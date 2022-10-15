WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Ben Lane helps Freeport shut out Knoch

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ben Lane cruses into the end zone against East Allegheny in the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Freeport Area High School.

Ben Lane ran for three touchdowns as No. 4 Freeport earned a 42-0 win over Knoch (0-8, 0-3) in Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference play Friday night.

Gavin Croney tossed for two touchdown passes, a 14-yard strike to Brady Sullivan and a 28-yarder to Zach Clark. Clark also scored on a 5-yard run for Freeport (7-1, 3-0).

Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7 — Top-ranked Elizabeth Forward (8-0, 3-0) scored 43 points in the first half as it outgained South Allegheny (1-7, 0-3), 310 yards to 61 yards, in its Interstate Conference win. Zion White tossed for 97 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score while Johnny DiNapoli and Diego Magwood added three and two rushing TDs, respectively.

Beaver 59, Seton LaSalle 13 — Liam Gibson ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver (5-3, 2-2) to the Western Hills Conference win over Seton LaSalle (0-8, 0-5).

South Park 35, Hopewell 0 — Eric Doerue rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 92-yard interception return as South Park (4-4, 3-2) shut out Hopewell (3-5, 2-2) in Western Hills Conference play. Wyatt Markovich also scored on an interception return, returning one for 74 yards for a touchdown.

West Mifflin 42, Quaker Valley 0 — Rich Fix ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt 70 yards for another as No. 5 West Mifflin (4-4, 3-1) shut out Quaker Valley (1-6, 1-3) in the Western Hills Conference. Shai Newby threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Ty’jeir Williams caught three passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Avonworth 37, North Catholic 7 — Nate Harper threw for 230 yards and five touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (7-1) to victory over Class 4A North Catholic (4-4). Samir Wade scored North Catholic’s only touchdown on a 65-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

