WPIAL bracketology: HSSN’s Chris Harlan, Don Rebel forecast boys basketball playoff seeds
By:
Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 4:21 PM
The WPIAL basketball regular season is entering its final days, but there’s no need for playoff scenarios this winter.
There are no win-and-you’re-in games this week. No anxious moments for players and coaches on the bubble, knowing their postseason fate rests in hands of others.
This year, there’s no bubble.
The WPIAL will hold an open tournament in all six classifications this season with all teams choosing to take part. The deadline to join was Thursday, and the vast majority of schools decided to participate.
The big question now: Where will teams be seeded?
The WPIAL basketball committee will meet Tuesday to pair the tournament. Those brackets will be announced at 7 p.m. that night on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
The WPIAL chose an open tournament because covid-related cancellations made it nearly impossible to identify playoff qualifiers from unbalanced standings.
Here’s an early look at what the boys brackets could look like, according to TribLive HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan. The teams that opted out are not included.
There’s a full slate of games Monday night, some that have seeding implications, so this list will see some updates again before Tuesday.
Class 6A (17 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Preliminary round
Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem
First round
No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner
No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley
No. 4 North Allegheny vs. No. 13 Norwin
No. 5 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 12 North Hills
No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Bethel Park
No. 7 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 10 Butler
No. 3 Hempfield vs. No. 14 Baldwin
No. 6 Pine-Richland vs. No. 11 Peters Township
Chris’ take: An argument can be made for Fox Chapel (15-2) as the No. 1 seed. First, the Foxes won at Upper St. Clair, 72-70, on Jan. 22. They played almost their entire section schedule and topped Hempfield twice (USC has played three second games). Their only losses were to Chartiers Valley by three points and Penn-Trafford by two. It’s a close call, but USC (14-1) gets the nod here based on having only one loss and playing a tougher nonsection schedule. Elsewhere in the bracket, Mt. Lebanon vs. Butler is a rematch of last year’s WPIAL championship.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Preliminary round
Canon-McMillan vs. Greensburg Salem
First round
No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 16 Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner
No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Seneca Valley
No. 4 North Allegheny vs. No. 13 Peters Township
No. 5 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 12 North Hills
No. 2 Fox Chapel vs. No. 15 Bethel Park
No. 7 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 10 Butler
No. 3 Hempfield vs. No. 14 Baldwin
No. 6 Pine-Richland vs. No. 11 Norwin
Don’s take: Fox Chapel did beat Upper St. Clair, but the Panthers get the nod for some impressive nonsection wins and the fact they crushed a Penn-Trafford team that was 1-1 against the Foxes. Hempfield has quietly earned a third seed. One day Pine-Richland is fourth, then they fall to surging Butler, and North Allegheny takes fourth back. Even though Penn-Trafford beat North Allegheny, the Tigers get the nod for the No. 4 seed if they win the section title with a victory Monday over defending champion Butler.
Class 5A (23 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Chartiers Valley – bye
No. 16 McKeesport vs. No. 17 West Allegheny
No. 8 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 9 Shaler
No. 4 Penn Hills – bye
No. 13 Trinity vs. No. 20 Armstrong
No. 5 Highlands – bye
No. 12 Plum vs. No. 21 Kiski Area
No. 2 New Castle – bye
No. 15 South Fayette vs. No. 18 Ringgold
No. 7 Thomas Jefferson – bye
No. 10 Latrobe vs. No. 23 Woodland Hills
No. 3 Laurel Highlands – bye
No. 14 Gateway vs. No. 19 Hampton
No. 6 Mars – bye
No. 11 Franklin Regional vs. No. 22 West Mifflin
Chris’ take: There’s probably no debate about the two top seeds: Chartiers Valley and New Castle. They split their section matchups, each winning big on the other team’s home court. The Colts won the most recent matchup, so they’re No. 1. But who’s next? I give section leaders Laurel Highlands and Penn Hills an edge in strength of schedule, with Highlands fifth and Mars sixth. This is easily the deepest of the six WPIAL boys brackets.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Chartiers Valley – bye
No. 16 Plum vs. No. 17 South Fayette
No. 8 Shaler – bye
No. 9 Franklin Regional – bye
No. 4 Mars – bye
No. 13 Trinity vs. No. 20 Kiski Area
No. 5 Laurel Highlands – bye
No. 12 Gateway vs. No. 21 Armstrong
No. 2 New Castle – bye
No. 15 West Allegheny vs. No. 18 Hampton
No. 7 Thomas Jefferson – bye
No. 10 Latrobe vs. No. 23 Woodland Hills
No. 3 Highlands – bye
No. 14 McKeesport vs. No. 19 Ringgold
No. 6 Penn Hills – bye
No. 11 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 22 West Mifflin
Don’s take: Wow. The depth of this classification is really evident when you get past Chartiers Valley and New Castle. That doesn’t mean the Colts and ‘Canes are a lock to meet a third time in the district finals because there are a lot of legit contenders. Highlands beating Mars on Saturday shuffled the deck between No. 3 and No. 6. This is going to be a fun and unpredictable bracket to watch unfold as 5A has traditionally become.
Class 4A (21 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye
No. 16 Blackhawk vs. No. 17 Freeport
No. 8 South Park – bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes – bye
No. 4 North Catholic – bye
No. 13 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 20 Hopewell
No. 5 Montour – bye
No. 12 Derry vs. No. 21 Beaver
No. 2 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 15 Ambridge vs. No. 18 Yough
No. 7 Elizabeth Forward – bye
No. 10 Burrell – bye
No. 3 Lincoln Park – bye
No. 14 Knoch vs. No. 19 Southmoreland
No. 6 Central Valley – bye
No. 11 Uniontown – bye
Chris’ take: Section 2 was the strongest section, and it draws four of the Top 6 spots here: No. 2 Quaker Valley, No. 3 Lincoln Park, No. 5 Montour and No. 6 Central Valley. Seeding the Section 1 teams behind North Catholic was troublesome since the standings are so unbalanced. Deer Lakes (4-2 in section), Burrell (5-5) and Derry (4-3) are all bunched together with games missing. Consider, Deer Lakes has only two section losses but played North Catholic and Burrell only once apiece. Derry hasn’t played North Catholic at all. Uniontown was initially seeded 10th here, but I dropped the team one spot to avoid a first-round section rematch with Elizabeth Forward.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye
No. 16 Knoch vs. No. 17 Yough
No. 8 South Park – bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes – bye
No. 4 North Catholic – bye
No. 13 Ambridge vs. No. 20 Southmoreland
No. 5 Montour – bye
No. 12 Burrell vs. No. 21 Beaver
No. 2 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 15 Blackhawk vs. No. 18 Freeport
No. 7 Elizabeth Forward – bye
No. 10 Uniontown – bye
No. 3 Lincoln Park – bye
No. 14 Derry vs. No. 19 Hopewell
No. 6 Central Valley – bye
No. 11 Mt. Pleasant – bye
Don’s take: Traditionally strong Section 2 does not disappoint this season, with Quaker Valley, Lincoln Park, Montour and Central Valley among the top six seeds. Joining Section 2 in the Top 6 are No. 1 Belle Vernon and No. 4 North Catholic. Elizabeth Forward is a clean No. 7 having won five straight before losing to Belle Vernon on Saturday. Not a whole lot of separation between seeds 9 and 16.
Class 3A (23 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 South Allegheny – bye
No. 16 Ligonier Valley vs. No. 17 Brownsville
No. 8 Brentwood – bye
No. 9 Ellwood City – bye
No. 4 Aliquippa – bye
No. 13 McGuffey vs. No. 20 Steel Valley
No. 5 Beaver Falls – bye
No. 12 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 21 Waynesburg
No. 2 Neshannock – bye
No. 16 New Brighton vs. No. 18 Beth-Center
No. 7 Avonworth – bye
No. 10 Charleroi vs. No. 23 East Allegheny
No. 3 Shady Side Academy – bye
No. 14 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 19 Mohawk
No. 6 Washington – bye
No. 11 Laurel vs. No. 22 Valley
Chris’ take: South Allegheny and Neshannock each lost a section game in the past week, but I’m not ready to jump Shady Side Academy over them here. Beaver Falls (9-4) could be the biggest variable in the Top 8 seeds. The Tigers were second in our preseason rankings but stumbled out of the gate with three losses in their first seven games. They seemed to find their stride late in the season before losing Friday to Ellwood City in their Section 1 finale. With Beaver Falls fifth here, they could run into Aliquippa in the quarterfinals. The two rivals had to cancel their nonsection game earlier this season.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 South Allegheny – bye
No. 16 Mohawk vs. No. 17 Brownsville
No. 8 Seton LaSalle – bye
No. 9 Brentwood – bye
No. 4 Aliquippa – bye
No. 13 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 20 Beth-Center
No. 5 Beaver Falls – bye
No. 12 New Brighton vs. No. 21 Waynesburg
No. 2 Neshannock – bye
No. 15 McGuffey vs. No. 18 Ligonier Valley
No. 7 Avonworth – bye
No. 10 Ellwood City vs. No. 23 Valley
No. 3 Shady Side Academy – bye
No. 14 Charleroi vs. No. 19 Steel Valley
No. 6 Washington – bye
No. 11 Laurel vs. No. 22 East Allegheny
Don’s take: After Shady Side Academy beat South Allegheny on Wednesday, the big question is, who is No. 1? South Allegheny gets the advantage for its overall body of work. Neshannock gets the edge at No. 2 over SSA due to strength of section. The top four is strong, but the next four are right there with the capability of a long postseason run. In fact, there is plenty of balance in this tournament to the point where a double-digit seed could also make a deep run.
Class 2A (23 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – bye
No. 16 South Side vs. No. 17 Burgettstown
No. 8 Carlynton – bye
No. 9 Fort Cherry – bye
No. 4 Frazier – bye
No. 13 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 20 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 5 Springdale – bye
No. 12 California vs. No. 21 Serra Catholic
No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – bye
No. 15 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 18 Clairton
No. 7 Shenango – bye
No. 10 Monessen vs. No. 23 Riverview
No. 3 Sto-Rox – bye
No. 14 Carmichaels vs. No. 19 Propel Braddock Hills
No. 6 Jeannette – bye
No. 11 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 22 Northgate
Chris’ take: Frazier as the No. 4? The Commodores bounced back from a 4-18 record to win their section’s title. Will the WPIAL basketball committee reward the feel-good story of Class 2A? Maybe. Maybe not. But I’d bet some of the other teams in 2A wouldn’t complain. They’d probably rather Frazier take one of the seeds on OLSH’s side of the bracket, so they can start on the opposite side. Springdale won 52-50 at Jeannette on Jan. 23, likely earning the Dynamos a bracket spot ahead of the Jayhawks.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – bye
No. 16 Burgettstown vs. No. 17 Clairton
No. 8 Frazier – bye
No. 9 Fort Cherry – bye
No. 4 Springdale – bye
No. 13 Monessen vs. No. 20 Serra Catholic
No. 5 Jeannette – bye
No. 12 South Side vs. No. 21 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic – bye
No. 15 Carmichaels vs. No. 18 Chartiers-Houston
No. 7 Carlynton – bye
No. 10 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 23 Propel Braddock Hills
No. 3 Sto-Rox – bye
No. 14 California vs. No. 19 Northgate
No. 6 Shenango – bye
No. 11 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 22 Riverview
Don’s take: If you look up prohibitive favorite in the dictionary, there will be a team picture of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, as the Chargers shoot for a third straight district crown. The chase for the “other side of the bracket” and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds was tight with Greensburg Central Catholic and Sto-Rox prevailing. Section 1 was deep, thus Shenango earns the No. 6 seed. Congrats to Frazier after it earned at least a share of the section championship for the first time since 1990.
Class A (15 teams)
Chris Harlan’s bracket
First round
No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye
No. 8 Western Beaver vs. No. 9 St. Joseph
No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Aquinas Academy
No. 5 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 12 Nazareth Prep
No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene
No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Avella
No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Propel Montour
No. 6 Union vs. No. 11 Mapletown
Chris’ take: If there was any doubt Bishop Canevin (12-3) deserved the No. 1 seed, it was likely erased when the small-school Crusaders routed big-school Central Catholic, 71-42, last Wednesday. Eden Christian (10-1) has a better record, but didn’t play nearly the schedule of Canevin. Rochester (11-4) is the feel-good story of Class A. The Rams went 0-21 last season.
Don Rebel’s bracket
First round
No. 1 Bishop Canevin – bye
No. 8 Geibel Catholic vs. No. 9 St. Joseph
No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 13 Propel Montour
No. 5 Union vs. No. 12 Avella
No. 2 Eden Christian vs. No. 15 West Greene
No. 7 Leechburg vs. No. 10 Nazareth Prep
No. 3 Imani Christian vs. No. 14 Mapletown
No. 6 Western Beaver vs. No. 11 Aquinas Academy
Don’s take: Bishop Canevin continues to be the team to beat. The Crusaders may have a handful of legit contenders to deal with, including Eden, Imani, Rochester and Union. Sophomore scoring machine Vinnie Cugini will finally get his taste of playoff basketball. Also, this is the first time for Propel Montour in the WPIAL playoffs.
