WPIAL bracketology: Chris Harlan, Don Rebel forecast 2021-22 girls basketball pairings
Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 1:41 AM
The February Frenzy is about to heat up as WPIAL basketball teams hop on the Path to the Pete.
The real WPIAL playoff pairings will be revealed at 5 p.m. Monday on TribLive HSSN. However, while we wait, here’s a look at how HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan would seed the brackets.
Class 6A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye
No. 8 Seneca Valley vs. No. 9 Butler
No. 4 Norwin – bye
No. 5 Bethel Park – bye
No. 2 North Allegheny – bye
No. 7 Peters Township – bye
No. 3 Upper St. Clair – bye
No. 6 Penn-Trafford – bye
Rebel says: They should all be this easy. Actually, the top of this nine-team playoff field is up for debate as both section winners Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny can make a good case with only one loss.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye
No. 8 Seneca Valley vs. No. 9 Butler
No. 4 Norwin – bye
No. 5 Bethel Park – bye
No. 2 North Allegheny – bye
No. 7 Peters Township – bye
No. 3 Upper St. Clair – bye
No. 6 Penn-Trafford – bye
Harlan says: At first, I strongly considered giving reigning WPIAL and state champion North Allegheny (20-1) the No. 1 seed, because I think the Tigers can make a case. But logistically, this bracket just works way better if Mt. Lebanon (20-1) gets No. 1. The other seeds just fall into place. Mt. Lebanon is absolutely deserving of a No. 1, so the Blue Devils are the top team here.
Class 5A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Chartiers Valley vs. No. 16 Connellsville
No. 8 Mars vs. No. 9 Albert Gallatin
No. 4 Trinity vs. No. 13 Woodland Hills
No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 South Fayette vs. No. 15 Armstrong
No. 7 Latrobe vs. No. 10 Hampton
No. 3 Moon vs. No. 14 Greensburg Salem
No. 6 McKeesport vs. No. 11 Oakland Catholic
Rebel says: South Fayette soars up to the No. 2 seed with late-season wins over Moon and Trinity. I show lots of love for Section 1 with Chartiers Valley, South Fayette and Moon earning top three seeds.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Chartiers Valley vs. No. 16 Connellsville
No. 8 Hampton vs. No. 9 Albert Gallatin
No. 4 Trinity vs. No. 13 Woodland Hills
No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 South Fayette vs. No. 15 Armstrong
No. 7 Latrobe vs. No. 10 Mars
No. 3 Moon vs. No. 14 Greensburg Salem
No. 6 McKeesport vs. No. 11 Oakland Catholic
Harlan says: South Fayette defeated Trinity, 64-58, in a three-overtime marathon Saturday. Had that nonsection game gone the other way, Trinity could’ve move to the right-hand side of the bracket. Instead, the Hillers stay on the left, setting up a potential WPIAL championship rematch with Chartiers Valley in this year’s semifinals. A double-digit seed to watch is Oakland Catholic, which at times has played better than a No. 11 seed. The Eagles finished fourth in a brutal Section 1 behind Chartiers Valley, South Fayette and Moon.
Class 4A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Blackhawk – bye
No. 8 Highlands vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley
No. 4 Beaver vs. No. 13 Deer Lakes
No. 5 Elizabeth Forward vs. No. 12 Freeport
No. 2 Southmoreland – bye
No. 7 Montour vs. No. 10 West Mifflin
No. 3 Knoch – bye
No. 6 Belle Vernon vs. No. 11 Central Valley
Rebel says: While Blackhawk is a clear top seed, the order of the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in this bracket don’t matter, with both receiving a bye and hosting in the quarterfinals. Southmoreland gets the edge because of overall section strength.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Blackhawk – bye
No. 8 Belle Vernon vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley
No. 4 Elizabeth Forward vs. No. 13 Freeport
No. 5 Beaver vs. No. 12 Deer Lakes
No. 2 Knoch — bye
No. 7 Montour vs. No. 10 West Mifflin
No. 3 Southmoreland — bye
No. 6 Highlands vs. No. 11 Central Valley
Harlan says: There’s a debate between Knoch (19-2) and Southmoreland (17-3) for the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds. Which carries more weight: An undefeated section record or overall strength of section? Knoch went undefeated in Section 1, while Southmoreland won the tougher Section 3 title with one loss.
Class 3A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 North Catholic – bye
No. 8 Laurel vs. No. 9 Charleroi
No. 4 Waynesburg – bye
No. 5 Freedom vs. No. 12 Brentwood
No. 2 South Park – bye
No. 7 Mohawk vs. No. 10 Shady Side Academy
No. 3 Avonworth – bye
No. 6 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 11 Brownsville
Rebel says: I gave some serious consideration to moving Section 1 runner-up Freedom as high as the No. 3 seed, however I slid them back to No. 5, behind section champions Avonworth and Waynesburg.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 North Catholic – bye
No. 8 Laurel vs. No. 9 Charleroi
No. 4 Avonworth – bye
No. 5 Freedom vs. No. 12 Brentwood
No. 2 South Park – bye
No. 7 Mohawk vs. No. 10 Shady Side Academy
No. 3 Waynesburg – bye
No. 6 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 11 Brownsville
Harlan says: There are four byes, so I give one to each section champion (including co-champions South Park and Waynesburg in Section 2). All four teams from competitive Section 1 would start the playoffs here with a home game: North Catholic, Freedom, Mohawk and Laurel.
Class 2A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Neshannock vs. No. 16 Ellis School/Springdale winner
No. 8 Fort Cherry vs. No. 9 Apollo-Ridge
No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 13 Chartiers-Houston
No. 5 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 12 Shenango
No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 15 Carmichaels/Frazier winner
No. 7 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 10 Sto-Rox
No. 3 Serra Catholic vs. No. 14 Aliquippa/South Side winner
No. 6 Burgettstown vs. No. 11 California
Rebel says: There should be some debate at the top between Neshannock and the trio of OLSH, Serra and GCC. However, I went with the defending champion Lancers. I also like the latest district trend of having preliminary round games between tied teams from the same section.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Neshannock vs. No. 16 Ellis School/Springdale winner
No. 8 Fort Cherry vs. No. 9 Apollo-Ridge
No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 13 Chartiers-Houston
No. 5 Burgettstown vs. No. 12 California
No. 2 Serra Catholic vs. No. 15 Aliquippa/South Side winner
No. 7 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 10 Sto-Rox
No. 3 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 14 Carmichaels/Frazier winner
No. 6 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 11 Shenango
Harlan says: Placing section co-champions Neshannock and OLSH on opposite sides of the bracket is the best approach here, giving each a potential path to the finals. It’s possible they’re the two best team in 2A. However, Serra Catholic (18-1) was the WPIAL runner-up a year ago and won the Section 2 title this season with a perfect record, so I reward the Eagles with the No. 2 seed.
Class A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Rochester – bye
No. 8 Mapletown vs. No. 9 St. Joseph
No. 4 Aquinas Academy – bye
‘No. 5 Clairton vs. No. 12 Eden Christian
No. 2 West Greene – bye
No. 7 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 10 Avella
No. 3 Union – bye
No. 6 Monessen vs. No. 11 Riverview
Rebel says: Rochester and Union tied as co-champs, but the resume of the defending WPIAL champion Rams is strong with good wins and impressive losses. No offense to Union, but West Greene has taken ownership of sorts of No. 2 spot in girls Class A hoops.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Rochester – bye
No. 8 Mapletown vs. No. 9 St. Joseph
No. 4 Aquinas Academy – bye
No. 5 Monessen vs. No. 12 Riverview
No. 2 Union – bye
No. 7 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 10 Avella
No. 3 West Greene – bye
‘No. 6 Clairton vs. No. 11 Eden Christian
Harlan says: Union (19-1) was one of the season’s bigger surprises. The Scotties were unbeaten and seemed headed for the No. 1 seed before losing at Rochester, 44-31, on Thursday. Union had defeated the Rams, 43-41, earlier in the season. Yet, Rochester is now back on top, and Union might fall to No. 3.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
