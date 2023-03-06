WPIAL boys basketball teams set for opening-round matchups in PIAA playoffs
By:
Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 6:00 PM
The Path to the Pete is complete as the focus turns to the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason next weekend.
The state basketball playoffs tip off Friday and Saturday.
Here is a look at the dates, sites and times for the 36 District 7 boys teams in the PIAA postseason.
Boys 6A
West Lawn Wilson (18-8) vs. Central Catholic (16-9) at Gateway on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.
Erie (17-9) at New Castle (22-3) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2) on Saturday, at 4 p.m.
Boys 5A
DuBois (11-13) at Penn Hills (21-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey (19-7) at Peters Township (22-4) on Friday, at 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg (18-8) at North Hills (20-6) on Friday, at 6 p.m.
Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7) on Friday, at 6 p.m.
South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie on Friday, at 7:30 p.m.
Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (20-5) at Manheim Township on Friday, at 5:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter Township (21-5) on Friday, at 6 p.m.
Boys 4A
South Allegheny (20-6) at Lincoln Park (25-1) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Highlands (21-5) at Johnstown (22-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (21-3) on Friday, at 6 p.m
Boys 3A
Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8) on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.
Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-6) at South Fayette on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
Seton LaSalle (13-11) at Brookville (22-2) on Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
Yough (17-9) at Penn Cambria (21-5) on Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Boys 2A
Karns City (21-5) at Aliquippa (20-6) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic (18-6) at Otto-Eldred (23-2) on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion-Limestone (25-2) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Eden Christian Academy (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria on Saturday, at 4 p.m.
Boys A
Clarion (17-9) vs. Imani Christian (18-6) at North Allegheny on Friday, at 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic (13-10) at Union (22-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Geibel Catholic (17-8) at Farrell (20-4) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2) on Friday, at 7 p.m.
More Basketball• 37 WPIAL teams enter state tournament as PIAA releases girls basketball brackets
• Early-season tests provided foundation for Deer Lakes’ run to WPIAL title
• Season-ending win, young roster leave Pine-Richland boys hopeful about future
• Plum girls value experience in WPIAL basketball playoffs
• Norwin notebook: Adam Bilinsky bids farewell in boys basketball playoff loss