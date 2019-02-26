WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams qualify for PIAA playoffs

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 10:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

While the Path to the Pete continues into the semifinals this week, and the Road to Hershey will tip off next week.

The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five to seven teams.

While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, teams that fell in the quarterfinals are still alive … for now.

Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.

Quarterfinal losers must nervously wait for results from the semifinals and some of the title games to find out if their season continues in the PIAA postseason or if uniforms will be collected this week.

Classes with five qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with six qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with seven qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs through Monday with updates on the Class 3A and A boys and Class 4A and 2A girls.

The digit in parentheses is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.

Boys Class 6A (5)

Pine-Richland

Butler

Canon-McMillan

Mt. Lebanon

Boys Class 5A (6)

Mars

Chartiers Valley

Penn Hills

Moon

Boys Class 4A (5)

New Castle

Highlands

Ambridge

Quaker Valley

Boys Class 3A (7)

Lincoln Park

North Catholic

Seton LaSalle

Aliquippa

Beaver Falls

Deer Lakes

If Lincoln Park wins the title, Washington is in; If North Catholic wins, Neshannock is in.

Boys Class 2A (6)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

South Side Beaver

Serra Catholic

Sewickley Academy

Boys Class A (6)

Vincentian Academy

Nazareth Prep

Monessen

Cornell

Leechburg

Union

Girls Class 6A (5)

Peters Township

Bethel Park

North Allegheny

Norwin

Girls Class 5A (5)

Chartiers Valley

Penn Hills

Oakland Catholic

Thomas Jefferson

Girls Class 4A (7)

North Catholic

Central Valley

Elizabeth Forward

Blackhawk

Keystone Oaks

McKeesport

If North Catholic wins a title, Quaker Valley is in; If Central Valley wins, Southmoreland is in.

Girls Class 3A (6)

Neshannock

Avonworth

South Park

Shady Side Academy

Girls Class 2A (6)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Brentwood

Bishop Canevin

Laurel

Serra Catholic

Winchester Thurston

Girls Class A (6)

West Greene

Vincentian Academy

Rochester

Quigley Catholic