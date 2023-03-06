WPIAL boys basketball teams set for opening-round matchups in PIAA playoffs

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores past Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center.

The Path to the Pete is complete as the focus turns to the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason next weekend.

The state basketball playoffs tip off Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at the dates, sites and times for the 36 District 7 boys teams in the PIAA postseason.

Boys 6A

West Lawn Wilson (18-8) vs. Central Catholic (16-9) at Gateway on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.

Erie (17-9) at New Castle (22-3) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2) on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Boys 5A

DuBois (11-13) at Penn Hills (21-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey (19-7) at Peters Township (22-4) on Friday, at 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (18-8) at North Hills (20-6) on Friday, at 6 p.m.

Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7) on Friday, at 6 p.m.

South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie on Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (20-5) at Manheim Township on Friday, at 5:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter Township (21-5) on Friday, at 6 p.m.

Boys 4A

South Allegheny (20-6) at Lincoln Park (25-1) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Highlands (21-5) at Johnstown (22-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (21-3) on Friday, at 6 p.m

Boys 3A

Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8) on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.

Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-6) at South Fayette on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (13-11) at Brookville (22-2) on Saturday, at 5 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Yough (17-9) at Penn Cambria (21-5) on Saturday, at 5 p.m.

Boys 2A

Karns City (21-5) at Aliquippa (20-6) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (18-6) at Otto-Eldred (23-2) on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion-Limestone (25-2) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Eden Christian Academy (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7) on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Boys A

Clarion (17-9) vs. Imani Christian (18-6) at North Allegheny on Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (13-10) at Union (22-3) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Geibel Catholic (17-8) at Farrell (20-4) on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2) on Friday, at 7 p.m.