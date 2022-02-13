WPIAL bracketology: Chris Harlan, Don Rebel forecast 2021-22 boys basketball pairings
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 11:11 PM
The February Frenzy is about to heat up as WPIAL basketball teams hop on the Path to the Pete.
The real WPIAL playoff pairings will be revealed at 5 p.m. Monday on TribLive HSSN. However, while we wait, here’s a look at how HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan would seed the brackets.
Class 6A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 North Hills – bye
No. 8 North Allegheny vs. No. 9 Baldwin
No. 4 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 13 Hempfield
No. 5 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford
No. 2 Fox Chapel – bye
No. 7 Butler vs. No. 10 Bethel Park
No. 3 Central Catholic – bye
No. 6 Pine-Richland vs. No. 11 Norwin
Rebel says: The top two seeds are easy, but Class 6A becomes perplexing after that. On any given night most of these teams could beat anybody and they also could lose to anybody. Seeds 3, 4 and 5 are tough, but Central Catholic did beat Mt. Lebanon as well as New Castle and Bishop Canevin, potential top seeds in other classifications.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 North Hills – bye
No. 8 North Allegheny vs. No. 9 Baldwin
No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 13 Hempfield
No. 5 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford
No. 2 Fox Chapel – bye
No. 7 Pine-Richland vs. No. 10 Bethel Park
No. 3 Central Catholic – bye
No. 6 Butler vs. No. 11 Norwin
Harlan says: The WPIAL is awarding home playoff games to higher-seeded teams in the first round and quarterfinals, so some decisions will matter a little bit more. Like, who’s fourth or fifth? Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair split their two-game series, but Lebo won the most-recent matchup, 41-30, on Friday, so I give the Blue Devils the edge here.
Class 5A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 New Castle vs. No. 16 Thomas Jefferson
No. 8 Hampton vs. No. 9 Albert Gallatin
No. 4 Penn Hills vs. vs. No. 13 West Allegheny
No. 5 Gateway vs. No. 12 Chartiers Valley
No. 2 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 15 Woodland Hills
No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Shaler
No. 3 Mars vs. No. 14 West Mifflin
No. 6 Highlands vs. No. 11 Kiski Area
Rebel says: This might be the only boys class where No. 1 is a toss-up. Despite a loss to Central Catholic, I’m going with defending champion New Castle on top. I’m not sure of the depth of this classification, but the first four are very strong with recent titles on their resume.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 16 Woodland Hills
No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 9 West Allegheny
No. 4 Penn Hills vs. No. 13 Shaler
No. 5 Highlands vs. No. 12 Chartiers Valley
No. 2 New Castle vs. No. 15 Thomas Jefferson
No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Kiski Area
No. 3 Mars vs. No. 14 West Mifflin
No. 6 Gateway vs. No. 11 Hampton
Harlan says: Laurel Highlands was our top-ranked team in the preseason HSSN rankings. Rodney Gallagher and Co. went undefeated (20-0) and stayed No. 1 all season. So, why change now? The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed here. However, if the WPIAL basketball committee does drop the Mustangs to No. 2, it’s because they played a weaker schedule than defending WPIAL champion New Castle (19-1).
Class 4A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 8 Burrell vs. No. 9 Elizabeth Forward
No. 4 Belle Vernon vs. No. 13 Freeport
No. 5 Lincoln Park vs. No. 12 Yough
No. 2 Montour – bye
No. 7 Blackhawk vs. No. 10 Deer Lakes
No. 3 North Catholic – bye
No. 6 Uniontown vs. No. 11 Central Valley
Rebel says: Late-season wins over Belle Vernon and Lincoln Park have Montour on the rise. North Catholic was cruising along until the final section game when possible dark horse Deer Lakes knocked it off. After so many close calls recently, is this the year Quaker Valley wins gold?
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 8 Deer Lakes vs. No. 9 Elizabeth Forward
No. 4 North Catholic vs. No. 13 Central Valley
No. 5 Lincoln Park vs. No. 12 Yough
No. 2 Montour – bye
No. 7 Burrell vs. No. 10 Blackhawk
No. 3 Belle Vernon – bye
No. 6 Uniontown vs. No. 11 Freeport
Harlan says: Where does North Catholic fit in this bracket? The Trojans could land anywhere from two to four. They own a couple of quality nonsection wins over Pine-Richland and Gateway, but Friday’s section-finale loss to Deer Lakes certainly hurts the resume.
Class 3A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Ellwood City vs No. 16 Summit Academy
No. 8 Avonworth vs. No. 9 Ligonier Valley
No. 4 Washington vs. No. 13 Laurel
No. 5 South Allegheny vs. No. 12 Brentwood
No. 2 Aliquippa vs. No. 15 Waynesburg Central
No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Brownsville
No. 3 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 14 Steel Valley
No. 6 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 11 Beaver Falls
Rebel says: Two pairs of section co-champs really make it tough on the committee with Aliquippa and Seton LaSalle in Section 2 and South Allegheny and Shady Side Academy in Section 3. WPIAL champion Ellwood City is No. 1, surging Aliquippa grabs the No. 2 spot, and Seton LaSalle and Washington rounding out the top four.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Ellwood City vs. No. 16 Summit Academy
No. 8 Avonworth vs. No. 9 Ligonier Valley
No. 4 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 13 Brentwood
No. 5 South Allegheny vs. No. 12 Steel Valley
No. 2 Aliquippa vs. No. 15 Waynesburg
No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Brownsville
No. 3 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 14 Laurel
No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Beaver Falls
Harlan says: Seeds 2 through 6 are up for debate. Here, I rewarded those with a strong finish. Aliquippa won seven of its past eight games including victories over Lincoln Park and Seton LaSalle. In constrast, South Allegheny lost three times in a six-game span, including an eight-point loss to Shady Side.
Class 2A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 California
No. 8 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 9 Sto-Rox
No. 4 Fort Cherry vs. No. 13 Shenango
No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 12 Springdale
No. 2 Monessen vs. No. 15 Chartiers-Houston
No. 7 Carmichaels vs. No. 10 Jeannette
No. 3 Carlynton vs. No. 14 South Side
No. 6 Serra Catholic vs. No. 11 Jefferson-Morgan
Rebel says: OLSH is a heavy favorite to keep its WPIAL-record winning streak alive into the state playoffs. It’s really tough to seed No. 2 through No. 5, but Monessen gets the nod with late season win over Washington. Serra Catholic has won 6 of 7 after double digit win over GCC.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 California
No. 8 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 9 Carmichaels
No. 4 Carlynton vs. No. 13 South Side
No. 5 Monessen vs. No. 12 Jeannette
No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Chartiers-Houston
No. 7 Sto-Rox vs. No. 10 Springdale
No. 3 Fort Cherry vs. No. 14 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 6 Serra Catholic vs. No. 11 Shenango
Harlan says: Greensburg Central Catholic stumbled across the finish line with a 16-point section loss to Serra Catholic, which is bad timing for the Centurions. But Fort Cherry and Carlynton finished as co-champion in Section 2, and Monessen’s section might need to prove it strength. So, searching for a No. 2 seed, GCC gets the nod here. California (6-14) draws the short straw and a long drive to OLSH.
Class A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye
No. 8 Rochester vs. No. 9 Aquinas Academy
No. 4 Eden Christian Academy – bye
No. 5 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 12 Nazareth Prep
No. 2 Union – bye
No. 7 Neighborhood Academy vs. No. 10 West Greene
No. 3 Imani Christian – bye
No. 6 Leechburg vs. No. 11 Mapletown
Rebel says: Three strong section champs, then take your pick between Eden, Geibel and Leechburg, although Geibel Catholic did beat Leechburg earlier this season. Can the district’s leading scorer, Vinnie Cugini of Aquinas, lead his team to a playoff win or two?
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye
No. 8 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 9 Rochester
No. 4 Geibel Catholic – bye
No. 5 Eden Christian vs. No. 12 Mapletown
No. 2 Imani Christian – bye
No. 7 Neighborhood Academy vs. No. 10 Nazareth Prep
No. 3 Union – bye
No. 6 Leechburg vs. No. 11 West Greene
Harlan says: Bishop Canevin played a nonsection schedule that could stack up with most big schools. The Crusaders lost to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel and Butler, but celebrated wins over Belle Vernon and GCC. Union (20-2) could make a case for the No. 2 seed, but here it goes to Imani Christian (14-5) based on strength of schedule. Union did defeat 3A’s Ellwood City, but Imani topped 6A’s Upper St. Clair.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
