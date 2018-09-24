WPIAL Class 3A boys golf semifinals part of Tuesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

By: Don Rebel

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 8:03 PM

For the second time in three years, the WPIAL Class AAA boys individual golf championships will be held at the prestigious Oakmont Country Club. The field for the Oct. 2 tournament will be determined at the WPIAL semifinals at two sites on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine golfers will tee off at the Youghiogheny Country Club in McKeesport starting at 9 a.m., while another 40 golfers will attempt to qualify at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg starting at 8:30 a.m.

The field of 40 will include senior Brady Pevarnik of Latrobe, who tied for the title last year with Chris Sabol of Moon, but lost in a playoff.

Senior Palmer Jackson of Franklin Regional is also in that semifinals field in Greensburg. He finished third in the championships last year.

Gregor Meyer of Fox Chapel hopes to qualify for a return to Oakmont. The senior was the WPIAL Class AAA champion two years ago as a sophomore, but finished ninth last year.

The top 18 golfers at each site will qualify for next week’s championship finals.

Closing out the first half

Tuesday marks the end of the first half of section play for most WPIAL girls volleyball teams, and the schedule ends with a bang.

There are a pair of undefeated head-to-head battles for first place as North Allegheny hosts Pine-Richland in Section 1-4A and Bishop Canevin travels to Brentwood in Section 3-A.

Other matches involving the top teams in a section squaring off include:

Bethel Park at Baldwin

Latrobe at Hempfield

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson

Neshannock at Laurel

Soutmoreland at Frazier

Deer Lakes at Freeport

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian

Opening up the second half

While volleyball concludes the first half of section play on Tuesday, boys soccer turns the page and begins the second half of section action.

The top two teams in three sections collide with first place up for grabs.

In Section 1-4A, North Allegheny hosts Seneca Valley. The Tigers trail the Raiders by a game in the standings. Seneca Valley’s only section loss was a 2-1 defeat against North Allegheny.

Waynesburg travels to Charleroi. The Raiders are a game behind the Cougars and are trying to avenge their lone section loss when Charleroi came to Waynesburg and won 9-0.

Both of those boys soccer showdowns can be heard Tuesday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Also, Deer Lakes hosts Shady Side Academy in a Section 2-2A clash. The lone blemish on the Lancers’ record (9-0-1) came in a 2-2 tie against the Indians.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

