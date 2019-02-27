WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams clinch berths in PIAA playoffs
By: Andy NewsEngin
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 12:10 AM
While the Path to the Pete continues into the semifinals this week, the Road to Hershey will tip off next week.
The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five teams to seven teams.
While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, teams that fell in the quarterfinals are still alive … for now.
Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.
Quarterfinals losers must nervously wait for results from the semifinals and some of the title games to find out if their season continues in the PIAA postseason or if uniforms will be collected this week.
Classes with five qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with six qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with seven qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs through Tuesday with updates on Class 5A and 2A boys and Class 6A and A girls.
The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.
Boys Class 6A (5)
Pine-Richland
Butler
Canon-McMillan
Mt. Lebanon
Boys Class 5A (6)
Mars
Moon
Chartiers Valley
Penn Hills
Shaler
Franklin Regional
Boys Class 4A (5)
New Castle
Highlands
Ambridge
Quaker Valley
Boys Class 3A (7)
Lincoln Park
North Catholic
Seton LaSalle
Aliquippa
Beaver Falls
Deer Lakes
If Lincoln Park wins, Washington is in; If North Catholic wins, Neshannock is in.
Boys Class 2A (6)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Serra Catholic
South Side Beaver
Sewickley Academy
Shenango
Sto-Rox
Boys Class A (6)
Vincentian Academy
Nazareth Prep
Monessen
Cornell
Leechburg
Union
Girls Class 6A (5)
Peters Township
North Allegheny
Bethel Park
Norwin
If Peters Township wins, Fox Chapel is in; If North Allegheny wins, Upper St. Clair is in.
Girls Class 5A (5)
Chartiers Valley
Penn Hills
Oakland Catholic
Thomas Jefferson
Girls Class 4A (7)
North Catholic
Central Valley
Elizabeth Forward
Blackhawk
Keystone Oaks
McKeesport
If North Catholic wins, Quaker Valley is in; If Central Valley wins, Southmoreland is in.
Girls Class 3A (6)
Neshannock
Avonworth
South Park
Shady Side Academy
Girls Class 2A (6)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Brentwood
Bishop Canevin
Laurel
Serra Catholic
Winchester Thurston
Girls Class A (6)
West Greene
Rochester
Vincentian Academy
Quigley Catholic
Sewickley Academy
Avella
