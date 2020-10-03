WPIAL, City League football standings through Week 4
By:
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 4:
Class 6A
School, conf. record, overall record
Central Catholic, 3-1, 3-1
North Allegheny, 2-0, 3-0
Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 2-1
Seneca Valley, 2-1, 2-1
Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 1-2
Hempfield, 1-3, 1-3
Norwin, 1-3, 1-3
Baldwin, 0-1, 1-1
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township, 2-0, 3-0
Moon, 1-1, 3-1
West Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1
South Fayette, 1-1, 2-2
Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 2-2
Bethel Park, 0-2, 0-4
Northeast
North Hills, 2-0, 2-2
Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0
Penn Hills, 1-0, 1-2
Fox Chapel, 1-1, 1-3
Kiski Area, 0-2, 1-2
Shaler, 0-2, 0-4
Big East
Penn-Trafford, 2-0, 3-1
Gateway, 1-0, 2-0
Franklin Regional, 1-1, 3-1
Woodland Hills, 1-1, 3-1
Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2
Connellsville, 0-2, 0-3
Class 4A
Greater Allegheny
Plum, 4-0, 4-0
Hampton, 3-1, 3-1
Mars, 3-1, 3-1
Armstrong, 2-2, 2-2
Indiana, 2-2, 2-2
Greensburg Salem, 1-3, 1-3
Highlands, 1-3, 1-3
Knoch, 0-4, 0-4
Big Eight
Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0
Belle Vernon, 3-1, 3-1
McKeesport, 2-1, 3-1
Trinity, 2-2, 2-2
Laurel Highlands, 1-2, 1-3
West Mifflin, 1-3, 1-3
Ringgold, 0-3, 1-3
Parkway
Aliquippa, 2-0, 4-0
Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 4-0
Montour, 1-1, 3-1
Blackhawk, 1-1, 2-2
Beaver, 0-2, 0-3
New Castle, 0-2, 0-4
Class 3A
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, 3-1
South Park, 3-1, 3-1
Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3-0
South Allegheny, 2-2, 2-2
Southmoreland, 1-2, 2-2
Yough, 0-3, 1-3
Brownsville, 0-3, 0-4
Allegheny
North Catholic, 4-0, 4-0
Freeport, 2-0, 2-1
East Allegheny, 2-1, 3-1
Burrell, 1-2, 1-3
Derry, 1-2, 1-3
Valley, 1-2, 1-2
Deer Lakes, 0-4, 0-4
Northwestern 6
Central Valley, 2-0, 4-0
Keystone Oaks, 2-0, 3-1
Avonworth, 1-1, 2-2
Hopewell, 1-1, 1-3
Ambridge, 0-2, 0-4
Quaker Valley, 0-2, 0-4
Class 2A
Century
McGuffey, 3-0, 3-1
Washington, 3-1, 3-1
Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, 2-2
Frazier, 2-1, 2-2
Beth-Center, 1-2, 1-3
Charleroi, 1-3, 1-3
Waynesburg Central, 0-4, 0-4
Midwestern Athletic
Beaver Falls, 4-0, 4-0
Neshannock, 3-1, 3-1
New Brighton, 3-1, 3-1
Freedom, 2-2, 2-2
Laurel, 2-2, 2-2
Mohawk, 1-3, 1-3
Riverside, 1-3, 1-3
Ellwood City, 0-4, 0-4
Three Rivers
Brentwood, 2-0, 3-1
Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0
Sto-Rox, 1-1, 3-1
Carlynton, 1-2, 1-3
South Side, 1-2, 1-3
Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0
Serra Catholic, 1-0, 3-0
Ligonier Valley, 1-1, 2-1
Steel Valley, 0-1, 1-2
Shady Side Academy, 0-1, 0-2
Class A
Eastern
Springdale, 4-0, 4-0
Clairton, 3-0, 3-0
Jeannette, 3-1, 3-1
Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1
Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-3, 1-3
Imani Christian, 1-3, 1-3
Leechburg, 1-3, 1-3
Riverview, 0-4, 0-4
Big 7
Rochester, 4-0, 4-0
Shenango, 4-0, 4-0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-1, 3-1
Union, 2-2, 2-2
Burgettstown, 1-3, 1-3
Cornell, 1-3, 1-3
Fort Cherry, 1-3, 1-3
Northgate, 0-4, 0-4
Tri-County South
Carmichaels, 4-0, 4-0
California, 3-0, 3-0
Avella, 3-1, 3-1
Jefferson-Morgan, 2-2, 2-2
West Greene, 1-2. 1-2
Bentworth, 1-3, 1-3
Mapletown, 1-3, 1-3
Monessen, 0-4, 0-4
City League
Westinghouse, 2-0, 2-0
Allderdice, 1-1, 1-1
University Prep, 1-1, 1-1
Brashear, 0-1, 0-1
Perry, 0-1, 0-1
More Football• Trib HSSN’s Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls cruises past No. 5 New Brighton
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Keystone Oaks edges Avonworth in Northwestern 6
• Mt. Pleasant holds off dogged challenge by Yough
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Rochester slams OLSH in Big Seven showdown