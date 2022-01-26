WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 25, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 12:28 AM
We have less than three weeks remaining in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning your ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A (Minimum of 12 playoff teams)
North Hills Indians
Class 5A (Minimum of 16 playoff teams)
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A (Minimum of 13 playoff teams)
North Catholic Trojans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Belle Vernon Leopards
Uniontown Red Raiders
Class 3A (Minimum of 16 playoff teams)
South Allegheny Gladiators
Washington Little Prexies
Class 2A (Minimum of 16 playoff teams)
None
Class A (Minimum of 12 playoff teams)
None
