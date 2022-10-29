WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Liam Gibson’s 3 TDs help Beaver clinch playoff berth

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Liam Gibson works out on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Beaver.

Liam Gibson rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver to a 48-13 win over Hopewell (3-7, 2-4) in Class 3A Western Hills Conference play on Friday night.

Isaac Pupi threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Beaver (7-3, 4-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Avonworth 54, Quaker Valley 12 — Luke Hilyard ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Avonworth (9-1, 6-0) scored 35 points in the first quarter in its Western Hills Conference win against Quaker Valley (1-8, 1-5). Matthew Harper threw for three touchdowns in the win.

South Park 21, West Mifflin 14 (OT) — In the Western Hills Conference, Eric Doerue ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, as South Park (5-5, 4-2) defeated No. 5 West Mifflin (5-5, 4-2). Shai Newby threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 100 yards for West Mifflin.

Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10 — In the Allegheny 6 Conference, Darrin Hayes ran for 293 yards and four touchdowns and Joey Bellinotti ran for 190 yards and three more scores as Shady Side Academy (5-4, 4-1) won its fourth straight game by defeating East Allegheny (7-3, 3-2).

Knoch 35, Valley 18 — Cody Mullen threw for 300 yards and ran for 140 more to lead Knoch (1-9, 1-4) past Valley (1-8, 0-5) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference. It was the first win of the season for the Knights and first-year coach Tim Burchett. Mullen set the school single-season record for passing yards.

Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 22 — Cody Rubrecht scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams as Greensburg Salem (4-6, 1-4) picked up a win over South Allegheny (1-9, 0-5) in the Interstate Conference. He finished with 72 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, an interception return for a score and a punt return touchdown.

Dashawn Carter ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass for South Allegheny.

