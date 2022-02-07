WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 6, 2022

By:

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Andy Swartout lofts a shot at the final buzzer against Butler on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Pine.

There is one week remaining in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament, and the championships returning to the Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs, starting Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Class 6A: (9 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

North Hills Indians

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Fox Chapel Foxes

Central Catholic Vikings

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 5A: (12 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

West Mifflin Titans

Albert Gallatin Colonials

New Castle Red Hurricanes

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Penn Hills Indians

Gateway Gators

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Highlands Golden Rams

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Class 4A: (10 of a possible 16 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Quaker Valley Quakers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Uniontown Red Raiders

Class 3A: (11 of a possible 20 playoff teams have clinched)

Ellwood City Wolverines

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Aliquippa Quips

South Allegheny Gladiators

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Ligonier Valley Rams

Washington Little Prexies

Brownsville Falcons

Brentwood Spartans

Class 2A: (12 of a possible 20 playoff teams have clinched)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Jeannette Jayhawks

Monessen Greyhounds

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

California Trojans

Class A: (8 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Geibel Catholic Gators

West Greene Pioneers

Imani Christian Saints

Leechburg Blue Devils