WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 11:21 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jacob Biros looks for an opening as Leechburg’s John Miskinis defends during boys’ WPIAL basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at Leechburg Area High School.

There is just over a week left in section play in WPIAL boys basketball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys basketball playoffs begins with the Basketball Playoff Pairings Show on Feb. 12.

This list will be updated every Tuesday and Friday after game results are finalized.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the boys basketball playoffs through Jan. 29.

Class 6A: 11 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Pine-Richland

Butler

Seneca Valley

Mt. Lebanon

Upper St. Clair

Peters Township

Canon-McMillan

Latrobe

Fox Chapel

Penn-Trafford

Connellsville

Class 5A: 9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Penn Hills

Woodland Hills

McKeesport

Moon

Chartiers Valley

Montour

Mars

Shaler

Franklin Regional

Class 4A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Knoch

Highlands

Derry

Freeport

Quaker Valley

New Castle

Ambridge

Uniontown

Ringgold

South Park

Class 3A: 13 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched

Lincoln Park

Aliquippa

Neshannock

Beaver Falls

Seton LaSalle

North Catholic

Keystone Oaks

Deer Lakes

Steel Valley

Washington

McGuffey

Charleroi

Southmoreland

Class 2A: 6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Winchester Thurston

Summit Academy

Serra Catholic

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

South Side Beaver

Sewickley Academy

Class A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Cornell

Vincentian Academy

Nazareth Prep

Union

Monessen

Bishop Canevin

Geibel Catholic

St. Joseph

Greensburg Central Catholic

Leechburg

