WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Southmoreland stays unbeaten with win over Carmichaels

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:39 AM

Southmoreland quarterback Zach Cernuto

Zach Cernuto threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns to lead Southmoreland to a 48-25 victory over Carmichaels (1-1, 1-1) in a Class 2A Interstate Conference game Friday night.

Riley Comforti caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Southmoreland (3-0, 2-0) while teammate Colt Harper rushed for 147 yards and three TDs.

Kevin Kelly tossed for 127 yards for Carmichaels.

Brownsville 27, Beth-Center 26 — Brownsville (2-1, 1-0) slipped past Beth-Center (0-3, 0-2) to pick up the Interstate Conference win.

McGuffey 55, Frazier 20 — Nathan Yagle scored on a 58-yard interception return and a 1-yard run as No. 3 McGuffey (3-0, 1-0) scored 41 points in the first half on way to defeating Interstate Conference opponent Frazier (0-3, 0-2). McKinley Whipkey threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Frazier scored all of its touchdowns on returns — a 90-yard kickoff return by Robert Acklin and both a 74-yard kickoff return and a 65-yard interception return by Shawn Fordyce.

Avonworth 38, Steel Valley 0 — Jax Miller and Jake Horigan returned fumbles 24 and 33 yards, respectively, for touchdowns as No. 5 Avonworth (3-0, 2-0) shut out Steel Valley (0-2, 0-2) in the Allegheny Conference. Park Penrod threw for three touchdowns.

Shady Side Academy 27, Valley 0 — Josh Castro completed 7 of 8 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns as Shady Side Academy (2-0, 1-0) shut out Valley (0-3, 0-2) in the Allegheny Conference. Alex Ludwick caught three passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

Freedom 31, Riverside 30 — Brett Boyd ran for 138 yards and a touchdown as No. 4 Freedom (3-0, 2-0) held off Riverside (0-2, 0-2) for the Midwestern Conference win. Cole Beck added 119 passing yards and two touchdowns for Freedom, which led heading into the fourth quarter, 24-14. Riverside’s Ben Hughes threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Nathan Sciarro, who finished with seven receptions for 191 yards.

New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0 — Jackson Hall completed 8 of 9 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns to Jacob Francona as New Brighton (3-0, 2-0) blanked Ellwood City (0-3, 0-1) in the Midwestern Conference. JoJo Reynolds added a touchdown on a 79-yard punt return for the Lions.

Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3 — In Midwestern Conference play, Neshannock (2-1, 2-0) defeated Mohawk (0-3, 0-2).

Brentwood 34, Seton LaSalle 23 — In the Three Rivers Conference, John Milcic threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns as Brentwood (2-1, 2-0) overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Seton LaSalle (0-2, 0-2). Aiden Wardzinski ran for 122 yards and one touchdown and caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Milcic for another. Gabe Finale paced Seton LaSalle with 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Burgettstown 42, Fort Cherry 0 — Cyle Conley rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Burgettstown (2-0, 2-0) to the Three Rivers Conference shutout over Fort Cherry (0-3, 0-2).

South Side Beaver 30, Serra Catholic 27 — Noah Prince kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give South Side Beaver (1-2, 1-0) the win against Serra Catholic (2-1, 0-1) in the Three Rivers Conference. Aden Almashy threw for 173 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Charleroi 56, Riverview 0 — Brayden Mihalcin ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Charleroi’s nonconference shutout against Riverview (0-2). Nikko Pellegrini added two rushing touchdowns for Charleroi (1-1).

East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 6 — East Allegheny (2-1) edged out South Allegheny (1-2) to pick up the nonconference victory.

