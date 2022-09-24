WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner works out on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Beaver Falls.

Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night.

Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to 172 yards.

Apollo-Ridge 49, Derry 14 — Nick Curci and Alex Wurmb ran for two touchdowns each as Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 1-1) defeated Derry (0-5, 0-2) in an Allegheny Conference game. Roman Darazio and Jordan Flack caught TD passes for Derry.

Burrell 42, Yough 6 – Andrew Gratzmiller scored a TD in the fourth quarter to seal a Class 2A Allegheny Conference victory for Burrell (4-1, 1-1). Yough fell to 2-3, 1-1.

Serra Catholic 47, Imani Christian 12 — No. 3 Serra Catholic (4-1, 1-0) won its fourth straight by defeating Imani Christian (2-3, 0-2) in the Allegheny Conference.

McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20 — Philip McCuen threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as McGuffey (4-1, 2-0) downed Waynesburg Central (0-5, 0-2) in Century Conference play.

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0 — No. 5 Sto-Rox (2-2, 2-0) scored on four fumble returns as it shut down Keystone Oaks (3-2, 1-1) in Century Conference play. Jaymont Green-Miller had one of those returns and added a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Josh Jenkins.

Washington 62, Brentwood 7 — In its Century Conference win, No. 4 Washington (4-1, 1-0) held Brentwood (1-4, 0-2) to only 53 yards and six first downs. Davoun Fuse threw for 128 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD while Zach Welsh added 126 rushing yards and a touchdown. Washington amassed 528 yards of offense.

Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Jay Wrona threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns—all to Jimmy Guerrieri—as Mohawk (1-2, 1-1) beat New Brighton (0-5, 0-2). Guerrieri caught five passes for 92 yards.

Riverside 28, Freedom 21 — Robert Janis ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Riverside (3-1, 2-0) beat Freedom (2-3, 1-1) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Cody Patterson caught four passes for 103 yards for Freedom.

Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6 — Shadyside, Ohio defeated Brownsville (0-4) in nonconference play.

Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20 — Gianni Pellegrini rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown as Class 2A Charleroi (1-3) defeated Class A Jeannette (1-4).

