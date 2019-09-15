WPIAL/City League football standings through Week 3
Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Here are the updated WPIAL and City League football standings following Week 3 of the 2019 season.
WPIAL
Class 6A
Team, conference record, overall record
North Allegheny, 3-0, 4-0
Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, 3-1
Pine-Richland, 2-0, 4-0
Central Catholic, 2-1, 3-1
Hempfield, 1-2, 2-2
Seneca Valley, 1-2, 1-3
Norwin, 0-2, 1-3
Butler, 0-2, 0-4
Canon-McMillan, 0-3, 0-4
Class 5A
Allegheny Eight Conference
Peters Township, 3-0, 4-0
Bethel Park, 2-0, 3-0
Upper St. Clair, 2-1, 3-1
Moon, 1-0, 3-1
West Allegheny, 1-2, 1-2
Chartiers Valley, 0-1, 2-2
Baldwin, 0-2, 1-3
Woodland Hills, 0-3, 0-4
Big East Conference
Penn-Trafford, 3-0, 4-0
Franklin Regional, 2-0, 3-0
Gateway, 2-1, 3-1
McKeesport, 1-1, 2-2
Plum, 1-2, 2-2
Latrobe, 0-2, 1-3
Connellsville, 0-3, 1-3
Northern Conference
North Hills, 3-0, 4-0
Penn Hills, 2-0, 3-1
Hampton, 2-1, 2-2
Shaler, 1-1, 1-3
Kiski Area, 1-2, 2-2
Mars, 0-1, 2-2
Armstrong, 0-1, 1-2
Fox Chapel, 0-3, 0-4
Class 4A
Northwest Eight Conference
Knoch, 3-0, 4-0
South Fayette, 2-0, 3-1
New Castle, 2-1, 3-1
Blackhawk, 2-1, 2-2
Montour, 0-1, 1-3
Ambridge, 0-1, 0-4
Highlands, 0-2, 0-4
Beaver, 0-3, 1-3
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 4-0
West Mifflin, 2-0, 2-2
Greensburg Salem, 1-0, 1-3
Belle Vernon, 1-1, 2-1
Trinity, 1-2, 1-2
Indiana, 1-2, 1-3
Laurel Highlands, 0-1, 0-4
Ringgold, 0-3, 0-4
Class 3A
Tri-County West Conference
Aliquippa, 2-0, 4-0
Central Valley, 2-0, 4-0
Beaver Falls, 2-1, 3-1
Keystone Oaks, 1-1, 3-1
South Park, 1-1, 1-2
Hopewell, 1-1, 1-3
Waynesburg Central, 0-2, 2-2
Quaker Valley, 0-3, 0-3
Big East Conference
Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3-0
Derry, 2-0, 3-1
North Catholic, 2-0, 2-1
Deer Lakes, 2-1, 2-2
Mt. Pleasant, 1-1, 2-2
Burrell, 1-2, 2-2
Yough, 1-2, 1-3
Freeport, 0-3, 0-3
Uniontown, 0-3, 0-4
Class 2A
Century Conference
Southmoreland, 3-0, 4-0
McGuffey, 2-0, 4-0
Washington, 2-0, 4-0
Charleroi, 1-1, 2-1
Brownsville, 1-1, 2-2
Carmichaels, 1-2, 1-2
Beth-Center, 0-3, 0-4
Frazier, 0-3, 0-4
Three Rivers Conference
Brentwood, 3-0, 3-1
Burgettstown, 2-0, 3-0
South Side Beaver, 2-0, 2-2
Carlynton, 1-1, 2-2
South Allegheny, 1-1, 2-2
Serra Catholic, 0-1, 2-2
Seton LaSalle, 0-2, 0-3
Fort Cherry, 0-3, 0-4
Midwestern Athletic Conference
Freedom, 3-0, 4-0
Neshannock, 3-0, 3-1
New Brighton, 2-0, 3-1
Shenango, 1-1, 3-1
Riverside, 1-2, 1-2
Western Beaver, 0-2, 2-2
Ellwood City, 0-2, 0-4
Mohawk, 0-3, 0-4
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge, 2-0, 4-0
Avonworth, 2-0, 4-0
Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 3-0
East Allegheny, 1-1, 2-2
Summit Academy, 0-1, 0-4
Valley, 0-2, 1-3
Steel Valley, 0-3, 0-3
Class A
Big 7 Conference
Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4-0
Laurel, 2-0, 4-0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2-1, 3-1
Cornell, 1-1, 2-1
Union, 1-2, 1-3
Bishop Canevin, 0-1, 0-4
Northgate, 0-2, 0-4
Rochester, 0-2, 0-4
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene, 3-0, 4-0
California, 2-0, 3-1
Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, 3-1
Monessen, 1-1, 1-3
Jefferson-Morgan, 1-2, 1-3
Avella, 0-1, 1-3
Mapletown, 0-2, 1-3
Bentworth, 0-2, 0-4
Eastern Conference
Jeannette, 2-0, 4-0
Springdale, 2-0, 4-0
Clairton, 2-0, 2-2
Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1, 3-1
Leechburg, 0-2, 1-3
Riverview, 0-2, 0-3
Imani Christian, 0-2, 0-4
District 8
City League
University Prep, 2-0, 4-0
Perry, 1-1, 2-2
Westinghouse, 1-1, 1-3
Allderdice, 0-1, 0-4
Brashear, 0-1, 0-4
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.