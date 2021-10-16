WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Kevin Drew carries Keystone Oaks past Quaker Valley
By:
Friday, October 15, 2021 | 11:59 PM
Kevin Drew ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead Keystone Oaks to a 56-20 victory over Quaker Valley (2-6, 1-2) in WPIAL Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference play on Friday night.
Nick Buckley threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Shawn Reick added two rushing TDs for Keystone Oaks (3-5, 1-2).
East Allegheny 68, Derry 0 — Prashaun Gainer scored on a 45-yard punt return and a 49-yard run to lead East Allegheny (3-5, 2-3) to a Class 3A Allegheny Seven win over Derry (0-7, 0-3). The Wildcats jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.
South Allegheny 26, South Park 7 — In Interstate Conference play, Akell Carrington ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns as South Allegheny (3-5, 3-2) beat South Park (2-5, 2-2). Kavan Markwood added 113 rushing yards for the Gladiators.
Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0 — No. 3 Avonworth (7-1, 3-0) held Hopewell (0-7, 0-3) to just 20 total yards and one first down in its Northwestern 6 Conference win. Nate Harper completed all five of his passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns.
Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0 — Antwon Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Central Valley (8-0, 3-0) to the Northwestern 6 Conference win over Ambridge (1-7, 1-2). Landon Alexander added two rushing touchdowns in the Warriors’ win.
Valley 23, Yough 6 — Tristan Goodwin found Dominick Simmons with touchdown passes of 21 and 15 yards as Valley (2-6) defeated Yough (0-8) in nonconference play. Yough had only 81 yards of offense while Valley managed 127 total yards.
Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Central Valley, Derry Area, East Allegheny, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley, South Allegheny, South Park, Valley, Yough
More Football• 2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 7
• WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Ringer’s 4th TD helps Beaver top Chartiers Valley in OT
• Bethel Park defeats Peters Township to remain perfect in conference
• WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Strong 2nd half lifts No. 1 Mt. Lebanon past Norwin
• North Hills defense stands tall in 4th quarter in win over Pine-Richland