WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Riverside rallies past Mohawk in MAC showdown

By:

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverside’s Sam Hughes works out on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in North Sewickley.

In the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference, Sam Hughes hit Noah George with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the game to give Riverside a 32-28 comeback win over Mohawk (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night.

Riverside (2-1, 1-0) trailed 15-6 at halftime and 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0 — Jaren Brickner threw for 183 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and two TDs to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls (3-1, 1-0) to the Midwestern Athletic Conference win against New Brighton (0-4, 0-1). Beaver Falls held New Brighton to only 16 total yards and three first downs.

Freedom 28, Ellwood City 0 — Tyler Welsh and Damian Grunnagle ran for 137 and 132 yards, respectively, with each scoring a touchdown, as Freedom (2-2, 1-0) shut out Ellwood City (1-3, 0-1) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference.

Steel Valley 56, Imani Christian 6 — Top-ranked Steel Valley (3-0, 1-0) beat Imani Christian (2-2, 0-1) in the Allegheny Conference.

Yough 13, Derry 10 — Gavin Roebuck’s 63-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter gave Yough (2-2, 1-0) the Allegheny Conference win over Derry (0-4, 0-1). Yough’s Raidon Kuroda threw for 176 yards and an 87-yard touchdown to Antonio Marra, who had two receptions for 113 yards.

Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13 — In Century Conference play, Nick Buckley threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one TD as Keystone Oaks (3-1, 1-0) beat Waynesburg Central (0-4, 0-1). Breydon Woods ran for 138 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

McGuffey 55, Brentwood 0 — Kyle Brookman ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns as McGuffey (3-1, 1-0) blanked Brentwood (1-3, 0-1) in Century Conference play. McGuffey scored 35 first-half points.

Sto-Rox 82, Charleroi 7 — In the Century Conference, No. 5 Sto-Rox (1-2, 1-1) downed Charleroi (0-3, 0-1).

Washington 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 27 — Davoun Fuse threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 166 yards and a TD to lead Class 2A No.4 Washington (3-1) to victory over Class A Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2). Tyree Turner threw for four touchdowns, including three to Amari Mack, for Greensburg Central.

