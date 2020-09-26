WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Charleroi edges Waynesburg in Century Conference

By:

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:26 AM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent McGuffey’s Aiden Brookman pursues Charleroi’s Nikko Pellegrini on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Nikko Pellegrini’s 10-yard scoring run in the second quarter was enough to lift Charleroi to the 7-6 win over Waynesburg (0-3, 0-3) in the Class 2A Century Conference on Friday night.

Sam Iacovangelo booted the winning extra point for Charleroi (1-2, 1-2).

Breyden Woods scored on an 87-yard run earlier in the second quarter, but the extra point failed.

McGuffey 42, Frazier 0 — In Century Conference play, McKinley Whipkey and Kyle Brookman rushed for two touchdowns each as No. 2 McGuffey (3-0, 3-0) blanked Frazier (1-2, 1-2).

Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14 — In the Century Conference, Amari Miller ran for 257 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Washington (2-1, 2-1) to victory at Chartiers-Houston (1-2, 1-1).

Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26 — Josh Hough ran only four times for 243 yards and touchdowns of 77, 82 and 82 yards as top-ranked Beaver Falls (3-0, 3-0) defeated Ellwood City (0-3, 0-3) in the Midwestern Conference. Shileak Livingston ran four times for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Tyler Jones ran three times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Gatto scored twice for Ellwood City.

Neshannock 54, Freedom 20 — Cam’Ron Owens ran for three touchdowns and returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown to lead Neshannock (2-1, 2-1) over Freedom (1-2, 1-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Kurt Sommerfeld threw for 149 yards and one touchdown for Neshannock. Cole Beck threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns — all to Reiker Welling — for Freedom. Welling finished with five receptions for 119 yards.

Laurel 41, Riverside 13 — Kobe DeRosa threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Laurel (2-1, 2-1) beat Riverside (0-3, 0-3) in Midwestern Conference play. Michael Pasquarello caught DeRosa’s scoring pass and added a rushing touchdown.

New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14 — Nya Greene ran for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught two touchdowns for New Brighton (3-0, 3-0) in a Midwestern Athletic Conference road victory over Mohawk. Kei’Ondre rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. J.C. Voss threw for 234 yards and a touchdown, and Jordan Mollenkopf hauled in seven passes for 123 yards for Mohawk (1-2, 1-2). The Lions defense allowed its first points on the season in the victory, but registered five sacks and held the Warriors to negative rushing yards on the evening.

Avonworth 19, South Side 16 — Ian Syam ran for 146 yards and one touchdown as Class 3A Avonworth (2-1) edged Class 2A South Side (1-2) for the nonconference win. Nathan Harper added 101 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Cam Knox rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown for South Side.

Serra Catholic 57, Carlynton 0 — Machai Brooks ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns as Serra Catholic (2-0) blanked Carlynton (1-2) in nonconference play. Max Rocco threw for one touchdown and ran for another while Jayvon Hold scored on a 77-yard punt return. The Eagles led by 43 points at halftime.

Elizabeth Forward 42, Beth-Center 6 — Evan Lewis threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (2-0) over Class 2A Beth-Center (1-2). DaVontay Brownfield added 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.

Sto-Rox 44, Shady Side Academy 42 — In a high scoring nonconference game, Sto-Rox (2-1) defeated Shady Side Academy (0-1).

Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 — NiJhay Burt’s two-point conversion in overtime following his 10-yard touchdown run gave Steel Valley (1-1) the upset nonconference win over Class 2A No. 4 Brentwood (2-1). Jase Keib scored on a 10-yard run earlier on Brentwood’s overtime possession, but the ensuing point-after kick failed. Steel Valley sent the game to overtime when Burt tied the game in the fourth quarter on Burt’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Beth-Center, Brentwood, Carlynton, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Frazier, Freedom, Laurel, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, South Side, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, Washington, Waynesburg