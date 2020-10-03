WPIAL, City League football standings through Week 4

By:
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 1:05 AM

Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 4:

Class 6A

School, conf. record, overall record

Central Catholic, 3-1, 3-1

North Allegheny, 2-0, 3-0

Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 2-1

Seneca Valley, 2-1, 2-1

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 1-2

Hempfield, 1-3, 1-3

Norwin, 1-3, 1-3

Baldwin, 0-1, 1-1

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township, 2-0, 3-0

Moon, 1-1, 3-1

West Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1

South Fayette, 1-1, 2-2

Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 2-2

Bethel Park, 0-2, 0-4

Northeast

North Hills, 2-0, 2-2

Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0

Penn Hills, 1-0, 1-2

Fox Chapel, 1-1, 1-3

Kiski Area, 0-2, 1-2

Shaler, 0-2, 0-4

Big East

Penn-Trafford, 2-0, 3-1

Gateway, 1-0, 2-0

Franklin Regional, 1-1, 3-1

Woodland Hills, 1-1, 3-1

Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2

Connellsville, 0-2, 0-3

Class 4A

Greater Allegheny

Plum, 4-0, 4-0

Hampton, 3-1, 3-1

Mars, 3-1, 3-1

Armstrong, 2-2, 2-2

Indiana, 2-2, 2-2

Greensburg Salem, 1-3, 1-3

Highlands, 1-3, 1-3

Knoch, 0-4, 0-4

Big Eight

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0

Belle Vernon, 3-1, 3-1

McKeesport, 2-1, 3-1

Trinity, 2-2, 2-2

Laurel Highlands, 1-2, 1-3

West Mifflin, 1-3, 1-3

Ringgold, 0-3, 1-3

Parkway

Aliquippa, 2-0, 4-0

Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 4-0

Montour, 1-1, 3-1

Blackhawk, 1-1, 2-2

Beaver, 0-2, 0-3

New Castle, 0-2, 0-4

Class 3A

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, 3-1

South Park, 3-1, 3-1

Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3-0

South Allegheny, 2-2, 2-2

Southmoreland, 1-2, 2-2

Yough, 0-3, 1-3

Brownsville, 0-3, 0-4

Allegheny

North Catholic, 4-0, 4-0

Freeport, 2-0, 2-1

East Allegheny, 2-1, 3-1

Burrell, 1-2, 1-3

Derry, 1-2, 1-3

Valley, 1-2, 1-2

Deer Lakes, 0-4, 0-4

Northwestern 6

Central Valley, 2-0, 4-0

Keystone Oaks, 2-0, 3-1

Avonworth, 1-1, 2-2

Hopewell, 1-1, 1-3

Ambridge, 0-2, 0-4

Quaker Valley, 0-2, 0-4

Class 2A

Century

McGuffey, 3-0, 3-1

Washington, 3-1, 3-1

Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, 2-2

Frazier, 2-1, 2-2

Beth-Center, 1-2, 1-3

Charleroi, 1-3, 1-3

Waynesburg Central, 0-4, 0-4

Midwestern Athletic

Beaver Falls, 4-0, 4-0

Neshannock, 3-1, 3-1

New Brighton, 3-1, 3-1

Freedom, 2-2, 2-2

Laurel, 2-2, 2-2

Mohawk, 1-3, 1-3

Riverside, 1-3, 1-3

Ellwood City, 0-4, 0-4

Three Rivers

Brentwood, 2-0, 3-1

Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0

Sto-Rox, 1-1, 3-1

Carlynton, 1-2, 1-3

South Side, 1-2, 1-3

Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0

Serra Catholic, 1-0, 3-0

Ligonier Valley, 1-1, 2-1

Steel Valley, 0-1, 1-2

Shady Side Academy, 0-1, 0-2

Class A

Eastern

Springdale, 4-0, 4-0

Clairton, 3-0, 3-0

Jeannette, 3-1, 3-1

Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-3, 1-3

Imani Christian, 1-3, 1-3

Leechburg, 1-3, 1-3

Riverview, 0-4, 0-4

Big 7

Rochester, 4-0, 4-0

Shenango, 4-0, 4-0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-1, 3-1

Union, 2-2, 2-2

Burgettstown, 1-3, 1-3

Cornell, 1-3, 1-3

Fort Cherry, 1-3, 1-3

Northgate, 0-4, 0-4

Tri-County South

Carmichaels, 4-0, 4-0

California, 3-0, 3-0

Avella, 3-1, 3-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 2-2, 2-2

West Greene, 1-2. 1-2

Bentworth, 1-3, 1-3

Mapletown, 1-3, 1-3

Monessen, 0-4, 0-4

City League

Westinghouse, 2-0, 2-0

Allderdice, 1-1, 1-1

University Prep, 1-1, 1-1

Brashear, 0-1, 0-1

Perry, 0-1, 0-1

