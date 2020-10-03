WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Keystone Oaks edges Avonworth in Northwestern 6
By:
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:11 AM
Logan Shrubb threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to lead Keystone Oaks to a 20-13 win over Avonworth (2-2, 1-1) in Class 3A Northwestern 6 play Friday night.
Owen Minford scored on a 28-yard reception for the Golden Eagles (3-1, 2-0).
Ian Syam ran for 159 yards and both Avonworth touchdowns.
North Catholic 66, Burrell 8 — Joe Prentice threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and three TDs as No. 2 North Catholic (4-0, 4-0) downed Burrell (1-3, 1-2) in Allegheny Conference play. Nick Maher caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for North Catholic, which led at halftime, 45-8.
AJ Corrado caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Alex Arledge for Burrell’s lone score.
East Allegheny 35, Deer Lakes 0 — Michael Smith threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns as East Allegheny (3-1, 2-1) shut out Deer Lakes (0-4, 0-4) in the Allegheny Conference). Smith added a rushing touchdown while Amaryeh Lucky scored on a 25-yard reception and a 52-yard run.
South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 16 — Antonio Epps ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Allegheny (2-2, 2-2) over Brownsville (0-4, 0-3) in Interstate Conference play. Kavan Markwood added 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Hopewell 42, Ambridge 7 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Micah Kimbrough ran for two short touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for another TD as Hopewell (1-3, 1-1) defeated Ambridge (0-4, 0-2). Tanner Dobbins added two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings.
Southmoreland 28, Derry 20 — Zach Cernuto threw three touchdown passes, including two to Mason Basinger, as the Scotties moved to 2-2 overall with a nonconference victory over Derry (1-3). Anthony Govern also caught a TD pass in the win.
Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 3A games:
Elizabeth Forward at South Park
Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Brownsville, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, East Allegheny, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, South Allegheny, Southmoreland
More Football• WPIAL, City League football standings through Week 4
• Trib HSSN’s Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls cruises past No. 5 New Brighton
• Mt. Pleasant holds off dogged challenge by Yough
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Rochester slams OLSH in Big Seven showdown