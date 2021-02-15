WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan take early look at boys basketball tournament

Monday, February 15, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

The WPIAL basketball playoffs will seem bigger than ever this winter since the league intends to hold an open tournament in each of the six classifications.

Any team that wants to take part can.

The WPIAL took this route because covid-related cancellations made the section standings unbalanced, making it nearly impossible to identify playoff qualifiers.

The WPIAL basketball committee will meet Feb. 23 to seed the brackets and announce them that evening. Here’s an early look at what those brackets could look like, according to TribLive HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan.

But remember, just because every team can participate in the postseason doesn’t mean they all will. Schools have until 3 p.m. Feb 18 to opt in for the tournament.

These first-draft brackets were created under a scenario where every team decides to compete.

Class 6A

Don Rebel’s bracket

For No. 16 seed: Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem

No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner

No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley

No. 4 Pine-Richland vs. No. 13 Peters Township

No. 5 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 12 Norwin

No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Bethel Park

No. 7 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 10 Butler

No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 14 Baldwin

No. 6 Hempfield vs. No. 11 North Hills

Don’s take: Three section winners are the top three seeds. However how are they separated? Fox Chapel did beat Upper St. Clair, but the Panthers get the nod for some impressive nonsection wins and the fact they crushed a Penn-Trafford team that was 1-1 against the Foxes. The next group is tough to seed as well, although Pine-Richland’s win over Mt. Lebanon helps there.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

For No. 16 seed: Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem

No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner

No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley

No. 4 Hempfield vs. No. 13 Bethel Park

No. 5 Pine-Richland vs. No. 12 Peters Township

No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Baldwin

No. 7 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 10 North Hills

No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 14 Norwin

No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Butler

Chris’ take: You could make a case for Fox Chapel as the No. 1 seed after winning 72-70 at Upper St. Clair on Jan. 22. But that was USC’s only loss, so the Panthers make a convincing argument for the top spot. Hempfield lost by three points to USC and one point to Fox Chapel, close games that lift the Spartans to a Top 4 seed here. Mt. Lebanon is undefeated in Section 2, but the Blue Devils won’t play USC or Bethel Park in the regular season. In years past, the difference between the eighth or ninth seed really didn’t matter for neutral-site games, but this year it does since the higher seeds have a chance to host.

Class 5A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Chartiers Valley — bye

No. 16 McKeesport vs. No. 17 Hampton

No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No 25 Moon

No. 9 South Fayette vs. No. 24 Woodland Hills

No. 4 Highlands — bye

No. 13 Trinity vs. No. 20 Kiski Area

No. 5 Laurel Highlands — bye

No. 12 Shaler vs. No. 21 West Mifflin

No. 2 New Castle — bye

No. 15 Plum vs. No. 18 West Allegheny

No. 7 Thomas Jefferson vs. No 26 Connellsville

No. 10 Gateway vs. No. 23 Indiana

No. 3 Mars — bye

No. 14 Latrobe vs. No. 19 Armstrong

No. 6 Penn Hills – bye

No. 11 Franklin Regional vs. No. 22 Ringgold

Don’s take: Wow. The depth of this classification is really evident when you realize that based on the results of some games coming up such as Mars at Highlands and Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson could dramatically change these matchups. This is going to be a fun bracket to watch unfold as 5A usually is.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Chartiers Valley — bye

No. 16 Latrobe vs. No. 17 Plum

No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 25 Moon

No. 9 Shaler vs. No. 24 Connellsville

No. 4 Highlands — bye

No. 13 South Fayette vs. No. 20 West Mifflin

No. 5 Laurel Highlands — bye

No. 12 Trinity vs. No. 21 Kiski Area

No. 2 New Castle – bye

No. 15 McKeesport vs. No. 18 Hampton

No. 7 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 26 Indiana

No. 10 Gateway vs. No. 23 Woodland Hills

No. 3 Mars – bye

No. 14 West Allegheny vs. No. 19 Armstrong

No. 6 Penn Hills – bye

No. 11 Franklin Regional vs. No. 22 Ringgold

Chris’ take: Chartiers Valley, Highlands and Laurel Highlands share one side of the bracket. New Castle, Mars and Penn Hills are on the other. That has the makings for a great tournament. Penn Hills hosts Fox Chapel on Tuesday in a nonsection game. Win that one and the Indians could finish higher in the seeding.

Class 4A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 16 Knoch vs. No. 17 Yough

No. 8 South Park — bye

No. 9 Deer Lakes — bye

No. 4 Quaker Valley — bye

No. 13 Ambridge vs. No. 20 Keystone Oaks

No. 5 Montour — bye

No. 12 Burrell vs. No. 21 Beaver

No. 2 Lincoln Park — bye

No. 15 Derry vs. No. 18 Freeport

No. 7 Elizabeth Forward — bye

No. 10 Mt. Pleasant — bye

No. 3 North Catholic — bye

No. 14 Blackhawk vs. No. 19 Southmoreland

No. 6 Central Valley — bye

No. 11 Uniontown vs. No. 22 Hopewell

Don’s take: Traditionally strong Section 2 does not disappoint this season, with four of the top six seeds. Belle Vernon rose up the ladder with the big win over 5A power New Castle a week ago. More games will help clarify where teams from the other two sections will be seeded. Not a whole lot of separation between seeds 7 and 16. Another week of games might add clarity, or not. Quaker Valley still has five games left against Lincoln Park, Montour and Central Valley that will help sort out the logjam in Section 2.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 16 Freeport vs. No. 17 Blackhawk

No. 8 South Park – bye

No. 9 Deer Lakes – bye

No. 4 Montour – bye

No. 13 Derry vs. No. 20 Southmoreland

No. 5 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 12 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 21 Hopewell

No. 2 North Catholic – bye

No. 15 Ambridge vs. No. 18 Yough

No. 7 Elizabeth Forward – bye

No. 10 Knoch – bye

No. 3 Lincoln Park – bye

No. 14 Uniontown vs. No. 19 Keystone Oaks

No. 6 Central Valley – bye

No. 11 Burrell vs. No. 22 Beaver

Chris’ take: Belle Vernon, last year’s WPIAL runner-up, laid claim to the No. 1 seed with its nonsection win over New Castle. North Catholic or Lincoln Park are a toss up for the No. 2 seed. North Catholic is undefeated in its section, but Lincoln Park’s section is clearly deeper. Montour owns a head-to-head win over Quaker Valley, so that earns the Spartans the higher seed. The teams rematch Feb. 22.

Class 3A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 South Allegheny — bye

No. 16 Beth-Center vs. No. 17 Mohawk

No. 8 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 25 Steel Valley

No. 9 Ellwood City vs. No. 24 Valley

No. 4 Aliquippa — bye

No. 13 Laurel vs. No. 20 Brownsville

No. 5 Shady Side Academy — bye

No. 12 New Brighton vs. No. 21 Waynesburg Central

No. 2 Neshannock — bye

No. 15 McGuffey vs. No. 18 Ligonier Valley

No. 7 Beaver Falls — bye

No. 10 Brentwood vs. No. 23 East Allegheny

No. 3 Avonworth — bye

No. 14 Charleroi vs. No. 19 Riverside

No. 6 Washington — bye

No. 11 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 22 Freedom

Don’s take: There are plenty of new faces among the best in boys Class 3A. In fact, only Aliquippa has a recent string of successful season among the top five seeds in this class. That is good for district basketball. South Allegheny reached the final four in the WPIAL and the second round in the PIAA last year and returns everybody, thus they are the favorites in 3A. Watch out for Beaver Falls and Seton LaSalle. In fact, there is plenty of balance in this tournament to the point where a double-digit seed could make a deep run.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 South Allegheny – bye

No. 16 New Brighton vs. No. 17 Beth-Center

No. 8 Beaver Falls vs. No. 25 Freedom

No. 9 Charleroi vs. No. 24 Steel Valley

No. 4 Shady Side Academy – bye

No. 13 Laurel vs. No. 20 Brownsville

No. 5 Washington – bye

No. 12 Ellwood City vs. No. 21 East Allegheny

No. 2 Neshannock – bye

No. 15 McGuffey vs. No. 18 Mohawk

No. 7 Brentwood – bye

No. 10 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 23 Waynesburg

No. 3 Avonworth – bye

No. 14 Ligonier Valley vs. No. 19 Riverside

No. 6 Aliquippa – bye

No. 11 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 22 Valley

Chris’ take: Shady Side Academy’s only loss was by seven at South Allegheny.They rematch Wednesday. Beaver Falls has the talent to draw better than a No. 8 seed, but the Tigers already have two section losses and visit undefeated Neshannock on Tuesday. What to do with Steel Valley? The Ironmen went 13-9 overall a year ago, 9-3 in their section. This season they’re 0-1. That’s not much info to work with. Right now they’re seeded only ahead of Freedom (0-11).

Class 2A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — bye

No. 16 Burgettstown vs. No. 17 South Side

No. 8 Frazier — bye

No. 9 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 24 Riverview

No. 4 Jeannette — bye

No. 13 California vs. No. 20 Propel Braddock Hills

No. 5 Sto-Rox – bye

No. 12 Monessen vs. No. 21 Serra Catholic

No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic — bye

No. 15 Carmichaels vs. No. 18 Chartiers-Houston

No. 7 Carlynton — bye

No. 10 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 23 Northgate

No. 3 Springdale – bye

No. 14 Clairton vs. No. 19 Jefferson-Morgan

No. 6 Shenango — bye

No. 11 Fort Cherry vs. No. 22 Bentworth

Don’s take: If you look up prohibitive favorite in the dictionary, there will be a team picture of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, as the team shoots for a third straight district crown. The chase for the “other side of the bracket” and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds is a good one between Springdale, Jeannette, Greensburg Central Catholic and Sto-Rox with GCC getting the edge at this time. Frazier is shooting for its first section title in 31 years, but not a lot of love for Section 4.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – bye

No. 16 Jefferson-Morgan vs. No. 17 Clairton

No. 8 Shenango – bye

No. 9 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 24 Bentworth

No. 4 Sto-Rox – bye

No. 13 Carmichaels vs. No. 20 Chartiers-Houston

No. 5 Jeannette – bye

No. 12 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 21 Northgate

No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – bye

No. 15 South Side vs. No. 18 Burgettstown

No. 7 Carlynton – bye

No. 10 Monessen vs. No. 23 Riverview

No. 3 Springdale – bye

No. 14 California vs. No. 19 Propel Braddock Hills

No. 6 Frazier – bye

No. 11 Fort Cherry vs. No. 22 Serra Catholic

Chris’ take: Avoiding OLSH will be everybody’s wish in this bracket. Nobody has even slowed the Chargers this season. Sto-Rox can finish strong at Carlynton on Feb. 21 and wrap up a top seed. Frazier would help its stock with a win Thursday against California.

Class A

Don Rebel’s bracket

For No. 15 seed: West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy

For No. 16 seed: Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street

No. 1 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 16 Cornell/Propel Andrew Street winner

No. 8 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 9 St. Joseph

No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Avella

No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Mapletown

No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene/Neighborhood Academy winner

No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Nazareth Prep

No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Propel Montour

No. 6 Western Beaver vs. No. 11 Aquinas Academy

Don’s take: Bishop Canevin continues to be the team to beat. The Crusaders may have a handful of legit contenders to deal with, including Eden, Imani, Rochester and Union. Sophomore scoring machine Vinnie Cugini will finally get his taste of playoff basketball.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

For No. 15 seed: West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy

For No. 16 seed: Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street

No. 1 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 16 Cornell vs. Propel Andrew Street winner

No. 8 St. Joseph vs. No. 9 Western Beaver

No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Propel Montour

No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Avella

No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene vs. Neighborhood Academy winner

No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Mapletown

No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Nazareth Prep

No. 6 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 11 Aquinas Academy

Chris’ take: Rochester went 0-21 last season. This year, the Rams are chasing a Top 4 seed. How’s that for a turnaround? Bishop Canevin certainly scheduled like championship team with Chartiers Valley, Quaker Valley, Springdale, Seton LaSalle, Sto-Rox, South Fayette and Central Catholic among its nonsection matchups.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .