WPIAL Class 2A roundup: McCoy sets Laurel career rushing mark in win over Ellwood City

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:31 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel running back Luke McCoy works out during practice on Aug. 4, 2021.

Luke McCoy ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns and became the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,711 career yards in leading No. 4 Laurel to a 54-13 win over Ellwood City (0-7, 0-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference on Friday night.

Kobe DeRossa tacked on 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Laurel. The Spartans’ Zane Boughter also set the school record for single-season extra points (41 PATs).

Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0 — Max Rocco threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic (10-0, 4-0) to the Allegheny Conference win against Summit Academy (0-9, 0-4). Elijah Ward caught Rocco’s TD pass and returned a punt 36 yards for another touchdown.

Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6 — Nijhay Burt ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Steel Valley (8-0, 4-0) to the Allegheny Conference win at Apollo-Ridge (2-6, 1-3). Cruce Brookins added 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Steel Valley (8-0, 4-0), which clinched a playoff spot with the win and can claim the conference title by defeating Serra Catholic next week. Landon Harmon scored on a 45-yard run for Apollo-Ridge.

Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 24 — Jordan Irson ran for one touchdown and caught another as Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 5-1) rallied to beat Waynesburg Central (2-6, 1-4) in Century Conference play. The Colts trailed 24-12 heading into the fourth quarter. Breydon Woods rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown for Waynesburg Central.

McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 8 — Philip McCuen threw for 104 yards and a touchdown as McGuffey (5-4, 4-1) defeated Beth-Center (1-6, 1-3) in the Century Conference. Kyle Brookman ran for 65 yards and the game’s first two touchdowns.

Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23 — Quadir Thomas ran for three touchdowns as Beaver Falls (5-3, 5-1) came from behind to defeat Neshannock (7-2, 4-2) in Midwestern Conference play. Kurt Sommerfeld rushed for three touchdowns for Neshannock, which led 23-14 in the fourth quarter. Both teams already qualified for WPIAL playoff berths.

Freedom 34, Mohawk 20 — John Voss threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lead Freedom (4-5, 3-3) over Mohawk (4-5, 3-3) in the Midwestern Conference. Carter Slowinski tossed for 233 yards and one touchdown for Mohawk.

New Brighton 34, Riverside 0 — New Brighton (3-6, 2-4) blanked Riverside (1-7, 1-5) in a Midwestern Conference contest.

South Side 36, Seton LaSalle 9 — In the Three Rivers Conference Parker Statler ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns as South Side (6-3, 3-1) clinched a playoff spot by beating Seton LaSalle (2-7, 1-3). The loss eliminated Seton LaSalle from postseason contention.

Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6 — Jay Pearson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Sto-Rox (9-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title by defeating Brentwood (1-8, 0-4). Sto-Rox held Brentwood to 101 total yards.

Western Beaver 50, Carlynton 14 — Western Beaver (7-2, 3-1) clinched a playoff spot with its Three Rivers Conference win at Carlynton (2-7, 1-3).

