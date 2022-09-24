WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:33 AM
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night.
Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to 172 yards.
Apollo-Ridge 49, Derry 14 — Nick Curci and Alex Wurmb ran for two touchdowns each as Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 1-1) defeated Derry (0-5, 0-2) in an Allegheny Conference game. Roman Darazio and Jordan Flack caught TD passes for Derry.
Burrell 42, Yough 6 – Andrew Gratzmiller scored a TD in the fourth quarter to seal a Class 2A Allegheny Conference victory for Burrell (4-1, 1-1). Yough fell to 2-3, 1-1.
Serra Catholic 47, Imani Christian 12 — No. 3 Serra Catholic (4-1, 1-0) won its fourth straight by defeating Imani Christian (2-3, 0-2) in the Allegheny Conference.
McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20 — Philip McCuen threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as McGuffey (4-1, 2-0) downed Waynesburg Central (0-5, 0-2) in Century Conference play.
Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0 — No. 5 Sto-Rox (2-2, 2-0) scored on four fumble returns as it shut down Keystone Oaks (3-2, 1-1) in Century Conference play. Jaymont Green-Miller had one of those returns and added a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Josh Jenkins.
Washington 62, Brentwood 7 — In its Century Conference win, No. 4 Washington (4-1, 1-0) held Brentwood (1-4, 0-2) to only 53 yards and six first downs. Davoun Fuse threw for 128 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD while Zach Welsh added 126 rushing yards and a touchdown. Washington amassed 528 yards of offense.
Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Jay Wrona threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns—all to Jimmy Guerrieri—as Mohawk (1-2, 1-1) beat New Brighton (0-5, 0-2). Guerrieri caught five passes for 92 yards.
Riverside 28, Freedom 21 — Robert Janis ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Riverside (3-1, 2-0) beat Freedom (2-3, 1-1) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Cody Patterson caught four passes for 103 yards for Freedom.
Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6 — Shadyside, Ohio defeated Brownsville (0-4) in nonconference play.
Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20 — Gianni Pellegrini rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown as Class 2A Charleroi (1-3) defeated Class A Jeannette (1-4).
