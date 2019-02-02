WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 1, 2019
By: Don Rebel
Friday, February 1, 2019 | 11:57 PM
There is just over a week left in section play in WPIAL boys basketball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys basketball playoffs begins with the Basketball Playoff Pairings Show on Feb. 12.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the boys basketball playoffs through Feb. 1.
Class 6A: 12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched
Pine-Richland
Butler
North Allegheny
Seneca Valley
Mt. Lebanon
Upper St. Clair
Canon-McMillan
Peters Township
Latrobe
Fox Chapel
Penn-Trafford
Connellsville
Class 5A: 9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Penn Hills
Woodland Hills
McKeesport
Moon
Chartiers Valley
Montour
Mars
Shaler
Franklin Regional
Class 4A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Highlands
Knoch
Derry
Freeport
Quaker Valley
Ambridge
New Castle
Uniontown
Ringgold
South Park
Class 3A: 14 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched
Lincoln Park
Aliquippa
Neshannock
Beaver Falls
Seton LaSalle
North Catholic
Keystone Oaks
Avonworth
Deer Lakes
Steel Valley
Washington
McGuffey
Charleroi
Southmoreland
Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Winchester Thurston
Summit Academy
Serra Catholic
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
South Side Beaver
Sewickley Academy
Shenango
Class A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Cornell
Vincentian Academy
Union
Nazareth Prep
Monessen
Bishop Canevin
Geibel Catholic
St. Joseph
Greensburg Central Catholic
Leechburg
Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
