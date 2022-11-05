WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Bellinotti’s 4 TDs lift Shady Side Academy past South Park

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Joey Bellinotti takes a hand-off from Max Wickland during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Fox Chapel.

Joey Bellinotti rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 6 Shady Side Academy to the 35-14 WPIAL Class 3A first-round win over No. 11 South Park (5-6) on Friday night.

Eric Doerue ran for 215 yards and both South Park touchdowns. Shady Side Academy (6-4) matches up at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward next Friday in the quarterfinals.

Beaver 17, Deer Lakes 3 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, Quay Cain ran for 79 yards and a touchdown as No. 7 Beaver (8-3) beat No. 10 Deer Lakes (4-7). Liam Gibson also caught a 27-yard TD pass from Isaac Pupi, and Evan Baker booted a 33-yard field goal.

Deer Lakes’ lone score came on a 29-yard field goal by Mason Brownlee. Derek Burk threw for 110 yards in the loss.

Beaver will play No. 2 Avonworth in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

