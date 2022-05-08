WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 7:47 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings and the district playoff clinchings for the 2022 season through May 8.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the postseason.
Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 7-0
*-Peters Township, 6-1
*-Bethel Park, 5-2
*-Upper St. Clair, 5-2
*-Penn-Trafford, 3-4
Canon-McMillan, 2-5
Hempfield, 2-5
x-Baldwin, 1-6
x-Latrobe, 0-6
Section 2
#-North Allegheny, 7-0
*-Shady Side Academy, 6-1
Butler, 4-3
Pine-Richland, 4-3
Seneca Valley, 4-3
Central Catholic, 3-4
Fox Chapel, 3-4
x-Norwin, 1-6
x-Allderdice, 0-7
Class AA
Section 1
#-Quaker Valley, 7-0
*-South Fayette, 5-2
*-Franklin Regional, 4-2
Trinity, 4-2
Sewickley Academy, 3-4
Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-2
Chartiers Valley, 1-4
Gateway, 0-5
Winchester Thurston, 0-5
Section 2
#-Mars, 8-0
*-Indiana, 6-2
Moon, 5-3
North Hills, 5-3
Hampton, 4-3
Shaler, 4-4
Freeport, 3-4
North Catholic, 2-5
x-Plum, 0-6
x-Knoch, 0-7
