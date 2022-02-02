WPIAL, City League Class of 2022 college football commitments

By:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 5:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Boyd throws a pass during practice on Aug. 17, 2021. He committed to Marist.

Here’s a look at where Western Pennsylvania senior football players signed to play at the Division I and II levels during the early-signing period in December and Wednesday.

Division I FBS

Name, high school, pos., college

Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, Cincinnati*

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OL, Kent State*

Tyreese Fearbry, Perry Traditional Academy, OLB, Kentucky*

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, DB, Air Force**

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, Pitt*

Trent Fraley, Moon, OL, Marshall*

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, LB, Duke*

Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, WR/DB, Navy**

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, Notre Dame*

Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OL, Kansas State*

Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OL, Miami (Ohio)*

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, RB, Navy**

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Wisconsin*

*Signed during early-signing period

**Signed certificate of intent for service academies

Division I FCS

Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, Albany*

Matt Aulicino, Central Catholic, DE, Albany

Max Blanc, Bethel Park, QB, Youngstown State*

Joe Blahovec, Greensburg C.C., DB, Youngstown State*

Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland, QB, Marist

Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills, DB, Georgetown

Alex Gochis, Pine-Richland, WR, Duquesne

Pierce Greiner, Carlynton, OL, Duquesne

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OL, William & Mary*

Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler, TE, Bucknell*

Brian Olan, Seneca Valley, DL, Duquesne

Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox, DB, Eastern Illinois*

Daniel Sierk, Hempfield, DE, Bucknell*

Zach Weber, Serra Catholic, LS, Robert Morris

Michael Wells, New Castle, LB, Youngstown State*

*Signed during early-signing period

Ivy League commitments

Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic, RB, Cornell*

Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, Brown

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, OL, Cornell

Jacob Porter, North Allegheny, DE, Yale

Preferred walk-on

Josh Altsman, Central Catholic, TE, Pitt

Matthew Detisch, Mars, OL, Penn State*

Ethan Heister, Upper St. Clair, ATH, West Virginia*

Nico Pate, Peters Township, RB, Miami (Ohio)

Aaron Stasko, Greensburg C.C., LS, Duquesne

Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, RB/LB, Pitt*

Division II

Bluefield State (W.Va.)

Paul Pearson, Serra Catholic, LB

Cal (Pa.)

Braiden Africa, Canon-McMillan, LS/DB

Kory Ansell, Southmoreland, DL

Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley, RB

Malik Harris, Westinghouse, RB

Jacob King, Charleroi, OL

John Lisotto, Deer Lakes, OL

Josh Miller, Shaler, DB

Christian Perkins, Uniontown, OL

Darryl Perkins, Westinghouse, LB

Michael Smith, East Allegheny, WR

Damani Stafford, California, RB

Clarion

Anthony D’Alessandro, Fort Cherry, TE

Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, TE

Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland, OL

Deuce Lyons, Canon-McMillan, DB

Edinboro

Asahn Bey, Seton LaSalle, DB

Logan Brooks, Plum, WR

Logan Dexter, Springdale, WR/S

Brayden Dunmire, Kiski Area, LB

Matt Hilty, Kiski Area, LB

Kyrell Hutcherston, North Allegheny, DB

Dylan McWilliams, Northgate, OL

Austin Nease, Burgettstown, OL

Josh Ruppert, North Allegheny, OL

Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel, LB

Fairmont State (W.Va.)

Chase Barney, Penn Hills, WR/S

Akell Carrington, South Allegheny, DB

Roman Whittington, Brashear, LB

Gannon

Gavin Tonery, OLSH, OL

IUP

Devin Barren, Central Catholic, DB

Da’Vontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, DB

Kevin Felter, Avonworth, OL

Chris Hood, New Castle, LB

Alex Fox, New Castle, OL

Julian Jeffries, Woodland Hills, DE

Wyatt Kovell, Upper St. Clair, OL

Carson Laconi, North Catholic, DB

Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, DL

Elijah Smith, North Allegheny, OL

Bo Waddell, Central Catholic, DB

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, DE

JD Younger, Central Catholic, DB

Marietta (Ohio)

Dan Thimons, Highlands, DL

Notre Dame College (Ohio)

Logan Bernesser, Shaler, OL

Brett Birch, Gateway, WR

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, WR

Jayvon Campbell-Holt, Serra Catholic, DB

Braden Flint, Montour, DE

Taemar Hull, Sto-Rox, DB

Austin Jones Jr., Sto-Rox, QB

Brandon Ross, Seneca Valley, WR

Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, TE

Ayden Teeter, Brownsville, OL

Jacob Young, Norwin, OL

Seton Hill

Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem, QB

Lamarr Williams, Brentwood, WR

Shippensburg

Kenny Blake, Kiski Area, DB

Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area, WR

Slippery Rock

Cole Charlton, Freeport, DL

Nick Frisco, North Allegheny, DL

Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk, TE

Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB

Luke Pugliese, Penn Hills, OL

Trever Valenti, Shenango, OL

Walsh (Ohio)

William Hynes, South Allegheny, DL

Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny, LB

West Virginia Wesleyan (W.Va.)

Max Rocco, Serra Catholic, QB

Wheeling (W.Va.)

Daquan Griffin, Brashear, WR

Landon Lutz, South Fayette, QB