WPIAL boys volleyball teams make push for playoffs; final week begins with coaches rankings

By:

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Ian Weber blocks the shot of Norwin’s Joshua Govannucci during the Hempfield volleyball tournament April 17, 2021, at Hempfield High School.

With one final week remaining in the regular season, boys volleyball teams in both WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA are making final cases for section titles and playoff berths.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 7 WPIAL rankings Monday morning.

In Class AAA, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Penn-Trafford and Hempfield remained in spots one through four, as Fox Chapel, fueled by a 3-1 win over Shaler on May 4, made the move from No. 8 to No. 5.

The Foxes, who had won three section matches in a row before a 3-1 loss to No. 1 North Allegheny last Thursday, will face No. 2 Seneca Valley on Monday.

The rest of the top 10 in Class AAA features Peters Township at No. 6 followed by Butler, Norwin, Shaler and Latrobe.

Seton LaSalle remained undefeated (8-0) in Section 3-AA last week and stayed at No. 1 in Class AA.

North Catholic (No. 2) and Ambridge (No. 3) are tied for first in Section 1 with 7-1 records.

Hopewell, third in Section 1 (6-3) is fourth in the rankings, followed by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at No. 5, Deer Lakes at No. 6, Mars at No. 7 and Thomas Jefferson at No. 8.

Trinity enters the rankings at No. 9, and Montour rounds out the top 10.

The WPIAL boys volleyball playoff committee is scheduled to meet next Monday to set the brackets for the tournaments which are tentatively scheduled to begin the next night (May 18).

As with every week, all 39 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 Rankings

Last week’s rankings in parentheses

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Penn-Trafford (3)

4. Hempfield (4)

5. Fox Chapel (8)

6. Peters Township (5)

7. Butler (6)

8. Norwin (7)

9. Shaler (9)

10. Latrobe (10)

Other team receiving votes:

Upper St Clair

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Luke Fincham, junior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Alex Rugh, junior, outside hitter, Penn-Trafford

Nathan Klein, sophomore, setter, Peters Township

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle (1)

2. North Catholic (3)

3. Ambridge (2)

4. Hopewell (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)

6. Deer Lakes (6)

7. Mars (7)

8. Thomas Jefferson (9)

9. Trinity (NR)

10. Montour (8)

Other team receiving votes:

Bishop Canevin

Class AA Players of the Week:

Brayden Andrisko, senior, libero, Thomas Jefferson

Pat Simmons, senior, libero, Keystone Oaks

Michael King, junior, setter, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Aiden Ward, junior, libero, North Catholic

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Bishop Canevin, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair