no byes, no preliminary games)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Laurel Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Aliquippa Quips
Avonworth Antelopes
Summit Academy Knights
South Allegheny Gladiators
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
Brentwood Spartans
Waynesburg Central
Class 2A (16 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Springdale Dynamos
Shenango Wildcats
South Side Rams
Fort Cherry Rangers
Carlynton Cougars
Sto-Rox Vikings
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Monessen Greyhounds
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
California Trojans
2A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Sewickley Academy (1-6) must beat OLSH twice Thursday and Friday and South Side on Saturday and have South Side (4-4) lose to Shenango on Friday to qualify.
• In Section 4, Bentworth (2-7) can qualify with a win at home over California (3-6) on Friday.
Class A (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
Mapletown Maples
West Greene Pioneers
Imani Christian Saints
Leechburg Blue Devils
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Class A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Nazareth Prep (3-6) can clinch with a win at Cornell on Friday. Western Beaver (2-6) can clinch with wins at home against Eden Christian on Thursday and Union on Friday, or a split of those two games AND a Nazareth Prep loss to Cornell.
