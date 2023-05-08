WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Enzo Grieco celebrates with Cole Yoshioka and Jack Dunham after scoring during their game against Shaler on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Shaler.

The WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse regular season is nearly complete.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

If there is a tie for the final playoff spot, head-to-head results will be used to break the tie. If three or more teams are tied and head-to-head does not determine a winner, all of the tied teams qualify.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:

Girls

Class 3A: 12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Peters Township Indians

Section 1: Sewickley Academy Panthers

Section 1: Norwin Knights

Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 2: North Hills Indians

Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Class 2A: Set with 12 playoff teams – there will be four first-round byes

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Hampton Talbots

Section 1: Indiana Little Indians

Section 1: Franklin Regional Panthers

Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 1: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 2: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 2: Moon Tigers

Boys

Class 3A: Set with 12 playoff teams – there will be four first-round byes

Section 1: Peters Township Indians

Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 1: Central Catholic Vikings

Section 1: Hempfield Spartans

Section 1: Norwin Knights

Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado

Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: South Fayette Lions

Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 1: Moon Tigers

Section 1: Trinity Hillers

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Hampton Talbots

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers

Section 2: Indiana Little Indians

Section 2: North Catholic Trojans