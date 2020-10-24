WPIAL Class 3A roundup: East Allegheny cruises past Valley in Allegheny Conference
By:
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:28 AM
John DiNapoli threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 101 yards to lead No. 4 East Allegheny to a 41-8 victory over Valley (2-4, 1-4) in Class 3A Allegheny Conference play Friday night.
Michael Smith caught three passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for East Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) while teammate Praishaun Gainer scored on a 19-yard run and a 65-yard punt return.
East Allegheny tied for second place in the conference and will learn the WPIAL football committee’s decision on a possible playoff berth Saturday.
Elijah Murray scored on a 25-yard interception return for Valley.
Yough 48, Brownsville 0 — C.J. Waldier caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD as Yough (2-5, 1-4) blanked Brownsville (0-7, 0-5) in the Interstate Conference.
Gamal Marbaille ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Gavin Roebuck threw for 134 yards and two TDs.
Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 34 — Logan Shrubb ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 104 yards to lead Keystone Oaks (4-2, 3-1) to the Northwestern 6 win over Hopewell (2-5, 2-3). Tyler Perry added three rushing touchdowns for Keystone Oaks.
Kaden Sarver tossed for 212 yards and two touchdowns for Hopewell while Jamar Jeter caught seven passes for 170 yards and a TD.
Central Valley 51, Burrell 0 — Ameer Dudley threw for 118 yards and a touchdown as Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (7-0) shut out Burrell (2-5) in nonconference play. Landon Alexander ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.
South Allegheny 68, Deer Lakes 7 — South Allegheny improved to 4-3 overall with a convincing nonconference victory over Deer Lakes, which finished the season 0-7 overall.
Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 3A games:
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward
More Football• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2020
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango-Rochester game suspended
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Jenkins guides Sto-Rox past Brentwood
• WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Rodney Gallagher accounts for 5 TDs as Laurel Highlands edges Trinity
• WPIAL Clinched: Which football teams are in? Which are on the bubble?