WPIAL bracketology: Chris Harlan, Don Rebel forecast 2021-22 boys basketball pairings

By:

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Who’s No. 1: Mike Wells and New Castle or Rodney Gallagher and Laurel Highlands? The teams met a year ago in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

The February Frenzy is about to heat up as WPIAL basketball teams hop on the Path to the Pete.

The real WPIAL playoff pairings will be revealed at 5 p.m. Monday on TribLive HSSN. However, while we wait, here’s a look at how HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan would seed the brackets.

Class 6A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 North Hills – bye

No. 8 North Allegheny vs. No. 9 Baldwin

No. 4 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 13 Hempfield

No. 5 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford

No. 2 Fox Chapel – bye

No. 7 Butler vs. No. 10 Bethel Park

No. 3 Central Catholic – bye

No. 6 Pine-Richland vs. No. 11 Norwin

Rebel says: The top two seeds are easy, but Class 6A becomes perplexing after that. On any given night most of these teams could beat anybody and they also could lose to anybody. Seeds 3, 4 and 5 are tough, but Central Catholic did beat Mt. Lebanon as well as New Castle and Bishop Canevin, potential top seeds in other classifications.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 North Hills – bye

No. 8 North Allegheny vs. No. 9 Baldwin

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 13 Hempfield

No. 5 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford

No. 2 Fox Chapel – bye

No. 7 Pine-Richland vs. No. 10 Bethel Park

No. 3 Central Catholic – bye

No. 6 Butler vs. No. 11 Norwin

Harlan says: The WPIAL is awarding home playoff games to higher-seeded teams in the first round and quarterfinals, so some decisions will matter a little bit more. Like, who’s fourth or fifth? Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair split their two-game series, but Lebo won the most-recent matchup, 41-30, on Friday, so I give the Blue Devils the edge here.

Class 5A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 New Castle vs. No. 16 Thomas Jefferson

No. 8 Hampton vs. No. 9 Albert Gallatin

No. 4 Penn Hills vs. vs. No. 13 West Allegheny

No. 5 Gateway vs. No. 12 Chartiers Valley

No. 2 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 15 Woodland Hills

No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Shaler

No. 3 Mars vs. No. 14 West Mifflin

No. 6 Highlands vs. No. 11 Kiski Area

Rebel says: This might be the only boys class where No. 1 is a toss-up. Despite a loss to Central Catholic, I’m going with defending champion New Castle on top. I’m not sure of the depth of this classification, but the first four are very strong with recent titles on their resume.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 16 Woodland Hills

No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 9 West Allegheny

No. 4 Penn Hills vs. No. 13 Shaler

No. 5 Highlands vs. No. 12 Chartiers Valley

No. 2 New Castle vs. No. 15 Thomas Jefferson

No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Kiski Area

No. 3 Mars vs. No. 14 West Mifflin

No. 6 Gateway vs. No. 11 Hampton

Harlan says: Laurel Highlands was our top-ranked team in the preseason HSSN rankings. Rodney Gallagher and Co. went undefeated (20-0) and stayed No. 1 all season. So, why change now? The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed here. However, if the WPIAL basketball committee does drop the Mustangs to No. 2, it’s because they played a weaker schedule than defending WPIAL champion New Castle (19-1).

Class 4A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 8 Burrell vs. No. 9 Elizabeth Forward

No. 4 Belle Vernon vs. No. 13 Freeport

No. 5 Lincoln Park vs. No. 12 Yough

No. 2 Montour – bye

No. 7 Blackhawk vs. No. 10 Deer Lakes

No. 3 North Catholic – bye

No. 6 Uniontown vs. No. 11 Central Valley

Rebel says: Late-season wins over Belle Vernon and Lincoln Park have Montour on the rise. North Catholic was cruising along until the final section game when possible dark horse Deer Lakes knocked it off. After so many close calls recently, is this the year Quaker Valley wins gold?

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 8 Deer Lakes vs. No. 9 Elizabeth Forward

No. 4 North Catholic vs. No. 13 Central Valley

No. 5 Lincoln Park vs. No. 12 Yough

No. 2 Montour – bye

No. 7 Burrell vs. No. 10 Blackhawk

No. 3 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 6 Uniontown vs. No. 11 Freeport

Harlan says: Where does North Catholic fit in this bracket? The Trojans could land anywhere from two to four. They own a couple of quality nonsection wins over Pine-Richland and Gateway, but Friday’s section-finale loss to Deer Lakes certainly hurts the resume.

Class 3A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Ellwood City vs No. 16 Summit Academy

No. 8 Avonworth vs. No. 9 Ligonier Valley

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 13 Laurel

No. 5 South Allegheny vs. No. 12 Brentwood

No. 2 Aliquippa vs. No. 15 Waynesburg Central

No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Brownsville

No. 3 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 14 Steel Valley

No. 6 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 11 Beaver Falls

Rebel says: Two pairs of section co-champs really make it tough on the committee with Aliquippa and Seton LaSalle in Section 2 and South Allegheny and Shady Side Academy in Section 3. WPIAL champion Ellwood City is No. 1, surging Aliquippa grabs the No. 2 spot, and Seton LaSalle and Washington rounding out the top four.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Ellwood City vs. No. 16 Summit Academy

No. 8 Avonworth vs. No. 9 Ligonier Valley

No. 4 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 13 Brentwood

No. 5 South Allegheny vs. No. 12 Steel Valley

No. 2 Aliquippa vs. No. 15 Waynesburg

No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Brownsville

No. 3 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 14 Laurel

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Beaver Falls

Harlan says: Seeds 2 through 6 are up for debate. Here, I rewarded those with a strong finish. Aliquippa won seven of its past eight games including victories over Lincoln Park and Seton LaSalle. In constrast, South Allegheny lost three times in a six-game span, including an eight-point loss to Shady Side.

Class 2A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 California

No. 8 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 9 Sto-Rox

No. 4 Fort Cherry vs. No. 13 Shenango

No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 12 Springdale

No. 2 Monessen vs. No. 15 Chartiers-Houston

No. 7 Carmichaels vs. No. 10 Jeannette

No. 3 Carlynton vs. No. 14 South Side

No. 6 Serra Catholic vs. No. 11 Jefferson-Morgan

Rebel says: OLSH is a heavy favorite to keep its WPIAL-record winning streak alive into the state playoffs. It’s really tough to seed No. 2 through No. 5, but Monessen gets the nod with late season win over Washington. Serra Catholic has won 6 of 7 after double digit win over GCC.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 California

No. 8 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 9 Carmichaels

No. 4 Carlynton vs. No. 13 South Side

No. 5 Monessen vs. No. 12 Jeannette

No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Chartiers-Houston

No. 7 Sto-Rox vs. No. 10 Springdale

No. 3 Fort Cherry vs. No. 14 Jefferson-Morgan

No. 6 Serra Catholic vs. No. 11 Shenango

Harlan says: Greensburg Central Catholic stumbled across the finish line with a 16-point section loss to Serra Catholic, which is bad timing for the Centurions. But Fort Cherry and Carlynton finished as co-champion in Section 2, and Monessen’s section might need to prove it strength. So, searching for a No. 2 seed, GCC gets the nod here. California (6-14) draws the short straw and a long drive to OLSH.

Class A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye

No. 8 Rochester vs. No. 9 Aquinas Academy

No. 4 Eden Christian Academy – bye

No. 5 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 12 Nazareth Prep

No. 2 Union – bye

No. 7 Neighborhood Academy vs. No. 10 West Greene

No. 3 Imani Christian – bye

No. 6 Leechburg vs. No. 11 Mapletown

Rebel says: Three strong section champs, then take your pick between Eden, Geibel and Leechburg, although Geibel Catholic did beat Leechburg earlier this season. Can the district’s leading scorer, Vinnie Cugini of Aquinas, lead his team to a playoff win or two?

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye

No. 8 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 9 Rochester

No. 4 Geibel Catholic – bye

No. 5 Eden Christian vs. No. 12 Mapletown

No. 2 Imani Christian – bye

No. 7 Neighborhood Academy vs. No. 10 Nazareth Prep

No. 3 Union – bye

No. 6 Leechburg vs. No. 11 West Greene

Harlan says: Bishop Canevin played a nonsection schedule that could stack up with most big schools. The Crusaders lost to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel and Butler, but celebrated wins over Belle Vernon and GCC. Union (20-2) could make a case for the No. 2 seed, but here it goes to Imani Christian (14-5) based on strength of schedule. Union did defeat 3A’s Ellwood City, but Imani topped 6A’s Upper St. Clair.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .