WPIAL Class 2A softball preseason breakdown

By: Bill Hartlep

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 8:07 PM

Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review Laurel varsity softball cheers on their team during the softball championship tripleheader at Seton Hill University on Wednesday, May 30. 2018. Laurel won 1-0.

Laurel edged Frazier, 1-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A softball title game a year ago to win its first championship.

Chartiers-Houston and Mohawk also were WPIAL semifinalists and reached the PIAA playoffs. Mohawk advanced all the way to the state title game before falling to Upper Dauphin.

All are expected to again contend for the Class 2A title, but others also should be in the mix.

Here’s a look at the teams and players to watch in Class 2A:

Class 2A

Preseason Top 5

Team (2018 record)

1. Chartiers-Houston (16-4) — Bolstered by eight returning starters, the Bucs should again contend for the WPIAL title. Junior shortstop Kaci Alderson hit .596 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs last season and was the Coaches Association’s Class 2A Player of the Year. Senior catcher Kasey Scears (.507) also was an all-state selection.

2. Laurel (13-4) — Four all-section players are back to lead Laurel in its quest for another WPIAL championship. The group includes senior outfielder Brooke Atkins, junior pitcher Madyson Boyd and senior infielders Mackenzie Latess and Olivia Lombardo.

3. Mohawk (18-3) — Mohawk was hit hard by graduation but returns five starters, including junior pitcher Trinity Voss, along with infielders Alyssa Young and Victoria Walters.

4. Frazier (16-7) — Frazier captured the Section 3 title a year ago with a 10-0 mark and went on to play in the PIAA playoffs after falling to Laurel in the WPIAL final. Back are senior all-section infielder Kathryn Barch and senior all-section outfielder Megan Celaschi.

5. Serra Catholic (11-5) — Serra Catholic is coming off a second-place finish in Section 1-2A and a trip to the quarterfinals. The Eagles will be led by junior outfielder Maddie Carr and junior infielder Nina Grandey.

Players to watch

Kaci Alderson, Jr., INF, Chartiers-Houston

Brooke Atkins, Sr., OF, Laurel

Kathryn Barch, Jr., INF, Frazier

Madyson Boyd, Jr., P, Laurel

Maddie Carr, Jr., OF, Serra Catholic

Megan Celaschi, Sr., OF, Frazier

Nina Grandey, Jr., INF, Serra Catholic

Logan Hartman, Jr., P, Frazier

Mackenzie Latess, Sr., INF, Laurel

Jaylese Lombardi, Sr., OF, Chartiers-Houston

Olivia Lombardo, Sr., INF, Laurel

Jaelyn Melko, Jr., P, Carlynton

Rachael Pieto, Sr., OF, South Side Beaver

Alexis Riske, Jr., OF, Seton LaSalle

Margret Russo, Sr., C, Neshannock

Kasey Scears, Sr., C, Chartiers-Houston

Madison Slowinski, Sr., P, Freedom

Trinity Voss, Jr., P, Mohawk

Alyssa Young, Jr., INF, Mohawk

Notable

*Class 2A features 29 teams in four sections, three with seven teams and one with eight. That’s up from 25 teams last year.

*Freedom, Charleroi, McGuffey and Riverside all joined Class 2A from 3A. Aliquippa, Carmichaels and Riverview bumped up from A.

*GCC, Springdale dropped down to A, and North Catholic moved up to Class 3A.

*Melko, a Division I prospect, returns after batting .425 for Carlynton last season. She also is a third-year starter in the circle. Senior shortstop/catcher Maddie Baron also returns.

*Class 2A has had its share of WPIAL champions over the past decade-plus. Since 2007, Valley (2), Riverside (3), Burrell, Deer Lakes (2), Beaver, Ellwood City, Frazier and Laurel all won titles.

Alignment

Section 1: Brentwood, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Fort Cherry, OLSH, Seton LaSalle, South Side Beaver

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge, Northgate, Riverview, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Sto-Rox, Vincentian Academy

Section 3: Bentworth, Beth-Center, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Charleroi, Frazier, McGuffey

Section 4: Aliquippa, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Shenango

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Bill by email at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle, South Side Beaver