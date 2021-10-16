WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Kevin Drew carries Keystone Oaks past Quaker Valley

Friday, October 15, 2021 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Kevin Drew works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Dormont.

Kevin Drew ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead Keystone Oaks to a 56-20 victory over Quaker Valley (2-6, 1-2) in WPIAL Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference play on Friday night.

Nick Buckley threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Shawn Reick added two rushing TDs for Keystone Oaks (3-5, 1-2).

East Allegheny 68, Derry 0 — Prashaun Gainer scored on a 45-yard punt return and a 49-yard run to lead East Allegheny (3-5, 2-3) to a Class 3A Allegheny Seven win over Derry (0-7, 0-3). The Wildcats jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.

South Allegheny 26, South Park 7 — In Interstate Conference play, Akell Carrington ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns as South Allegheny (3-5, 3-2) beat South Park (2-5, 2-2). Kavan Markwood added 113 rushing yards for the Gladiators.

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0 — No. 3 Avonworth (7-1, 3-0) held Hopewell (0-7, 0-3) to just 20 total yards and one first down in its Northwestern 6 Conference win. Nate Harper completed all five of his passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0 — Antwon Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Central Valley (8-0, 3-0) to the Northwestern 6 Conference win over Ambridge (1-7, 1-2). Landon Alexander added two rushing touchdowns in the Warriors’ win.

Valley 23, Yough 6 — Tristan Goodwin found Dominick Simmons with touchdown passes of 21 and 15 yards as Valley (2-6) defeated Yough (0-8) in nonconference play. Yough had only 81 yards of offense while Valley managed 127 total yards.

