WPIAL/City League football standings through Week 3

By:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 12:31 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Quinn Fuller blocks Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes from catching the ball in the endzone during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills.

Here are the updated WPIAL and City League football standings following Week 3 of the 2019 season.

WPIAL

Class 6A

Team, conference record, overall record

North Allegheny, 3-0, 4-0

Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, 3-1

Pine-Richland, 2-0, 4-0

Central Catholic, 2-1, 3-1

Hempfield, 1-2, 2-2

Seneca Valley, 1-2, 1-3

Norwin, 0-2, 1-3

Butler, 0-2, 0-4

Canon-McMillan, 0-3, 0-4

Class 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Peters Township, 3-0, 4-0

Bethel Park, 2-0, 3-0

Upper St. Clair, 2-1, 3-1

Moon, 1-0, 3-1

West Allegheny, 1-2, 1-2

Chartiers Valley, 0-1, 2-2

Baldwin, 0-2, 1-3

Woodland Hills, 0-3, 0-4

Big East Conference

Penn-Trafford, 3-0, 4-0

Franklin Regional, 2-0, 3-0

Gateway, 2-1, 3-1

McKeesport, 1-1, 2-2

Plum, 1-2, 2-2

Latrobe, 0-2, 1-3

Connellsville, 0-3, 1-3

Northern Conference

North Hills, 3-0, 4-0

Penn Hills, 2-0, 3-1

Hampton, 2-1, 2-2

Shaler, 1-1, 1-3

Kiski Area, 1-2, 2-2

Mars, 0-1, 2-2

Armstrong, 0-1, 1-2

Fox Chapel, 0-3, 0-4

Class 4A

Northwest Eight Conference

Knoch, 3-0, 4-0

South Fayette, 2-0, 3-1

New Castle, 2-1, 3-1

Blackhawk, 2-1, 2-2

Montour, 0-1, 1-3

Ambridge, 0-1, 0-4

Highlands, 0-2, 0-4

Beaver, 0-3, 1-3

Big Eight Conference

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 4-0

West Mifflin, 2-0, 2-2

Greensburg Salem, 1-0, 1-3

Belle Vernon, 1-1, 2-1

Trinity, 1-2, 1-2

Indiana, 1-2, 1-3

Laurel Highlands, 0-1, 0-4

Ringgold, 0-3, 0-4

Class 3A

Tri-County West Conference

Aliquippa, 2-0, 4-0

Central Valley, 2-0, 4-0

Beaver Falls, 2-1, 3-1

Keystone Oaks, 1-1, 3-1

South Park, 1-1, 1-2

Hopewell, 1-1, 1-3

Waynesburg Central, 0-2, 2-2

Quaker Valley, 0-3, 0-3

Big East Conference

Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3-0

Derry, 2-0, 3-1

North Catholic, 2-0, 2-1

Deer Lakes, 2-1, 2-2

Mt. Pleasant, 1-1, 2-2

Burrell, 1-2, 2-2

Yough, 1-2, 1-3

Freeport, 0-3, 0-3

Uniontown, 0-3, 0-4

Class 2A

Century Conference

Southmoreland, 3-0, 4-0

McGuffey, 2-0, 4-0

Washington, 2-0, 4-0

Charleroi, 1-1, 2-1

Brownsville, 1-1, 2-2

Carmichaels, 1-2, 1-2

Beth-Center, 0-3, 0-4

Frazier, 0-3, 0-4

Three Rivers Conference

Brentwood, 3-0, 3-1

Burgettstown, 2-0, 3-0

South Side Beaver, 2-0, 2-2

Carlynton, 1-1, 2-2

South Allegheny, 1-1, 2-2

Serra Catholic, 0-1, 2-2

Seton LaSalle, 0-2, 0-3

Fort Cherry, 0-3, 0-4

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Freedom, 3-0, 4-0

Neshannock, 3-0, 3-1

New Brighton, 2-0, 3-1

Shenango, 1-1, 3-1

Riverside, 1-2, 1-2

Western Beaver, 0-2, 2-2

Ellwood City, 0-2, 0-4

Mohawk, 0-3, 0-4

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge, 2-0, 4-0

Avonworth, 2-0, 4-0

Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 3-0

East Allegheny, 1-1, 2-2

Summit Academy, 0-1, 0-4

Valley, 0-2, 1-3

Steel Valley, 0-3, 0-3

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4-0

Laurel, 2-0, 4-0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2-1, 3-1

Cornell, 1-1, 2-1

Union, 1-2, 1-3

Bishop Canevin, 0-1, 0-4

Northgate, 0-2, 0-4

Rochester, 0-2, 0-4

Tri-County South Conference

West Greene, 3-0, 4-0

California, 2-0, 3-1

Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, 3-1

Monessen, 1-1, 1-3

Jefferson-Morgan, 1-2, 1-3

Avella, 0-1, 1-3

Mapletown, 0-2, 1-3

Bentworth, 0-2, 0-4

Eastern Conference

Jeannette, 2-0, 4-0

Springdale, 2-0, 4-0

Clairton, 2-0, 2-2

Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1, 3-1

Leechburg, 0-2, 1-3

Riverview, 0-2, 0-3

Imani Christian, 0-2, 0-4

District 8

City League

University Prep, 2-0, 4-0

Perry, 1-1, 2-2

Westinghouse, 1-1, 1-3

Allderdice, 0-1, 0-4

Brashear, 0-1, 0-4

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.