WPIAL Class 3A roundup: No. 2 North Catholic beats No. 5 Freeport to clinch conference title

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic quarterback Joey Prentice throws a pass during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Cranberry.

Joey Prentice threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 North Catholic to a 33-7 victory over No. 5 Freeport (4-4, 3-1) in WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference play Friday night.

Kyle Tipinski ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (9-0, 5-0), who clinched at least a share of the conference title.

Burrell 43, Derry 13 — Caden DiCaprio and Devin Beattie scored two touchdowns each as Burrell (2-7, 2-3) beat Derry (0-8, 0-4) in the Allegheny Seven Conference.

Mason Beeman caught a 34-yard TD pass and Damari Robinson scored on an 18-yard run for Derry.

East Allegheny 40, Valley 0 — East Allegheny (4-5, 3-3) clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with an Allegheny Conference victory over Valley (2-7, 1-4). The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention.

Mt. Pleasant 28, South Park 6 — In the Interstate Conference, Robbie Labuda ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and Aaron Alakson added two rushing TDs as Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 3-1) kept its playoff hopes alive by beating South Park (2-6, 2-3). Harper Conroy threw for 142 yards for the Eagles.

Yough 49, Brownsville 26 — Shane Swope ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score as Yough (1-8, 1-4) beat Brownsville (0-7, 0-5) in the Interstate Conference. Hunter Pelehac threw for 167 yards and all four Yough touchdowns.

Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12 — Sedrick Seymour ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as Ambridge (2-7, 2-2) defeated Quaker Valley (2-7, 1-3) in a Northwestern 6 Conference matchup.

Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Kevin Drew ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns as Keystone Oaks (4-5, 2-2) downed Hopewell (0-8, 0-4). Tyler Perry added two rushing touchdowns.

Deer Lakes 27, South Allegheny 14 – The Lancers improved to 4-5 overall with a nonconference win over South Allegheny (3-6). The Lancers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Freeport next week.

