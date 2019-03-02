WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams clinch PIAA playoff berths
By: Don Rebel
Friday, March 1, 2019 | 11:47 PM
While district basketball gold is being determined this weekend at Pitt, the Road to Hershey is scheduled to tip off next weekend.
The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five to seven teams.
While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, some teams that fell in the quarterfinals have clinched or will learn their fate this weekend.
Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.
Classes with five qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with six qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with seven qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PIAA basketball playoffs through Friday, with updates on Class 5A and 2A boys and Class 4A and A girls.
The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.
The number in front of the team is the seed that team will be from the WPIAL.
Boys Class 6A (5)
Butler
Mt. Lebanon
Pine-Richland
Canon-McMillan
If Butler wins, Upper St. Clair is in; If Mt. Lebanon wins, Fox Chapel is in.
Boys Class 5A (6)
1. Mars
2. Moon
3. Chartiers Valley
4. Penn Hills
5. Shaler
6. Franklin Regional
Boys Class 4A (5)
New Castle
Quaker Valley
Highlands
Ambridge
If New Castle wins, Ringgold is in; If Quaker Valley wins, Knoch is in,
Boys Class 3A (7)
1. Lincoln Park
2. North Catholic
3. Seton LaSalle
4. Aliquippa
5. Beaver Falls
6. Deer Lakes
7. Washington
Boys Class 2A (6)
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
2. Serra Catholic
3. South Side Beaver
4. Sewickley Academy
5. Shenango
6. Sto-Rox
Boys Class A (6)
1. Nazareth Prep
2. Vincentian Academy
3. Cornell
4. Monessen
5. Union
6. Leechburg
Girls Class 6A (5)
Peters Township
North Allegheny
Bethel Park
Norwin
If Peters Township wins, Fox Chapel is in; If North Allegheny wins, Upper St. Clair is in.
Girls Class 5A (5)
Chartiers Valley
Thomas Jefferson
Penn Hills
Oakland Catholic
If Chartiers Valley wins, Trinity is in; If Thomas Jefferson wins, Gateway is in.
Girls Class 4A (7)
1. North Catholic
2. Central Valley
3. Elizabeth Forward
4. Blackhawk
5. Keystone Oaks
6. McKeesport
7. Quaker Valley
Girls Class 3A (6)
Neshannock
Shady Side Academy
Avonworth
South Park
Washington
Beaver
Girls Class 2A (6)
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
2. Brentwood
3. Bishop Canevin
4. Laurel
5. Serra Catholic
6. Winchester Thurston
Girls Class A (6)
1. Rochester
2. West Greene
3. Quigley Catholic
4. Vincentian Academy
5. Avella
6. Sewickley Academy
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
