WPIAL Class 3A/2A/A roundup: No. 13 New Brighton upsets No. 4 Washington in overtime

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Brighton’s Keandre Williams catches a pass during practice on Aug. 5, 2021, in New Brighton.

Keandre Williams scored on a 10-yard run in overtime and No. 13 New Brighton’s defense stopped No. 4 Washington’s two-point rushing attempt to claim a 21-20 upset victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A football playoffs Friday night in Washington County.

Eddie Lewis ran for two touchdowns, including a 9-yard TD in overtime for the Little Prexies (9-1).

New Brighton (5-6) will play No. 5 Beaver Falls in the quarterfinals next Friday.

In other WPIAL Class 2A first-round games:

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8 — At Geneva College, Jaren Brickner threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Beaver Falls (7-3) to the WPIAL Class 2A playoff win over No. 12 Western Beaver (7-4). Mekhi Clark caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown while teammate Isaiah Aeschbacher added two rushing TDs.

Laurel 41, McGuffey 2 — Kobe DeRossa ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Laurel (11-0) downed No. 14 McGuffey (5-6) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Luke McCoy added 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Laurel’s defense limited McGuffey to 133 yards. Laurel will play Serra Catholic in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Mohawk 34, Chartiers-Houston 12 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, John Voss threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10 Mohawk (6-5) defeated No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (7-2). The Warriors will play Sto-Rox in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

Steel Valley 49, Beth-Center 14 — Nijhay Burt ran for four touchdowns to lead No. 1 Steel Valley (10-0) to the WPIAL Class 2A first-round win over No. 16 Beth-Center (2-7). Cruce Brookins added two rushing touchdowns for Steel Valley, which will take on South Side in next week’s quarterfinals.

WPIAL Class 3A first round

Keystone Oaks 34, South Allegheny 0 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, Kevin Drew ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Keystone Oaks (6-5) to victory over No. 10 South Allegheny (4-7). Tyler Perry added two rushing touchdowns and Nick Buckley threw for 116 yards and one TD. Keystone Oaks advances to face No. 2 North Catholic (10-0) in the quarterfinals next Friday.

WPIAL Class A first round

Bishop Canevin 49, Burgettstown 6 — Jason Cross rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (10-1) beat No. 14 Burgettstown (5-5) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs at Canon-McMillan.

Cornell 33, Monessen 0 — Sincere Kimbrough had a 34-yard touchdown run and a 43-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to lead No. 2 Cornell (8-2) past No. 15 Monessen (4-7) in a Class A first-round game. Tim Henderson, E.J. Dawson and Raequan Troutman also had touchdown runs for the Raiders, who will face No. 7 Leechburg in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

Rochester 35, Mapletown 0 — Sal Laure ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Rochester (8-2) to the WPIAL Class A first-round victory against No. 12 Mapletown (6-5) at Freedom. J.D. Azulay added two rushing touchdowns for Rochester, which faces Springdale in next week’s quarterfinals. Landan Stevenson rushed for 146 yards in the loss.

Shenango 31, Carmichaels 13 — C.J. Miller ran for 266 yards and three touchdowns as No. 11 Shenango (4-6) upset No. 6 Carmichaels (8-3) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Sam Patton threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Shenango, which plays Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Carmichaels’ Trenton Carter tossed for 187 yards and a touchdown to Michael Stewart, who caught 10 passes for 123 yards.

Springdale 28, West Greene 0 — Springdale, the 13th seed in the Class A field, forced four turnovers, including an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chris Savko, to roll to a victory over fourth-seeded West Greene (8-3) in a first-round game Friday night.

The Dynamos (6-4) will meet No. 5 Rochester in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

Springdale jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Logan Dexter. Savko’s interception return in the final minute of the half gave the Dynamos a 14-0 advantage.

Legend Ausk hit John Utiss on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Savko scored on a 3-yard run at the end of a clock-killing 85-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

PIAA Class 2A regional semifinals

Westinghouse 42, Chestnut Ridge 28 — Malik Harris rushed for two touchdowns as City League runner-up Westinghouse (9-1) defeated Chestnut Ridge in a PIAA subregional semifinal.

