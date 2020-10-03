WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls cruises past No. 5 New Brighton

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:17 AM

Metro Creative

Tyler Jones and Quadir Thomas each returned interceptions for touchdowns as top-ranked Beaver Falls rolled past No. 5 New Brighton, 44-15, in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference on Friday night.

Jaren Brickner tossed for 184 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (4-0, 4-0).

Xavier Reynolds caught a touchdown pass, and Kevin Williams had a 1-yard TD run for New Brighton (3-1, 3-1).

Ligonier Valley 28, Steel Valley 26 — Four different players scored touchdowns for Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1) in an Allegheny Conference victory. Lanigan McCulty, Haden Sierocky, Matthew Marinchak and Kaden Faas all scored for the Rams. NiJhay Burt had three scores for Steel Valley (1-2, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 48, Charleroi 13 — Jimmy Sadler rushed for 220 yards and touchdowns of 70, 40, 7 and 80 yards to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-2, 2-1) to the Century Conference win at Charleroi (1-3, 1-3). Nate Cavallo added touchdowns on a 40-yard interception return and a 16-yard run.

Frazier 40, Waynesburg 14 — Kenny Fine rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead Frazier (2-2, 2-1) to the Century Conference win against Waynesburg (0-4, 0-4). Frazier led 34-7 at halftime.

Washington 41, Beth-Center 6 — Michael Allen ran for 113 yards and Davoun Fuse rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 3 Washington (3-1, 3-1) beat Beth-Center (1-3, 1-2) in the Century Conference.

Neshannock 45, Ellwood City 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Neshannock (3-1, 3-1) picked up the shutout by downing Ellwood City (0-4, 0-4).

Freedom 14, Laurel 7 — Cole Beck hit Reiker Welling with a 72-yard touchdown pass with 5:46 remaining to give Freedom (2-2, 2-2) the Midwestern Conference win at Laurel (2-2, 2-2). Weiling, who caught an earlier touchdown from Beck, had five receptions for 167 yards while Beck threw for 193 yards. Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa tossed for 110 yards and a 31-yard touchdown to Michael Pasquarello.

Riverside 34, Mohawk 20 — Riverside (1-3, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Mohawk (1-3, 1-3) in Midwestern Conference play.

Brentwood 40, Carlynton 21 — In the Three Rivers Conference, O’Malley Daley ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns as Brentwood (3-1, 2-0) defeated Carlynton (1-3, 1-2). Khalil Kerr threw for 137 yards and a touchdown for Carlynton, which led 15-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sto-Rox 23, South Side 15 — Josh Jenkins threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns — both to Drevon Miller-Ross — to lead Sto-Rox (3-1, 1-1) to the Three Rivers Conference victory against South Side (1-3, 1-2).

Linsly School, W.Va. 27, McGuffey 20 — Class 2A No. 2 McGuffey (3-1) fell to Linsly School, W.Va. in nonconference play.

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage another Class 2A game:

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy

Tags: Beaver Falls, Beth-Center, Brentwood, Carlynton, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Ellwood City, Frazier, Freedom, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, South Side, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, Washington, Waynesburg