WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022

By:

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry’s Matt Rhoades scores over Deer Lakes’ Evan Frank (left) and Mason Metzler during their match on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Derry Area High School.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is down to the final week of the regular season.

After taking the top five finishers in each section last spring, the WPIAL has gone back to the standard, which is the top four teams qualifying for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be home for exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through May 8:

Class 3A — 11 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Shaler Titans

Butler Golden Tornado

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

Latrobe Wildcats

• In Section 1: Peters Township (6-4) can clinch with a win over Moon on Tuesday or Canon-McMillan on Wednesday. Moon (5-5) can clinch with wins over Peters Township on Tuesday and Upper St. Clair on Thursday or a split and some help. Bethel Park (5-5) can clinch with a win over Canon-McMillan on Tuesday and Baldwin on Thursday or a split and some help.

• In Section 2: Fox Chapel (4-7) can clinch with a win over Butler (5-5) on Tuesday and a Butler loss to Seneca Valley on Thursday.

Class 2A — 12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

North Catholic Trojans

Montour Spartans

Ambridge Bridgers

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

• In Section 1: Hopewell could finish tied for fourth place with Ambridge, however the Bridgers clinch because they won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

• In Section 2: Mars can clinch if it beats Deer Lakes on Tuesday.