WPIAL boys, girls basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 23, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Alex Smith shoots a 3-pointer over North Allegheny’s Will Blass during their Section 1-6A game on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

There are three weeks left in the regular season for WPIAL basketball teams.

The open district tournament from a year ago is a thing of the past. The WPIAL playoffs will once again be made up of teams that have earned a spot in the postseason brackets.

The top four teams in each boys and girls basketball section will qualify for the 2022 WPIAL playoffs. The three exceptions are Section 1-6A girls, Section 2-4A girls and Section 2-4A boys. Since those are bigger sections with eight teams each, those three sections will send the top five finishers to the district playoffs.

As has been the case in years past, if teams tie for a playoff spot and head-to-head does not break the tie, all of the tied teams advance to the postseason.

So the minimum playoff teams in each class are as follows:

6A boys – 12 teams

5A boys – 16 teams

4A boys – 13 teams

3A boys – 16 teams

2A boys – 16 teams

A boys – 12 teams

6A girls – 9 teams

5A girls – 16 teams

4A girls – 13 teams

3A girls – 12 teams

2A girls – 16 teams

A girls – 12 teams

Trib HSSN will update the list of teams that have clinched a playoff berth after each Monday and Thursday night of girls section games and every Tuesday and Friday night following boys section games over the next three weeks.

Once again, Trib HSSN is the home for exclusive coverage of every WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoff game this season.

Six teams have already clinched playoff berths — three boys and three girls.

Boys — North Hills in 6A, Mars in 5A and North Catholic in 4A.

Girls — North Allegheny in 6A, Knoch in 4A and Union in A.