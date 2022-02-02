WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Feb. 1, 2022
By:
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 11:38 PM
Less than two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A (5 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
North Hills Indians
Pine-Richland Rams
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Fox Chapel Foxes
Central Catholic Vikings
Class 5A (10 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Albert Gallatin Colonials
New Castle Red Hurricane
Chartiers Valley Colts
South Fayette Lions
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Class 4A (9 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Quaker Valley Quakers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Uniontown Red Raiders
Class 3A (8 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Seton LaSalle Rebels
South Allegheny Gladiators
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Ligonier Valley Rams
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
Brentwood Spartans
Class 2A (10 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Monessen Greyhounds
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Class A (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
Imani Christian Saints
More Basketball• Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 1, 2022
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 1, 2022
• Second-half surge pushes South Fayette past Chartiers Valley
• Sophomore John Hughes pacing young Springdale core
• Trib HSSN Boys Basktball Player of the Week for Jan. 31, 2022