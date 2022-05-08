WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
By:
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 12:01 AM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is down to the final week of the regular season.
After taking the top five finishers in each section last spring, the WPIAL has gone back to the standard, which is the top four teams qualifying for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be home for exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through May 8:
Class 3A — 11 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Shaler Titans
Butler Golden Tornado
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
• In Section 1: Peters Township (6-4) can clinch with a win over Moon on Tuesday or Canon-McMillan on Wednesday. Moon (5-5) can clinch with wins over Peters Township on Tuesday and Upper St. Clair on Thursday or a split and some help. Bethel Park (5-5) can clinch with a win over Canon-McMillan on Tuesday and Baldwin on Thursday or a split and some help.
• In Section 2: Fox Chapel (4-7) can clinch with a win over Butler (5-5) on Tuesday and a Butler loss to Seneca Valley on Thursday.
Class 2A — 12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
North Catholic Trojans
Montour Spartans
Ambridge Bridgers
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
• In Section 1: Hopewell could finish tied for fourth place with Ambridge, however the Bridgers clinch because they won the head-to-head tiebreaker.
• In Section 2: Mars can clinch if it beats Deer Lakes on Tuesday.
More High School Sports• WPIAL baseball clinchings, playoff scenarios through May 8, 2022
• WPIAL softball clinchings, playoff scenarios through May 8, 2022
• High school sports schedule for May 9, 2022
• What to watch for on Trib HSSN for Monday, May 9, 2022: Baseball, softball, tennis on tap
• This week on TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of May 9, 2022