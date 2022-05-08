TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022

By:
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 7:47 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings and the district playoff clinchings for the 2022 season through May 8.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the postseason.

Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 7-0

*-Peters Township, 6-1

*-Bethel Park, 5-2

*-Upper St. Clair, 5-2

*-Penn-Trafford, 3-4

Canon-McMillan, 2-5

Hempfield, 2-5

x-Baldwin, 1-6

x-Latrobe, 0-6

Section 2

#-North Allegheny, 7-0

*-Shady Side Academy, 6-1

Butler, 4-3

Pine-Richland, 4-3

Seneca Valley, 4-3

Central Catholic, 3-4

Fox Chapel, 3-4

x-Norwin, 1-6

x-Allderdice, 0-7

Class AA

Section 1

#-Quaker Valley, 7-0

*-South Fayette, 5-2

*-Franklin Regional, 4-2

Trinity, 4-2

Sewickley Academy, 3-4

Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-2

Chartiers Valley, 1-4

Gateway, 0-5

Winchester Thurston, 0-5

Section 2

#-Mars, 8-0

*-Indiana, 6-2

Moon, 5-3

North Hills, 5-3

Hampton, 4-3

Shaler, 4-4

Freeport, 3-4

North Catholic, 2-5

x-Plum, 0-6

x-Knoch, 0-7

More High School Lacrosse

WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
After slow start, Pine-Richland boys lacrosse gaining ground
WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
Hobbled Hampton senior stays positive, hopes to return for lacrosse playoffs

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter