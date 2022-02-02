WPIAL, City League Class of 2022 college football commitments
By:
Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 5:22 PM
Here’s a look at where Western Pennsylvania senior football players signed to play at the Division I and II levels during the early-signing period in December and Wednesday.
Division I FBS
Name, high school, pos., college
Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, Cincinnati*
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OL, Kent State*
Tyreese Fearbry, Perry Traditional Academy, OLB, Kentucky*
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, DB, Air Force**
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, Pitt*
Trent Fraley, Moon, OL, Marshall*
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, LB, Duke*
Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, WR/DB, Navy**
Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, Notre Dame*
Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OL, Kansas State*
Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OL, Miami (Ohio)*
Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, RB, Navy**
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Wisconsin*
*Signed during early-signing period
**Signed certificate of intent for service academies
Division I FCS
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, Albany*
Matt Aulicino, Central Catholic, DE, Albany
Max Blanc, Bethel Park, QB, Youngstown State*
Joe Blahovec, Greensburg C.C., DB, Youngstown State*
Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland, QB, Marist
Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills, DB, Georgetown
Alex Gochis, Pine-Richland, WR, Duquesne
Pierce Greiner, Carlynton, OL, Duquesne
Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OL, William & Mary*
Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler, TE, Bucknell*
Brian Olan, Seneca Valley, DL, Duquesne
Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox, DB, Eastern Illinois*
Daniel Sierk, Hempfield, DE, Bucknell*
Zach Weber, Serra Catholic, LS, Robert Morris
Michael Wells, New Castle, LB, Youngstown State*
*Signed during early-signing period
Ivy League commitments
Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic, RB, Cornell*
Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, Brown
Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, OL, Cornell
Jacob Porter, North Allegheny, DE, Yale
Preferred walk-on
Josh Altsman, Central Catholic, TE, Pitt
Matthew Detisch, Mars, OL, Penn State*
Ethan Heister, Upper St. Clair, ATH, West Virginia*
Nico Pate, Peters Township, RB, Miami (Ohio)
Aaron Stasko, Greensburg C.C., LS, Duquesne
Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, RB/LB, Pitt*
Division II
Bluefield State (W.Va.)
Paul Pearson, Serra Catholic, LB
Cal (Pa.)
Braiden Africa, Canon-McMillan, LS/DB
Kory Ansell, Southmoreland, DL
Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley, RB
Malik Harris, Westinghouse, RB
Jacob King, Charleroi, OL
John Lisotto, Deer Lakes, OL
Josh Miller, Shaler, DB
Christian Perkins, Uniontown, OL
Darryl Perkins, Westinghouse, LB
Michael Smith, East Allegheny, WR
Damani Stafford, California, RB
Clarion
Anthony D’Alessandro, Fort Cherry, TE
Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, TE
Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland, OL
Deuce Lyons, Canon-McMillan, DB
Edinboro
Asahn Bey, Seton LaSalle, DB
Logan Brooks, Plum, WR
Logan Dexter, Springdale, WR/S
Brayden Dunmire, Kiski Area, LB
Matt Hilty, Kiski Area, LB
Kyrell Hutcherston, North Allegheny, DB
Dylan McWilliams, Northgate, OL
Austin Nease, Burgettstown, OL
Josh Ruppert, North Allegheny, OL
Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel, LB
Fairmont State (W.Va.)
Chase Barney, Penn Hills, WR/S
Akell Carrington, South Allegheny, DB
Roman Whittington, Brashear, LB
Gannon
Gavin Tonery, OLSH, OL
IUP
Devin Barren, Central Catholic, DB
Da’Vontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, DB
Kevin Felter, Avonworth, OL
Chris Hood, New Castle, LB
Alex Fox, New Castle, OL
Julian Jeffries, Woodland Hills, DE
Wyatt Kovell, Upper St. Clair, OL
Carson Laconi, North Catholic, DB
Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, DL
Elijah Smith, North Allegheny, OL
Bo Waddell, Central Catholic, DB
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, DE
JD Younger, Central Catholic, DB
Marietta (Ohio)
Dan Thimons, Highlands, DL
Notre Dame College (Ohio)
Logan Bernesser, Shaler, OL
Brett Birch, Gateway, WR
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, WR
Jayvon Campbell-Holt, Serra Catholic, DB
Braden Flint, Montour, DE
Taemar Hull, Sto-Rox, DB
Austin Jones Jr., Sto-Rox, QB
Brandon Ross, Seneca Valley, WR
Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, TE
Ayden Teeter, Brownsville, OL
Jacob Young, Norwin, OL
Seton Hill
Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem, QB
Lamarr Williams, Brentwood, WR
Shippensburg
Kenny Blake, Kiski Area, DB
Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area, WR
Slippery Rock
Cole Charlton, Freeport, DL
Nick Frisco, North Allegheny, DL
Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk, TE
Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB
Luke Pugliese, Penn Hills, OL
Trever Valenti, Shenango, OL
Walsh (Ohio)
William Hynes, South Allegheny, DL
Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny, LB
West Virginia Wesleyan (W.Va.)
Max Rocco, Serra Catholic, QB
Wheeling (W.Va.)
Daquan Griffin, Brashear, WR
Landon Lutz, South Fayette, QB
More Football• WPIAL disciplines South Side, Steel Valley football after hearing on racial allegations
• Clairton’s Tyler Boyd extends Super Bowl streak for Big 33 Football Classic
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford football team honored in Harrisburg
• Realignment no surprise for Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy teams
• Remembering Ben Roethlisberger’s remarkable senior season at Findlay High