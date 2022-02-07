WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 6, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:00 PM
There is one week remaining in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament, and the championships returning to the Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs, starting Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday, Feb. 6.
Class 6A: (9 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
North Hills Indians
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Fox Chapel Foxes
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 5A: (12 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
West Mifflin Titans
Albert Gallatin Colonials
New Castle Red Hurricanes
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Penn Hills Indians
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Class 4A: (10 of a possible 16 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Quaker Valley Quakers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Uniontown Red Raiders
Class 3A: (11 of a possible 20 playoff teams have clinched)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Aliquippa Quips
South Allegheny Gladiators
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Ligonier Valley Rams
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
Brentwood Spartans
Class 2A: (12 of a possible 20 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Monessen Greyhounds
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
California Trojans
Class A: (8 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
West Greene Pioneers
Imani Christian Saints
Leechburg Blue Devils
