WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Keystone Oaks rallies past McGuffey

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Nick Buckley’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Robinson in the fourth quarter lifted Keystone Oaks to a 32-30 win against McGuffey (5-3, 3-2) in the Class 2A Century Conference on Friday night.

Buckley threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns for KO (6-2, 3-1). Philip McCuen threw for 62 yards and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown for McGuffey.

Sto-Rox 50, Brentwood 21 — Ameer Hibbler ran for two touchdowns and caught another as No. 4 Sto-Rox (5-2, 5-0) defeated Brentwood (2-6, 1-3) in the Century Conference. Josh Jenkins threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns for Sto-Rox. Cedric Davis tossed for 151 yards and all three Brentwood TDs.

Washington 61, Charleroi 0 — Ruben Gordon scored two touchdowns in Washington’s 34-point first quarter in the Little Prexies’ Century Conference shutout against Charleroi (1-6, 0-4). Washington (6-2, 3-1) held Charleroi to 41 yards and two first downs.

Apollo-Ridge 26, Yough 13 — Jake Mull caught four passes for 131 yards and returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown as Apollo-Ridge (4-4, 2-3) doubled-up Yough (2-6, 1-4) in the Allegheny Conference. Gage Johnston threw for 141 yards for Apollo-Ridge while teammate Landon Harmon ran for two touchdowns.

Imani Christian 44, Derry 17 — In the Allegheny Conference, Dayshaun Burnett threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 77 yards and scored on a 37-yard fumble return to lead Imani Christian (4-4, 2-3) to the win against Derry (0-8, 0-5). Chevon Allen caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for Imani Christian.

Jordan Flack scored on a 1-yard run, and Damari Robinson caught a 38-yard pass from Blake Revoir for Derry.

Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13 — Jaren Brickner threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, all to Richard Singleton, to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls (7-1, 5-0) to the Midwestern Athletic Conference win at Ellwood City (2-6, 1-4). Singleton caught seven passes for 165 yards. Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for 143 yards and both Ellwood City touchdowns.

Mohawk 42, Freedom 13 — Jay Wrona threw for 197 yards and four touchdowns as Mohawk (3-4, 3-3) beat Freedom (2-6, 1-4) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Justin Boston had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Neshannock 42, Riverside 0 — No. 5 Neshannock (7-1, 4-1) shut out Riverside (3-4, 2-3) for the Midwestern Athletic Conference victory. Neshannock has outscored its opponents 136-6 over the past three games.

Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13 — Western Beaver (7-1, 4-1) scored 42 points in the first quarter on the way to winning its fourth in a row by defeating New Brighton (0-8, 0-5) in Midwestern Athletic Conference play. Tyson Florence ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 65-yard punt return while teammate Deondre Robinson ran for 99 yards and a TD.

