WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022

By:

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 7:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Carson Wheeler plays against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings and the district playoff clinchings for the 2022 season through May 8.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the postseason.

Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 7-0

*-Peters Township, 6-1

*-Bethel Park, 5-2

*-Upper St. Clair, 5-2

*-Penn-Trafford, 3-4

Canon-McMillan, 2-5

Hempfield, 2-5

x-Baldwin, 1-6

x-Latrobe, 0-6

Section 2

#-North Allegheny, 7-0

*-Shady Side Academy, 6-1

Butler, 4-3

Pine-Richland, 4-3

Seneca Valley, 4-3

Central Catholic, 3-4

Fox Chapel, 3-4

x-Norwin, 1-6

x-Allderdice, 0-7

Class AA

Section 1

#-Quaker Valley, 7-0

*-South Fayette, 5-2

*-Franklin Regional, 4-2

Trinity, 4-2

Sewickley Academy, 3-4

Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-2

Chartiers Valley, 1-4

Gateway, 0-5

Winchester Thurston, 0-5

Section 2

#-Mars, 8-0

*-Indiana, 6-2

Moon, 5-3

North Hills, 5-3

Hampton, 4-3

Shaler, 4-4

Freeport, 3-4

North Catholic, 2-5

x-Plum, 0-6

x-Knoch, 0-7