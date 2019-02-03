WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 3, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 12:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Lincoln Park’s Dakari Bradford (3) and Keeno Holmes defend against Aliquippa’s MJ Devonshire during their game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Aliquippa High School.

There is just one week left in section play in WPIAL boys basketball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys basketball playoffs begins with the Basketball Playoff Pairings Show on Feb. 12.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the boys basketball playoffs through Feb. 3.

Class 6A: 12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched

Pine-Richland

Butler

North Allegheny

Seneca Valley

Mt. Lebanon

Upper St. Clair

Canon-McMillan

Peters Township

Latrobe

Fox Chapel

Penn-Trafford

Connellsville

Class 5A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Penn Hills

Woodland Hills

McKeesport

Moon

Chartiers Valley

Montour

Mars

Shaler

Franklin Regional

Hampton

Class 4A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Highlands

Knoch

Derry

Freeport

Ambridge

New Castle

Quaker Valley

Uniontown

South Park

Ringgold

Class 3A: 14 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched

Lincoln Park

Aliquippa

Neshannock

Beaver Falls

North Catholic

Seton LaSalle

Keystone Oaks

Avonworth

Deer Lakes

Steel Valley

Washington

McGuffey

Charleroi

Southmoreland

Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Winchester Thurston

Summit Academy

Serra Catholic

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Sewickley Academy

South Side Beaver

Shenango

Class A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Cornell

Vincentian Academy

Union

Nazareth Prep

Monessen

Bishop Canevin

Geibel Catholic

St. Joseph

Greensburg Central Catholic

Leechburg

