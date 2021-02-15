WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan take early look at boys basketball tournament
By:
Monday, February 15, 2021 | 5:34 AM
The WPIAL basketball playoffs will seem bigger than ever this winter since the league intends to hold an open tournament in each of the six classifications.
Any team that wants to take part can.
The WPIAL took this route because covid-related cancellations made the section standings unbalanced, making it nearly impossible to identify playoff qualifiers.
The WPIAL basketball committee will meet Feb. 23 to seed the brackets and announce them that evening. Here’s an early look at what those brackets could look like, according to TribLive HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan.
But remember, just because every team can participate in the postseason doesn’t mean they all will. Schools have until 3 p.m. Feb 18 to opt in for the tournament.
These first-draft brackets were created under a scenario where every team decides to compete.
Class 6A
Don Rebel’s bracket
For No. 16 seed: Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem
No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner
No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley
No. 4 Pine-Richland vs. No. 13 Peters Township
No. 5 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 12 Norwin
No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Bethel Park
No. 7 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 10 Butler
No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 14 Baldwin
No. 6 Hempfield vs. No. 11 North Hills
Don’s take: Three section winners are the top three seeds. However how are they separated? Fox Chapel did beat Upper St. Clair, but the Panthers get the nod for some impressive nonsection wins and the fact they crushed a Penn-Trafford team that was 1-1 against the Foxes. The next group is tough to seed as well, although Pine-Richland’s win over Mt. Lebanon helps there.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
For No. 16 seed: Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem
No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner
No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley
No. 4 Hempfield vs. No. 13 Bethel Park
No. 5 Pine-Richland vs. No. 12 Peters Township
No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Baldwin
No. 7 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 10 North Hills
No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 14 Norwin
No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Butler
Chris’ take: You could make a case for Fox Chapel as the No. 1 seed after winning 72-70 at Upper St. Clair on Jan. 22. But that was USC’s only loss, so the Panthers make a convincing argument for the top spot. Hempfield lost by three points to USC and one point to Fox Chapel, close games that lift the Spartans to a Top 4 seed here. Mt. Lebanon is undefeated in Section 2, but the Blue Devils won’t play USC or Bethel Park in the regular season. In years past, the difference between the eighth or ninth seed really didn’t matter for neutral-site games, but this year it does since the higher seeds have a chance to host.
Class 5A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Chartiers Valley — bye
No. 16 McKeesport vs. No. 17 Hampton
No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No 25 Moon
No. 9 South Fayette vs. No. 24 Woodland Hills
No. 4 Highlands — bye
No. 13 Trinity vs. No. 20 Kiski Area
No. 5 Laurel Highlands — bye
No. 12 Shaler vs. No. 21 West Mifflin
No. 2 New Castle — bye
No. 15 Plum vs. No. 18 West Allegheny
No. 7 Thomas Jefferson vs. No 26 Connellsville
No. 10 Gateway vs. No. 23 Indiana
No. 3 Mars — bye
No. 14 Latrobe vs. No. 19 Armstrong
No. 6 Penn Hills – bye
No. 11 Franklin Regional vs. No. 22 Ringgold
Don’s take: Wow. The depth of this classification is really evident when you realize that based on the results of some games coming up such as Mars at Highlands and Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson could dramatically change these matchups. This is going to be a fun bracket to watch unfold as 5A usually is.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Chartiers Valley — bye
No. 16 Latrobe vs. No. 17 Plum
No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 25 Moon
No. 9 Shaler vs. No. 24 Connellsville
No. 4 Highlands — bye
No. 13 South Fayette vs. No. 20 West Mifflin
No. 5 Laurel Highlands — bye
No. 12 Trinity vs. No. 21 Kiski Area
No. 2 New Castle – bye
No. 15 McKeesport vs. No. 18 Hampton
No. 7 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 26 Indiana
No. 10 Gateway vs. No. 23 Woodland Hills
No. 3 Mars – bye
No. 14 West Allegheny vs. No. 19 Armstrong
No. 6 Penn Hills – bye
No. 11 Franklin Regional vs. No. 22 Ringgold
Chris’ take: Chartiers Valley, Highlands and Laurel Highlands share one side of the bracket. New Castle, Mars and Penn Hills are on the other. That has the makings for a great tournament. Penn Hills hosts Fox Chapel on Tuesday in a nonsection game. Win that one and the Indians could finish higher in the seeding.
Class 4A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye
No. 16 Knoch vs. No. 17 Yough
No. 8 South Park — bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes — bye
No. 4 Quaker Valley — bye
No. 13 Ambridge vs. No. 20 Keystone Oaks
No. 5 Montour — bye
No. 12 Burrell vs. No. 21 Beaver
No. 2 Lincoln Park — bye
No. 15 Derry vs. No. 18 Freeport
No. 7 Elizabeth Forward — bye
No. 10 Mt. Pleasant — bye
No. 3 North Catholic — bye
No. 14 Blackhawk vs. No. 19 Southmoreland
No. 6 Central Valley — bye
No. 11 Uniontown vs. No. 22 Hopewell
Don’s take: Traditionally strong Section 2 does not disappoint this season, with four of the top six seeds. Belle Vernon rose up the ladder with the big win over 5A power New Castle a week ago. More games will help clarify where teams from the other two sections will be seeded. Not a whole lot of separation between seeds 7 and 16. Another week of games might add clarity, or not. Quaker Valley still has five games left against Lincoln Park, Montour and Central Valley that will help sort out the logjam in Section 2.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye
No. 16 Freeport vs. No. 17 Blackhawk
No. 8 South Park – bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes – bye
No. 4 Montour – bye
No. 13 Derry vs. No. 20 Southmoreland
No. 5 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 12 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 21 Hopewell
No. 2 North Catholic – bye
No. 15 Ambridge vs. No. 18 Yough
No. 7 Elizabeth Forward – bye
No. 10 Knoch – bye
No. 3 Lincoln Park – bye
No. 14 Uniontown vs. No. 19 Keystone Oaks
No. 6 Central Valley – bye
No. 11 Burrell vs. No. 22 Beaver
Chris’ take: Belle Vernon, last year’s WPIAL runner-up, laid claim to the No. 1 seed with its nonsection win over New Castle. North Catholic or Lincoln Park are a toss up for the No. 2 seed. North Catholic is undefeated in its section, but Lincoln Park’s section is clearly deeper. Montour owns a head-to-head win over Quaker Valley, so that earns the Spartans the higher seed. The teams rematch Feb. 22.
Class 3A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 South Allegheny — bye
No. 16 Beth-Center vs. No. 17 Mohawk
No. 8 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 25 Steel Valley
No. 9 Ellwood City vs. No. 24 Valley
No. 4 Aliquippa — bye
No. 13 Laurel vs. No. 20 Brownsville
No. 5 Shady Side Academy — bye
No. 12 New Brighton vs. No. 21 Waynesburg Central
No. 2 Neshannock — bye
No. 15 McGuffey vs. No. 18 Ligonier Valley
No. 7 Beaver Falls — bye
No. 10 Brentwood vs. No. 23 East Allegheny
No. 3 Avonworth — bye
No. 14 Charleroi vs. No. 19 Riverside
No. 6 Washington — bye
No. 11 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 22 Freedom
Don’s take: There are plenty of new faces among the best in boys Class 3A. In fact, only Aliquippa has a recent string of successful season among the top five seeds in this class. That is good for district basketball. South Allegheny reached the final four in the WPIAL and the second round in the PIAA last year and returns everybody, thus they are the favorites in 3A. Watch out for Beaver Falls and Seton LaSalle. In fact, there is plenty of balance in this tournament to the point where a double-digit seed could make a deep run.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 South Allegheny – bye
No. 16 New Brighton vs. No. 17 Beth-Center
No. 8 Beaver Falls vs. No. 25 Freedom
No. 9 Charleroi vs. No. 24 Steel Valley
No. 4 Shady Side Academy – bye
No. 13 Laurel vs. No. 20 Brownsville
No. 5 Washington – bye
No. 12 Ellwood City vs. No. 21 East Allegheny
No. 2 Neshannock – bye
No. 15 McGuffey vs. No. 18 Mohawk
No. 7 Brentwood – bye
No. 10 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 23 Waynesburg
No. 3 Avonworth – bye
No. 14 Ligonier Valley vs. No. 19 Riverside
No. 6 Aliquippa – bye
No. 11 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 22 Valley
Chris’ take: Shady Side Academy’s only loss was by seven at South Allegheny.They rematch Wednesday. Beaver Falls has the talent to draw better than a No. 8 seed, but the Tigers already have two section losses and visit undefeated Neshannock on Tuesday. What to do with Steel Valley? The Ironmen went 13-9 overall a year ago, 9-3 in their section. This season they’re 0-1. That’s not much info to work with. Right now they’re seeded only ahead of Freedom (0-11).
Class 2A
Don Rebel’s bracket
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — bye
No. 16 Burgettstown vs. No. 17 South Side
No. 8 Frazier — bye
No. 9 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 24 Riverview
No. 4 Jeannette — bye
No. 13 California vs. No. 20 Propel Braddock Hills
No. 5 Sto-Rox – bye
No. 12 Monessen vs. No. 21 Serra Catholic
No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic — bye
No. 15 Carmichaels vs. No. 18 Chartiers-Houston
No. 7 Carlynton — bye
No. 10 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 23 Northgate
No. 3 Springdale – bye
No. 14 Clairton vs. No. 19 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 6 Shenango — bye
No. 11 Fort Cherry vs. No. 22 Bentworth
Don’s take: If you look up prohibitive favorite in the dictionary, there will be a team picture of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, as the team shoots for a third straight district crown. The chase for the “other side of the bracket” and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds is a good one between Springdale, Jeannette, Greensburg Central Catholic and Sto-Rox with GCC getting the edge at this time. Frazier is shooting for its first section title in 31 years, but not a lot of love for Section 4.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – bye
No. 16 Jefferson-Morgan vs. No. 17 Clairton
No. 8 Shenango – bye
No. 9 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 24 Bentworth
No. 4 Sto-Rox – bye
No. 13 Carmichaels vs. No. 20 Chartiers-Houston
No. 5 Jeannette – bye
No. 12 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 21 Northgate
No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – bye
No. 15 South Side vs. No. 18 Burgettstown
No. 7 Carlynton – bye
No. 10 Monessen vs. No. 23 Riverview
No. 3 Springdale – bye
No. 14 California vs. No. 19 Propel Braddock Hills
No. 6 Frazier – bye
No. 11 Fort Cherry vs. No. 22 Serra Catholic
Chris’ take: Avoiding OLSH will be everybody’s wish in this bracket. Nobody has even slowed the Chargers this season. Sto-Rox can finish strong at Carlynton on Feb. 21 and wrap up a top seed. Frazier would help its stock with a win Thursday against California.
Class A
Don Rebel’s bracket
For No. 15 seed: West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy
For No. 16 seed: Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street
No. 1 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 16 Cornell/Propel Andrew Street winner
No. 8 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 9 St. Joseph
No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Avella
No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Mapletown
No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene/Neighborhood Academy winner
No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Nazareth Prep
No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Propel Montour
No. 6 Western Beaver vs. No. 11 Aquinas Academy
Don’s take: Bishop Canevin continues to be the team to beat. The Crusaders may have a handful of legit contenders to deal with, including Eden, Imani, Rochester and Union. Sophomore scoring machine Vinnie Cugini will finally get his taste of playoff basketball.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
For No. 15 seed: West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy
For No. 16 seed: Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street
No. 1 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 16 Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street winner
No. 8 St. Joseph vs. No. 9 Western Beaver
No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Propel Montour
No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Avella
No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy winner
No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Mapletown
No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Nazareth Prep
No. 6 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 11 Aquinas Academy
Chris’ take: Rochester went 0-21 last season. This year, the Rams are chasing a Top 4 seed. How’s that for a turnaround? Bishop Canevin certainly scheduled like championship team with Chartiers Valley, Quaker Valley, Springdale, Seton LaSalle, Sto-Rox, South Fayette and Central Catholic among its nonsection matchups.
