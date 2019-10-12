WPIAL Class 2A roundup: McGuffey tops Charleroi to stay unbeaten

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:10 AM

McKinley Whipkey ran for 109 yards and one touchdown as No. 3 McGuffey doubled-up Charleroi, 28-14, in a Class 2A Century Conference football game Friday night.

McGuffey improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Alex Conrad threw for 178 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a TD in the loss for Charleroi (5-2, 4-2).

Frazier 41, Brownsville 21 — Kenny Fine rushed for 196 yards and touchdowns of 20, 77 and 89 yards and scored on an interception return of 89 yards to lead Frazier (2-6, 1-4) to the Century Conference win against Brownsville (2-6, 1-4). Daniel Grant ran for 217 yards and a touchdown for Brownsville while teammate Tony Johnson added 168 rushing yards and two TDs.

Washington 56, Beth-Center 14 — Zack Swartz threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 125 yards and three TDs to lead No. 1 Washington (8-0, 5-0) to the Century Conference win against Beth-Center (0-8, 0-6). Tayshawn Levy added 117 rushing yards and a touchdown for Washington, which scored 30 points in the second quarter.

Neshannock 49, Freedom 21 — Braden Gennock ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jason Nativio added 44 rushing yards and four TDs as Neshannock (6-2, 4-1) upset No. 4 Freedom (7-1, 5-1) in the Midwestern Conference. Nativo threw for 137 yards and one touchdown. Cole Beck threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns for Freedom.

Brentwood 25, Carlynton 0 — Aiden Wardzinski ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns as Brentwood (7-1, 6-0) shut out Carlynton (2-6, 1-4) in the Three Rivers Conference. John Milcic threw for 139 yards and ran for one touchdown.

Serra Catholic 21, South Allegheny 17 — Ray Holmes scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Serra Catholic (4-4, 2-3) overcame a late 10-point deficit in its Three Rivers Conference win against South Allegheny (3-5, 2-3). Jett Jones threw for 106 yards and a touchdown for South Allegheny.

Seton LaSalle 35, South Side 21 — In Three Rivers Conference play, Seton LaSalle (2-5, 2-3) defeated South Side (3-5, 3-3).

Carmichaels 27, Union 18 — Carmichaels (2-5) picked up its first win since week one by beating Union (3-5) in nonconference play.

Burgettstown 44, Mohawk 0 — In nonconference play, Jake Lounder ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 2 Burgettstown (7-0) to the shutout at Mohawk (0-8).

Shenango 42, Southmoreland 26 — In nonconference play, Tino Campoli threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shenango (6-2) to the win against Southmoreland (5-3). Jason Kraner caught six passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns while Reis Watkins rushed for 189 yards and two TDs in the win. Southmoreland’s Zach Cernuto threw for 230 yards and a touchdown to Riley Comforti, who caught 10 passes for 161 yards.

