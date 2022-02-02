WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Feb. 1, 2022

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Dontay Green celebrates after defeating Montour, 51-49, in a Section 2-4A game Jan. 14.

Less than two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.

Class 6A (5 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

North Hills Indians

Pine-Richland Rams

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Fox Chapel Foxes

Central Catholic Vikings

Class 5A (10 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Albert Gallatin Colonials

New Castle Red Hurricane

Chartiers Valley Colts

South Fayette Lions

Gateway Gators

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Highlands Golden Rams

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Class 4A (9 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Quaker Valley Quakers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Uniontown Red Raiders

Class 3A (8 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Ellwood City Wolverines

Seton LaSalle Rebels

South Allegheny Gladiators

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Ligonier Valley Rams

Washington Little Prexies

Brownsville Falcons

Brentwood Spartans

Class 2A (10 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Monessen Greyhounds

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Class A (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Geibel Catholic Gators

Imani Christian Saints