WPIAL Class 3A roundup: East Allegheny cruises past Valley in Allegheny Conference

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:28 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review East Allegheny’s Johnny DiNapoli goes through drills during workouts Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at East Allegheny High School.

John DiNapoli threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 101 yards to lead No. 4 East Allegheny to a 41-8 victory over Valley (2-4, 1-4) in Class 3A Allegheny Conference play Friday night.

Michael Smith caught three passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for East Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) while teammate Praishaun Gainer scored on a 19-yard run and a 65-yard punt return.

East Allegheny tied for second place in the conference and will learn the WPIAL football committee’s decision on a possible playoff berth Saturday.

Elijah Murray scored on a 25-yard interception return for Valley.

Yough 48, Brownsville 0 — C.J. Waldier caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD as Yough (2-5, 1-4) blanked Brownsville (0-7, 0-5) in the Interstate Conference.

Gamal Marbaille ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Gavin Roebuck threw for 134 yards and two TDs.

Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 34 — Logan Shrubb ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 104 yards to lead Keystone Oaks (4-2, 3-1) to the Northwestern 6 win over Hopewell (2-5, 2-3). Tyler Perry added three rushing touchdowns for Keystone Oaks.

Kaden Sarver tossed for 212 yards and two touchdowns for Hopewell while Jamar Jeter caught seven passes for 170 yards and a TD.

Central Valley 51, Burrell 0 — Ameer Dudley threw for 118 yards and a touchdown as Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (7-0) shut out Burrell (2-5) in nonconference play. Landon Alexander ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.

South Allegheny 68, Deer Lakes 7 — South Allegheny improved to 4-3 overall with a convincing nonconference victory over Deer Lakes, which finished the season 0-7 overall.

