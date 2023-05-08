WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 7, 2023
By:
Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:01 PM
The WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse regular season is nearly complete.
The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
If there is a tie for the final playoff spot, head-to-head results will be used to break the tie. If three or more teams are tied and head-to-head does not determine a winner, all of the tied teams qualify.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:
Girls
Class 3A: 12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 1: Peters Township Indians
Section 1: Sewickley Academy Panthers
Section 1: Norwin Knights
Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 2: North Hills Indians
Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Class 2A: Set with 12 playoff teams – there will be four first-round byes
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Hampton Talbots
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 1: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 2: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Moon Tigers
Boys
Class 3A: Set with 12 playoff teams – there will be four first-round byes
Section 1: Peters Township Indians
Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 1: Central Catholic Vikings
Section 1: Hempfield Spartans
Section 1: Norwin Knights
Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado
Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1: South Fayette Lions
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Moon Tigers
Section 1: Trinity Hillers
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Hampton Talbots
Section 2: Shaler Titans
Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers
Section 2: Indiana Little Indians
Section 2: North Catholic Trojans
More High School Lacrosse• Junior midfielder finds perfect fit on Sewickley Academy girls lacrosse team
• Franklin Regional girls lacrosse progressing ahead of WPIAL playoffs
• High-octane offense carries Pine-Richland girls lacrosse to section title
• Pine-Richland boys lacrosse building toward playoff run
• Freeport Area girls lacrosse continues to find improvement