WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: West Mifflin edges Beaver in overtime
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:24 AM
DelRon White rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead West Mifflin to a 31-24 upset over No. 4 Beaver (3-2, 1-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night.
White scored on runs of 4, 20, 3 and 4 yards for West Mifflin (2-3, 1-0).
Isaac Pupi threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Avonworth 45, South Park 6 — Nate Harper threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Avonworth (4-1, 2-0) beat South Park (1-4, 0-2) in the Western Hills Conference. Luke Hilyard added two rushing touchdowns for Avonworth, which led 38-6 at halftime.
Hopewell 20, Seton LaSalle 6 — Dayveon Jackson scored on runs of 11, 61 and 4 yards as Hopewell (2-3, 1-1) beat Seton LaSalle (0-5, 0-2) in the Western Hills Conference.
Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0 — Zier Williams scored a first-half touchdown and Mason Metzer made a second-half field goal as Deer Lakes (2-3) defeated Southmoreland (2-3) in a nonconference matchup.
East Allegheny 42, Greensburg Salem 21 — In nonconference play, Trey Jeter ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns as East Allegheny (4-1) doubled-up Greensburg Salem (3-2). Michael Cahill threw for 139 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score for East Allegheny. Cody Rubrecht threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 150 yards and a TD for Greensburg Salem.
Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0 — In nonconference play, Zion White threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Class 3A No. 1 Elizabeth Forward (5-0) to victory at Knoch (0-5).
Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0 — Joey Bellinotti caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Max Wickland, ran for a 5-yard touchdown and returned a kickoff 80 yards for another as Shady Side Academy (1-3) shut out South Allegheny (1-4) in nonconference play. Wickland threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Shady Side Academy scored 27 points in the second quarter.
Valley 20, Uniontown 13 — Valley (1-4) got its first win of the season and the first win of first-year coach Dave Heavner’s tenure with a nonconference victory over Uniontown (2-3).
