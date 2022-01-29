WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
Less than three weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.
Class 6A (3 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
North Hills Indians
Pine-Richland Rams
Fox Chapel Foxes
Class 5A (6 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
New Castle Red Hurricane
Chartiers Valley Colts
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Shaler Titans
Class 4A (8 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Quaker Valley Quakers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Uniontown Red Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Class 3A (3 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Allegheny Gladiators
Washington Little Prexies
Class 2A (5 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Carlynton Cougars
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Serra Catholic Eagles
Monessen Greyhounds
Class A (2 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
