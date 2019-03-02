WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams clinch PIAA playoff berths

By: Don Rebel

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 11:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dani Short scores over Central Valley’ Kaelyn Underwood during the 4A girls WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center.

While district basketball gold is being determined this weekend at Pitt, the Road to Hershey is scheduled to tip off next weekend.

The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five to seven teams.

While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, some teams that fell in the quarterfinals have clinched or will learn their fate this weekend.

Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.

Classes with five qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with six qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with seven qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PIAA basketball playoffs through Friday, with updates on Class 5A and 2A boys and Class 4A and A girls.

The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.

The number in front of the team is the seed that team will be from the WPIAL.

Boys Class 6A (5)

Butler

Mt. Lebanon

Pine-Richland

Canon-McMillan

If Butler wins, Upper St. Clair is in; If Mt. Lebanon wins, Fox Chapel is in.

Boys Class 5A (6)

1. Mars

2. Moon

3. Chartiers Valley

4. Penn Hills

5. Shaler

6. Franklin Regional

Boys Class 4A (5)

New Castle

Quaker Valley

Highlands

Ambridge

If New Castle wins, Ringgold is in; If Quaker Valley wins, Knoch is in,

Boys Class 3A (7)

1. Lincoln Park

2. North Catholic

3. Seton LaSalle

4. Aliquippa

5. Beaver Falls

6. Deer Lakes

7. Washington

Boys Class 2A (6)

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

2. Serra Catholic

3. South Side Beaver

4. Sewickley Academy

5. Shenango

6. Sto-Rox

Boys Class A (6)

1. Nazareth Prep

2. Vincentian Academy

3. Cornell

4. Monessen

5. Union

6. Leechburg

Girls Class 6A (5)

Peters Township

North Allegheny

Bethel Park

Norwin

If Peters Township wins, Fox Chapel is in; If North Allegheny wins, Upper St. Clair is in.

Girls Class 5A (5)

Chartiers Valley

Thomas Jefferson

Penn Hills

Oakland Catholic

If Chartiers Valley wins, Trinity is in; If Thomas Jefferson wins, Gateway is in.

Girls Class 4A (7)

1. North Catholic

2. Central Valley

3. Elizabeth Forward

4. Blackhawk

5. Keystone Oaks

6. McKeesport

7. Quaker Valley

Girls Class 3A (6)

Neshannock

Shady Side Academy

Avonworth

South Park

Washington

Beaver

Girls Class 2A (6)

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

2. Brentwood

3. Bishop Canevin

4. Laurel

5. Serra Catholic

6. Winchester Thurston

Girls Class A (6)

1. Rochester

2. West Greene

3. Quigley Catholic

4. Vincentian Academy

5. Avella

6. Sewickley Academy

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.