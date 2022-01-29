WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Chris Dvorak steals the ball from Highlands’ Jordyn Tavarez on Jan. 14.

Less than three weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.

Class 6A (3 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

North Hills Indians

Pine-Richland Rams

Fox Chapel Foxes

Class 5A (6 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

New Castle Red Hurricane

Chartiers Valley Colts

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Highlands Golden Rams

Shaler Titans

Class 4A (8 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Burrell Buccaneers

Quaker Valley Quakers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Uniontown Red Raiders

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Class 3A (3 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Allegheny Gladiators

Washington Little Prexies

Class 2A (5 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Carlynton Cougars

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Serra Catholic Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

Class A (2 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders