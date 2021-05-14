WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan take an early look at baseball playoff pairings

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 4:42 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional starting pitcher Brian Pirone throws against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School.

The real brackets for the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoff will be revealed at 3 p.m. Friday on TribLive HSSN.

Who’ll draw the No. 1 seeds?

Which teams get a first-round bye?

Here’s a look at what the WPIAL bracket would look like if HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan were seeding the teams.

Class 6A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

Upper St. Clair vs. Canon-McMillan for No. 8 seed

Quarterfinals

No. 1 North Allegheny vs. No. 8 Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 5 Butler

No. 2 Norwin vs. No. 7 Seneca Valley

No. 3 Hempfield vs. No. 6 Central Catholic

Don’s take: Yes, two teams from the same section meet in the first round, but the Panthers and Big Macs were the last two to the dance, so let them battle for the final seed. Norwin’s overall resume is still strong despite late hiccups against Upper St. Clair and Hempfield. The Knights kind of righted the ship against Franklin Regional and should be No. 2. Mt. Lebanon gets the edge at No. 4 by virtue of an early season win over Butler.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

Upper St. Clair vs. Canon-McMillan for No. 8 seed

Quarterfinals

No. 1 North Allegheny vs. No. 8 Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 5 Butler

No. 2 Norwin vs. No. 7 Seneca Valley

No. 3 Hempfield vs. No. 6 Central Catholic

Chris’ take: We ended up with identical brackets here. Norwin seemed destined for the No. 1 seed after defeating North Allegheny, 7-6, in late April. But that was before the Knights suffered consecutive section losses to Upper St. Clair and Hempfield in early May, pushing North Allegheny back to the No. 1 spot in 6A.

Class 5A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Franklin Regional vs. No. 16 Thomas Jefferson

No. 8 Mars vs. No. 9 Fox Chapel

No. 4 South Fayette vs. No. 13 Peters Township

No. 5 Plum vs. No. 12 Gateway

No. 2 Bethel Park vs. No. 15 Chartiers Valley

No. 7 Shaler vs. No. 10 Latrobe

No. 3 West Allegheny vs. No. 14 Hampton

No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Connellsville

Don’s take: This is a good time to remind folks that seeding a bracket does not equal rankings. I do not think Shaler is the No. 7 team in 5A, however I think the Section 3 trio of the Titans, West Allegheny and South Fayette are very strong and deserve to be separated into different quadrants. As usual, Class 5A is deep and strong. The top teams are terrific, but there are some very good squads in the Nos. 5 to 10 range too.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Franklin Regional vs. No. 16 Thomas Jefferson

No. 8 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 9 Fox Chapel

No. 4 West Allegheny vs. No. 13 Peters Township

No. 5 Shaler vs. No. 12 Latrobe

No. 2 Bethel Park vs. No. 15 Chartiers Valley

No. 7 Mars vs. No. 10 Connellsville

No. 3 South Fayette vs. No. 14 Hampton

No. 6 Plum vs. No. 11 Gateway

Chris’ take: One-loss Franklin Regional (15-1, 10-0) is the favorite to draw the No. 1 seed and rightfully so. The Panthers have been outstanding all spring. They started their season 14-0 before Wednesday’s 18-2 loss to Norwin. But Bethel Park can’t be dismissed too quickly. Consider, the Black Hawks (15-2, 10-0) own nonsection wins over 6A playoff qualifiers Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair and Canon-McMillan. Section tri-champions South Fayette, West Allegheny and Shaler are tough to separate, so they’re seeds Nos. 3, 4 and 5 here.

Class 4A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Montour – Bye

No. 8 Knoch vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley

No. 4 North Catholic vs. No. 13 Elizabeth Forward

No. 5 Highlands vs. No. 12 Beaver

No. 2 West Mifflin – Bye

No. 7 New Castle vs. No. 10 Belle Vernon

No. 3 Blackhawk – Bye

No. 6 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 11 Indiana

Don’s take: Montour gets the top-seed by winning the deepest section by two games. Quality win over 3A No. 1 Hopewell doesn’t hurt either. More love for Section 2 with Blackhawk at No. 3 and dangerous New Castle at No. 7. North Catholic wins Section 1 to earn No. 4 seed, however back-to-back losses to Highlands sets up a possible quarterfinals game between the two section foes.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Montour – Bye

No. 8 Knoch vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley

No. 4 Laurel Highlands vs. No. 13 Indiana

No. 5 North Catholic vs. No. 12 Elizabeth Forward

No. 2 West Mifflin – Bye

No. 7 New Castle vs. No. 10 Belle Vernon

No. 3 Blackhawk – Bye

No. 6 Highlands vs. No. 11 Beaver

Chris’ take: Perceived strength of schedule will be key here in 4A as Montour and Blackhawk get seeded first and third. West Mifflin (12-4, 11-1) lost only once in its section and has won 10 of its last 11 games, but Montour (13-5, 10-2) owns a better overall resume. That resume includes a win over Hopewell, which played both Montour and West Mifflin in late March. Montour won 13-3. West Mifflin lost 10-2.

Class 3A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Hopewell vs. No. 16 South Allegheny

No. 8 Yough vs. No. 9 Valley

No. 4 Derry vs. No. 13 Brownsville

No. 5 McGuffey vs. No. 12 New Brighton

No. 2 Avonworth vs. No. 15 Waynesburg

No. 7 Deer Lakes vs. No. 10 Mohawk

No. 3 South Park vs. No. 14 Ligonier Valley

No. 6 Ellwood City vs. No. 11 Keystone Oaks

Don’s take: Hopewell is an easy pick as the top seed. Watch out for South Park, especially if Kentucky recruit Drew Lafferty is ready to pitch again in the postseason. Could the Ellwood City baseball team follow the lead of the boys basketball team a few months ago and make a dark horse run to district gold? Despite being No. 12 and No. 13, New Brighton and Brownsville have had success in recent postseasons.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Hopewell vs. No. 16 Ligonier Valley

No. 8 Yough vs. No. 9 Mohawk

No. 4 South Park vs. No. 13 New Brighton

No. 5 Derry vs. No. 12 Keystone Oaks

No. 2 Avonworth vs. No. 15 Waynesburg

No. 7 Ellwood City vs. No. 10 Valley

No. 3 McGuffey vs. No. 14 South Allegheny

No. 6 Deer Lakes vs. No. 11 Brownsville

Chris’ take: After seeding Hopewell first, there may be a debate for the order of the next three spots between Avonworth, McGuffey and South Park. Avonworth (12-7) and McGuffey (12-4) are section winners. South Park (12-3) finished a game behind Avonworth in Section 2 but split its two-game series with the Antelopes. I’d rather see the section foes on opposite sides of the bracket here, so McGuffey gets third.

Class 2A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 16 Bentworth

No. 8 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 9 Shady Side Academy

No. 4 Carmichaels vs. No. 13 Fort Cherry

No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 12 Burgettstown

No. 2 Shenango vs. No. 15 Northgate

No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Riverside

No. 3 Serra Catholic vs. No. 14 Beth-Center

No. 6 Neshannock vs. No. 11 Apollo-Ridge

Don’s take: Seton LaSalle is the favorite, but a lot of good teams finished first and second in 2A. Watch the teams from Section 2. Shenango, Laurel and Neshannock get the same quadrant treatment as West Allegheny, South Fayette and Shaler from 5A. No offense to seeds No. 10 through 16, but if there are no upsets, it sets up some wonderful quarterfinals contests.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 16 Bentworth

No. 8 Neshannock vs. No. 9 California

No. 4 Carmichaels vs. No. 13 Fort Cherry

No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 12 Apollo-Ridge

No. 2 Shenango vs. No. 15 Northgate

No. 7 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 10 Burgettstown

No. 3 Serra Catholic vs. No. 14 Beth-Center

No. 6 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 11 Riverside

Chris’ take: Serra Catholic or Carmichaels could be a debate for seeds Nos. 3 and 4, but the Eagles get the nod here based on schedule strength. Neshannock is a team that is tough to seed. The Lancers finished just 5-5 in Section 2 and tied Riverside for third place (behind Shenango and Laurel), but they also own a section win over Shenango and a nonsection win over Serra Catholic.

Class A

Don Rebel’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Eden Christian Academy – Bye

No. 8 West Greene vs. No. 9 Sewickley Academy

No. 4 Rochester – Bye

No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 12 Bishop Canevin

No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – Bye

No. 7 Riverview vs. No. 10 Avella

No. 3 Union – Bye

No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan vs. No. 11 Leechburg

Don’s take: Sure, Greensburg Central Catholic, Union, Rochester and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart have tradition and enjoyed recent postseason success, but the nod for No. 1 goes to Eden Christian Academy. Two wins over OLSH early in the season help the Warriors cause. Victories over 3A playoff teams Mohawk and New Brighton help give Union the edge in separating fellow Section 1 tri-champions Rochester and OLSH.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

First round

No. 1 Eden Christian – Bye

No. 8 West Greene vs. No. 9 Sewickley Academy

No. 4 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – Bye

No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Bishop Canevin

No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – Bye

No. 7 Riverview vs. No. 10 Avella

No. 3 Rochester – Bye

No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan vs. No. 11 Leechburg

Chris’ take: How will the WPIAL order Rochester (10-4, 8-2), OLSH (11-5, 8-2) and Union (8-5, 6-2)? They all have two losses in Section 1 and split with one another, but Union also missed two section games with Western Beaver. It’s not necessarily fair, but there’s little gap between the three teams, so the Scotties end up fifth.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .