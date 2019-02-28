WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams clinch PIAA playoff berths

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 11:16 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell fights for the ball with Penn Hills’ Ariana Dunson during semifinal WPIAL action Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area School.

While the Path to the Pete is complete and the finals are set for this weekend, the Road to Hershey will tip off next week.

The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five teams to seven teams.

While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, some teams that fell in the quarterfinals are still alive … for now.

Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.

Quarterfinals losers must nervously wait for results from the semifinals and some of the title games to find out if their season continues in the PIAA postseason or if uniforms will be collected this week.

Classes with five qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with six qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with seven qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs through Wednesday with updates on Class 6A and 4A boys and the Class 5A and 3A girls.

The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.

Boys Class 6A (5)

Butler

Mt. Lebanon

Pine-Richland

Canon-McMillan

If Butler wins, Upper St. Clair is in; If Mt. Lebanon wins, Fox Chapel is in.

Boys Class 5A (6)

Mars

Moon

Chartiers Valley

Penn Hills

Shaler

Franklin Regional

Boys Class 4A (5)

New Castle

Quaker Valley

Highlands

Ambridge

If New Castle wins, Ringgold is in; If Quaker Valley wins, Knoch is in.

Boys Class 3A (7)

Lincoln Park

North Catholic

Seton LaSalle

Aliquippa

Beaver Falls

Deer Lakes

If Lincoln Park wins, Washington is in; If North Catholic wins, Neshannock is in.

Boys Class 2A (6)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Serra Catholic

South Side Beaver

Sewickley Academy

Shenango

Sto-Rox

Boys Class A (6)

Vincentian Academy

Nazareth Prep

Monessen

Cornell

Leechburg

Union

Girls Class 6A (5)

Peters Township

North Allegheny

Bethel Park

Norwin

If Peters Township wins, Fox Chapel is in; If North Allegheny wins, Upper St. Clair is in.

Girls Class 5A (5)

Chartiers Valley

Thomas Jefferson

Penn Hills

Oakland Catholic

If Chartiers Valley wins, Trinity is in; If Thomas Jefferson wins, Gateway is in.

Girls Class 4A (7)

North Catholic

Central Valley

Elizabeth Forward

Blackhawk

Keystone Oaks

McKeesport

If North Catholic wins, Quaker Valley is in; If Central Valley wins, Southmoreland is in.

Girls Class 3A (6)

Neshannock

Shady Side Academy

Avonworth

South Park

Washington

Beaver

Girls Class 2A (6)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Brentwood

Bishop Canevin

Laurel

Serra Catholic

Winchester Thurston

Girls Class A (6)

West Greene

Rochester

Vincentian Academy

Quigley Catholic

Sewickley Academy

Avella