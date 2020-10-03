WPIAL, City League football standings through Week 4

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 1:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elias Karanikos sacks Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson.

Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 4:

Class 6A

School, conf. record, overall record

Central Catholic, 3-1, 3-1

North Allegheny, 2-0, 3-0

Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 2-1

Seneca Valley, 2-1, 2-1

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 1-2

Hempfield, 1-3, 1-3

Norwin, 1-3, 1-3

Baldwin, 0-1, 1-1

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township, 2-0, 3-0

Moon, 1-1, 3-1

West Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1

South Fayette, 1-1, 2-2

Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 2-2

Bethel Park, 0-2, 0-4

Northeast

North Hills, 2-0, 2-2

Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0

Penn Hills, 1-0, 1-2

Fox Chapel, 1-1, 1-3

Kiski Area, 0-2, 1-2

Shaler, 0-2, 0-4

Big East

Penn-Trafford, 2-0, 3-1

Gateway, 1-0, 2-0

Franklin Regional, 1-1, 3-1

Woodland Hills, 1-1, 3-1

Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2

Connellsville, 0-2, 0-3

Class 4A

Greater Allegheny

Plum, 4-0, 4-0

Hampton, 3-1, 3-1

Mars, 3-1, 3-1

Armstrong, 2-2, 2-2

Indiana, 2-2, 2-2

Greensburg Salem, 1-3, 1-3

Highlands, 1-3, 1-3

Knoch, 0-4, 0-4

Big Eight

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0

Belle Vernon, 3-1, 3-1

McKeesport, 2-1, 3-1

Trinity, 2-2, 2-2

Laurel Highlands, 1-2, 1-3

West Mifflin, 1-3, 1-3

Ringgold, 0-3, 1-3

Parkway

Aliquippa, 2-0, 4-0

Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 4-0

Montour, 1-1, 3-1

Blackhawk, 1-1, 2-2

Beaver, 0-2, 0-3

New Castle, 0-2, 0-4

Class 3A

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, 3-1

South Park, 3-1, 3-1

Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3-0

South Allegheny, 2-2, 2-2

Southmoreland, 1-2, 2-2

Yough, 0-3, 1-3

Brownsville, 0-3, 0-4

Allegheny

North Catholic, 4-0, 4-0

Freeport, 2-0, 2-1

East Allegheny, 2-1, 3-1

Burrell, 1-2, 1-3

Derry, 1-2, 1-3

Valley, 1-2, 1-2

Deer Lakes, 0-4, 0-4

Northwestern 6

Central Valley, 2-0, 4-0

Keystone Oaks, 2-0, 3-1

Avonworth, 1-1, 2-2

Hopewell, 1-1, 1-3

Ambridge, 0-2, 0-4

Quaker Valley, 0-2, 0-4

Class 2A

Century

McGuffey, 3-0, 3-1

Washington, 3-1, 3-1

Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, 2-2

Frazier, 2-1, 2-2

Beth-Center, 1-2, 1-3

Charleroi, 1-3, 1-3

Waynesburg Central, 0-4, 0-4

Midwestern Athletic

Beaver Falls, 4-0, 4-0

Neshannock, 3-1, 3-1

New Brighton, 3-1, 3-1

Freedom, 2-2, 2-2

Laurel, 2-2, 2-2

Mohawk, 1-3, 1-3

Riverside, 1-3, 1-3

Ellwood City, 0-4, 0-4

Three Rivers

Brentwood, 2-0, 3-1

Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0

Sto-Rox, 1-1, 3-1

Carlynton, 1-2, 1-3

South Side, 1-2, 1-3

Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0

Serra Catholic, 1-0, 3-0

Ligonier Valley, 1-1, 2-1

Steel Valley, 0-1, 1-2

Shady Side Academy, 0-1, 0-2

Class A

Eastern

Springdale, 4-0, 4-0

Clairton, 3-0, 3-0

Jeannette, 3-1, 3-1

Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-3, 1-3

Imani Christian, 1-3, 1-3

Leechburg, 1-3, 1-3

Riverview, 0-4, 0-4

Big 7

Rochester, 4-0, 4-0

Shenango, 4-0, 4-0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-1, 3-1

Union, 2-2, 2-2

Burgettstown, 1-3, 1-3

Cornell, 1-3, 1-3

Fort Cherry, 1-3, 1-3

Northgate, 0-4, 0-4

Tri-County South

Carmichaels, 4-0, 4-0

California, 3-0, 3-0

Avella, 3-1, 3-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 2-2, 2-2

West Greene, 1-2. 1-2

Bentworth, 1-3, 1-3

Mapletown, 1-3, 1-3

Monessen, 0-4, 0-4

City League

Westinghouse, 2-0, 2-0

Allderdice, 1-1, 1-1

University Prep, 1-1, 1-1

Brashear, 0-1, 0-1

Perry, 0-1, 0-1