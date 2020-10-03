WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Keystone Oaks edges Avonworth in Northwestern 6

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:11 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Shrubb goes through drills during workouts Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.

Logan Shrubb threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to lead Keystone Oaks to a 20-13 win over Avonworth (2-2, 1-1) in Class 3A Northwestern 6 play Friday night.

Owen Minford scored on a 28-yard reception for the Golden Eagles (3-1, 2-0).

Ian Syam ran for 159 yards and both Avonworth touchdowns.

North Catholic 66, Burrell 8 — Joe Prentice threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and three TDs as No. 2 North Catholic (4-0, 4-0) downed Burrell (1-3, 1-2) in Allegheny Conference play. Nick Maher caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for North Catholic, which led at halftime, 45-8.

AJ Corrado caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Alex Arledge for Burrell’s lone score.

East Allegheny 35, Deer Lakes 0 — Michael Smith threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns as East Allegheny (3-1, 2-1) shut out Deer Lakes (0-4, 0-4) in the Allegheny Conference). Smith added a rushing touchdown while Amaryeh Lucky scored on a 25-yard reception and a 52-yard run.

South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 16 — Antonio Epps ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Allegheny (2-2, 2-2) over Brownsville (0-4, 0-3) in Interstate Conference play. Kavan Markwood added 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Hopewell 42, Ambridge 7 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Micah Kimbrough ran for two short touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for another TD as Hopewell (1-3, 1-1) defeated Ambridge (0-4, 0-2). Tanner Dobbins added two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings.

Southmoreland 28, Derry 20 — Zach Cernuto threw three touchdown passes, including two to Mason Basinger, as the Scotties moved to 2-2 overall with a nonconference victory over Derry (1-3). Anthony Govern also caught a TD pass in the win.

