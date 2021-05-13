WPIAL bracketology: HSSN takes an early look at potential 2021 softball pairings
By:
Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 1:05 AM
After a two-year wait, the WPIAL softball playoffs are back.
They were absent a year ago when the pandemic forced the entire season to be canceled, but the 2021 WPIAL softball playoff brackets will be revealed at 5 p.m. Thursday on TribLive HSSN.
Who’ll draw the No. 1 seeds?
Which teams get a first-round bye?
Here’s a look at what the WPIAL bracket would look like if HSSN’s Don Rebel were seeding the teams.
Class 6A
Don Rebel’s bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Bethel Park vs. No. 8 Baldwin
No. 4 Hempfield vs. No. 5 Canon-McMillan
No. 2 Norwin vs. No. 7 North Allegheny
No. 3 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 6 Pine-Richland
Don’s take: The WPIAL could go straight crossover with NA at Bethel Park and Baldwin vs. Norwin, but hard to ignore NA not getting the nod over Baldwin after a 6-0 win in season opener. Bethel Park is a HEAVY favorite in this small field. However, Hempfield has found a way to win district gold five straight years whether the Spartans were the favorites or not.
Class 5A
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 West Allegheny vs. No. 16 Hampton
No. 8 Armstrong vs. No. 9 Fox Chapel
No. 4 Latrobe vs. No. 13 Thomas Jefferson
No. 5 Plum vs. No. 12 South Fayette
No. 2 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 15 Indiana
No. 7 North Hills vs. No. 10 Trinity
No. 3 Shaler vs. No. 14 Connellsville
No. 6 Chartiers Valley vs. No. 11 Franklin Regional
Don’s take: As usual, Class 5A is deep and strong. There is a handful of legitimate favorites. When in doubt for the top seed, turn to the three-time defending champions. This tournament will be good because there is a strong top eight and then another handful of strong teams that can make deep runs. No weak links in the entire bracket. The eventual champion will have earned its gold.
Class 4A
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 Elizabeth Forward – Bye
No. 8 Central Valley vs. No. 9 Freeport
No. 4 Montour – Bye
No. 5 West Mifflin vs. No. 12 Burrell
No. 2 Beaver – Bye
No. 7 Knoch vs. No. 10 Belle Vernon
No. 3 Highlands – Bye
No. 6 Yough vs. No. 11 Blackhawk
Don’s take: In a sport that has vastly improved offensively, the Class 4A postseason may have an old school dominant feel to it thanks to two of the top pitchers in the district in Kailey Larcinese of Elizabeth Forward and Payton List of Beaver. Hard to not get excited about a possible showdown at Cal (Pa.) between those two. West Mifflin may be a dark horse, but it has lost three of four including a shutout by Laurel Highlands (3-12).
Class 3A
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 Mt. Pleasant – Bye
No. 8 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 9 Derry
No. 4 Deer Lakes – Bye
No. 5 South Allegheny vs. No. 12 Valley
No. 2 Avonworth – Bye
No. 7 Southmoreland vs. No. 10 South Park
No. 3 North Catholic – Bye
No. 6 Waynesburg Central vs. No. 11 Ellwood City
Don’s take: Mt. Pleasant is the team to beat in Class 3A, but good depth after them should make for a competitive bracket. Some great races for the top in all three sections, but I gave more love to Section 3. Their four playoff teams were a combined 31 games over .500 overall, while Section 2’s teams were +21 and Section 1 was +12. Southmoreland and Ellwood City could be dangerous “fourth-place” teams in the bracket.
Class 2A
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 Ligonier Valley vs. No. 16 Bentworth
No. 8 Charleroi vs. No. 9 Apollo-Ridge
No. 4 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. No. 13 Riverside
No. 5 Shenango vs. No. 12 Serra Catholic
No. 2 Laurel vs. No. 15 Carmichaels vs. No. 15 Steel Valley
No. 7 Burgettstown vs. No. 10 Neshannock
No. 3 Frazier vs. No. 14 California vs. No. 14 Fort Cherry
No. 6 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 11 Carmichaels
Don’s take: Some of the top pitchers in the district call Class 2A home, including Madison Griffin (Ligonier Valley), Mia Edwards (Shenango), Emma Holaren (Carmichaels) and Justena Giles (OLSH). Ligonier Valley may find its first softball season back in the WPIAL a golden experience. The Rams will be challenged by some very good section champions that include the finalists the last two seasons in Laurel and Frazier as well as OLSH. Shenango and Chartiers-Houston lead the way of dangerous runner-up teams.
Class A
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 West Greene – Bye
No. 8 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 9 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 4 South Side vs. No. 13 Propel Montour
No. 5 Springdale vs. No. 12 Rochester
No. 2 Leechburg vs. No. 15 West Greene
No. 7 Mapletown vs. No. 10 Ellis School
No. 3 Union vs. No. 14 Mapletown
No. 6 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 11 St. Joseph
Don’s take: They may have collected a lot of silver on the basketball court, but the girls at West Greene are golden on the diamond. The top-seeded Pioneers will be the favorites to win “one for the thumb in ‘21” as they try to win a fifth straight Class A crown. Traditional power Leechburg along with Union and South Side might be the biggest hurdles in this bracket.
Tags: Bethel Park, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, West Allegheny, West Greene
More High School Softball• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 13, 2021: Softball brackets to be unveiled
• High school roundup for May 12, 2021: West Allegheny’s Egan no-hits Eden Christian
• WPIAL clinched for May 12, 2021: Softball playoff field set
• Westmoreland softball notebook: Franklin Regional surges into playoffs
• A-K valley softball notebook: Leechburg not the only team with a long playoff streak